Post-Acute Care Global Market Report 2023

Kindred Healthcare, Benchmark Senior Living, Encompass Health Corporation, Evernorth Health Inc., LHC Group Inc., Genesis Healthcare, and Atrium Health.



The global post-acute care market is expected to grow from $723.57 billion in 2022 to $771.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.61%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The post-acute care market is expected to reach $1,008.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.94%.



The post-acute care market includes revenues earned by entities by respiratory therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Post-acute care refers to a variety of healthcare treatments that assist the patient in maintaining their level of recovery from sickness or in managing a chronic condition or impairment.Patients might receive services at post-acute care centers to help them recover their strength and go home.



Following an illness, accident, or hospitalization for surgery, patients receive these services. This serves as a link between the hospital and the subsequent stages of healing.



North America was the largest region in the post-acute care market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main services of post-acute care are skilled nursing facilities, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term care hospitals, hospice care, home healthcare agencies, and other services.A skilled nursing facility is an inpatient medical treatment and rehabilitation facility staffed by qualified medical personnel.



It generally offers patients who need medical, nursing, or rehabilitative services inpatient skilled nursing care, and allied services, although it does not offer the same degree of care or treatment as a hospital.The elderly (65 years and old), adult, and others are eligible for post-acute care services with conditions such as amputations, wound management, brain injury, spinal cord injury, neurological disorders, and other conditions.



The various delivery models include hospital-based, freestanding, and based home-based which are provided in chronic care, rehabilitation, and post-acute care centers.



The growing number of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the post-acute care market going forward.A sickness or health condition that develops over time and is persistent or has other long-lasting impacts is referred to as a chronic disease.



There are several ways to treat chronic illness, including post-acute care like surgery, physical therapy, psychological counseling, and radiotherapy.The use of medication, however, is one of the most popular therapeutic modalities.



There has been an increase in the need of post-acute care as the number of chronic diseases is increasing. For instance, in January 2023, according to the National Library of Medicine, a US-based biomedical library, there will be 142.66 million people aged 50 and older in 2050 who have at least one chronic disease, up from 71.522 million in 2020, a 99.5% rise. Therefore, the growing number of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the post-acute care market going forward.



Product launches are a key trend gaining popularity in the post-acute care market.Companies operating in the post-acute care market are launching new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2022, PointClickCare, a US-based healthcare technology platform launched Integrated Virtual Health Solution technology. The real-time connection between a patient and a real healthcare provider is ensured by this technology, providing better care and assisting patients in underserved or difficult-to-reach areas or locales.



In August 2021, Humana Inc., a US-based health insurance company acquired Kindred Healthcare for an undisclosed amount. By acquiring Kindred Healthcare, Humana has become the largest home healthcare provider in the country, greatly enhancing its capacity to deliver high-quality, whole-person healthcare that can enhance patient health outcomes on a far wider scale. Kindred Healthcare is a US-based post-acute healthcare services company, that runs nationwide long-term acute-care hospitals and offers rehabilitation services.



The countries covered in the post-acute care market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The post-acute care market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides post-acute care market statistics, including post-acute care industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an post-acute care market share, detailed post-acute care market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the post-acute care industry. This post-acute care market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

