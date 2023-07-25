Swine Feed Market Set to Soar Past USD 145.3 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Swine Feed market size is expected to reach USD 145.3 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. Pork's popularity as a source of protein in the diet continues to rise, which could boost demand for pork meat. The swine feed improves the product's nutritional value and digestibility, making them an essential source of nutrition. Swine feed is supplemented with things like enzymes, amino acids, antimicrobials, and antioxidants. Especially, feed additives that help to enhance swine health have been experiencing exponential growth in demand as awareness of their benefits has spread among consumers is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Swine Feed market , the use of natural additives has a modest impact on the health of pigs. The digestive enzymes released by the swine stomach work efficiently without any interference, allowing for maximum nutrient absorption. Demand for this product is anticipated to increase in terms of the general trend toward a diet higher in animal proteins. As enzymes and amino acids work together to boost pigs' natural resistance to diseases, additives like amino acids, vitamins, antibiotics, and enzymes have gained a lot of demand in recent years. It is expected that this would be a key factor in the swine feed market expanding throughout the forecast period.

Swine feed is a type of feed that is specifically formulated for pigs. It is a mixture of different ingredients, including grains, protein sources, vitamins, and minerals. Swine feed is designed to meet the nutritional needs of pigs at different stages of growth.

Compound Feed Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

The compound feed segment is expected to dominate the swine feed market in the coming years. This is due to the increasing demand for high-quality feed to help pigs reach their full growth potential. Compound feed is a mixture of different ingredients that are specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of pigs at different stages of growth. It is typically more expensive than other types of feed, but it can also lead to higher yields and profits.

Growers are the Leading Application Segment

The grower segment is expected to drive the sales of the swine feed market in the coming years. This is due to the increasing demand for pork meat, which is leading to an increase in the number of pigs being raised for slaughter. Grower feed is a type of feed that is specifically formulated for pigs that are between the ages of 2 and 6 months. This is a critical stage in the growth of a pig, as they are rapidly gaining weight and developing muscle mass. Grower feed is typically high in protein and energy, which helps pigs to reach their full growth potential.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Increasing Demand for Pork Meat

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the swine feed market in the coming years. This is due to the increasing demand for pork meat in the region, as well as the growing popularity of integrated farming systems. Integrated farming systems are becoming increasingly popular in the Asia-Pacific region. These systems allow farmers to produce their own feed on-site, which can reduce the cost of feed and improve the quality of the feed that is provided to pigs.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Swine Feed market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Swine Feed.

Key Developments in Swine Feed Market

In January 2023, Alltech acquired Ridley, a leading manufacturer of swine feed in Europe. This acquisition will give Alltech a significant market share in the European swine feed market, and it will also help Alltech to expand its swine feed portfolio.

In February 2023, Nutreco acquired Trouw Nutrition, a leading manufacturer of swine feed in the Netherlands. This acquisition will give Nutreco a significant market share in the Dutch swine feed market, and it will also help Nutreco to expand its swine feed portfolio.

