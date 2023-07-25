New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Corporate Wellness Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479827/?utm_source=GNW

The global corporate wellness market is expected to grow from $60.64 billion in 2022 to $65.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The corporate wellness market is expected to reach $87.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The corporate wellness market revenues earned by entities by offering remote working arrangements, financial education, work-life balance, on-site fitness accommodations, and de-stressing activities.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Corporate wellness, often called workplace wellness, refers to a general term for initiatives, plans, and organizational guidelines intended to encourage positive behavior at work. It is a planned employer-funded program created to assist employees in adopting and maintaining practices that lower health risks, enhance quality of life, increase productivity, and boost an organization’s bottom line.



North America was the largest region in the corporate wellness market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in corporate wellness report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of corporate wellness services are health risk assessment, fitness, smoking cessation, health screening, nutrition and weight management, stress management, and others.A health risk assessment, or HRA, also known as a health appraisal or health assessment, is a screening solution that assists individuals in identifying and understanding their health risks as well as monitoring their health condition over time.



The various delivery models are involved, such as onsite and offsite, which are categories as fitness and nutrition consultants, psychological therapists, and organizations or employer. It is used by various end users, such as the private sector, the public sector, and others.



The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses among corporate workers is expected to propel the growth of the corporate wellness market in the coming future.A chronic illness is a medical condition or illness that often lasts for three months or more and has the potential to get worse over time.



The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses among corporate workers expands the corporate wellness market as companies wellness programs enhance the health conditions of workers by providing a wide range of services that minimize chronic disease conditions.For instance, in November 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based intergovernmental organization, the number of respiratory disease cases reported by employers increased by around 4,000%, from 10,800 in 2019 to 428,700 in 2020.



The rate of respiratory illness grew from 1.1 cases per 10,000 full-time equivalent workers in 2019 to 44.0 cases per 10,000 full-time equivalent workers in 2020. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses among corporate workers is driving the growth of the corporate wellness market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the corporate wellness market.Major companies operating in the corporate wellness market are focused on developing technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, Virgin Pulse, a US-based company that offers employee well-being solutions, launched VP Activate, a more advanced intelligent communication solution that makes it easy for companies and health systems to reach out to their audiences more quickly and proactively.VP Activate is a data-driven, multiple-channel communication solution that recognizes and connects people at risk of a care gap, as well as determines the best approach to interact with important groups to promote action.



It assesses each person’s requirements, identifies obstacles to filling care gaps and other wellness activities, and then employs a surround-sound strategy to achieve good results through both online and offline channels.



In September 2022, Telus Corporation, a Canada-based company that offers employee well-being solutions, telecommunications, and other services, acquired LifeWorks Inc. for approximately $1.69 billion. Through the acquisition, TELUS Health’s global reach has expanded, it currently serves corporate clients in more than 160 countries and covers 50 million people worldwide. LifeWorks Inc. is a Canada-based provider of employee wellness and human resources services and technology.



