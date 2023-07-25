Military Antenna Market Set to Soar Past USD 6918.7 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Military Antenna market , increasing adoption of multi-band and wideband antennas to support multiple communication frequencies, the development of electronically steerable antennas for enhanced tracking and targeting capabilities, the integration of antennas with advanced materials, such as meta materials, to improve performance and reduce size, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Military Antenna Market"

Pages - 260

Tables - 93

Figures - 76

An antenna is an electrical device that converts electromagnetic waves into electric current or vice versa. Military antennas are used to transmit and receive radio signals for a variety of purposes. Military antennas must be able to operate in a variety of harsh environments, including extreme temperatures, humidity, and dust. They must also be able to withstand the effects of shock and vibration.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/military-antenna-market

Prominent Players in Military Antenna Market

L3Harris Technologies

Airbus

General Dynamics

Maxar Technologies

Honeywell International

Rohde & Schwarz

Terma

Comrod Communication

MTI Wireless Edge

Viasat

Ruag International

Lockheed Martin

Aselsan

Ball Corporation

ND Satcom

Thales Group

GilaSat Satellite Networks

Micro-Ant

Sat-Lite Technologies

Datapath

Phased Array Antennas Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Phased array antennas dominated the global online market as they offer the advantage of electronic beam steering, enabling rapid and precise directionality without physically moving the antenna. They provide increased agility, improved tracking capabilities, and reduced radar cross-section, making them popular in modern military systems.

Communication and Surveillance is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, communication and surveillance is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for effective and secure communication essential for military operations, coordination between units, and command and control functions. Military antennas play a crucial role in establishing reliable communication links, both within the battlefield and between different military assets.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/military-antenna-market

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The United States, in particular, has one of the highest defense budgets globally, which fuels significant investments in defense technologies, including military antennas.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Military Antenna market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Military Antenna.

Key Developments in Military Antenna Market

In January 2023, L3Harris Technologies, a leading provider of defense and aerospace products, announced plans to acquire Comrod Communication, a Norwegian manufacturer of military antennas. The acquisition will strengthen L3Harris' position in the military antenna market, and it will also give the company access to Comrod's expertise in the design and manufacture of high-performance antennas.

In February 2023, Airbus Defence and Space, a European aerospace company, announced plans to acquire Aranya Space, an Israeli manufacturer of military antennas. The acquisition will give Airbus access to Aranya's expertise in the design and manufacture of conformal antennas, which are antennas that are designed to fit on the surface of aircraft and other vehicles.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/military-antenna-market

Key Questions Answered in Military Antenna Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Aerospace and Defense Materials Market

Global Drone Defense System Market

Global Interceptor Missiles Market

Global Small UAV Market

Global Surveillance Radars Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com