Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Global Market Report 2023

The global duchenne muscular dystrophy market is expected to grow from $0.98 billion in 2022 to $1.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The duchenne muscular dystrophy market is expected to reach $1.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The duchenne muscular dystrophy market includes revenues earned by entities by providing respiratory therapy, physical therapy and gene therapy.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disease that causes gradual muscle loss, affecting the skeletal, cardiac, and lung muscles. It is caused by a mutation in the gene responsible for producing dystrophin, a protein that is crucial for the healthy operation of muscles.



North America was the largest region in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in duchenne muscular dystrophy report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of therapies included in duchenne muscular dystrophy are mutation suppression and exon skipping approach. Exon skipping is the most prevalent type of alternative splicing, in which introns and intervals on a pre-mRNA molecule that ordinarily function as exons of a gene are removed together when a final mRNA is formed. therapeutic classes included are molecular-based therapies and steroid therapy and the route of administration are oral, parenteral, and others. These are distributed through hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies for use in end-users such as hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others.



The rise in the prevalence of duchenne muscular dystrophy is expected to propel the growth of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market going forward.Prevalence is the proportion of individuals affected by a particular disease.



The prevalence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy is predominantly among males between the ages of 7 and 13 years.Due to a defective gene for dystrophin, DMD has become increasingly prevalent, which may be linked to factors including improved diagnosis, genetic mutations, and environmental factors.



For instance, in June 2020, according to the Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases report published by BioMed Central, a UK-based company that publishes open-access scientific journals, the global prevalence for Duchenne muscular dystrophy was 7.1 cases for every 100,000 males and 2.8 cases for every 100,000 for the general population. Furthermore, the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy birth prevalence was 19.8 per 100,000 live male births. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy is driving the growth of the duchenne muscular dystrophy market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market.Major companies operating in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market are focusing more on technological advancements and research and development to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, according to the University of Texas Southwestern’s s Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, a US-based public academic health science center, launched a new type of gene therapy to treat mice with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) by using CRISPR-Cas9-based techniques to restore a significant portion of the dystrophin protein that is missing in many DMD patients.The scientists created a number of effective CRISPR-Cas9 nucleotide gene editing techniques to bypass the mistaken "stop" signal, restoring the creation of 97 % of the protein.



They quickly investigated nucleotide gene editing techniques using cardiomyocytes produced from iPS cells of DMD patients, showing the restoration of the dystrophin protein.



In December 2022, Solid Biosciences, a US-based based life sciences company focused on developing on advancing a portfolio of neuromuscular and cardiac programs acquired AavantiBio for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the combined company will focus on developing variety of neuromuscular and cardiac programs, including SGT-003, Solid’s next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne.



AavantiBio, Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies to transform the lives of patients with rare genetic diseases.



The countries covered in the duchenne muscular dystrophy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



