Energy Storage Systems Market Size is Set to Record Robust Growth to Reach a Valuation of USD 435.4 Billion by 2030, As Technological Advancements and Demand for Renewable Energy Sources Rises, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent report published by Extrapolate, the global Energy Storage Systems Market was valued at USD 188.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 435.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% through the review period. The energy storage systems market is set to exhibit steady growth, driven by the increasing dependence on renewable energy sources. The global increase in energy consumption, particularly in developing nations, has prompted governments and international organizations to implement various measures to meet the growing demand for stored energy.

Moreover, the shift towards renewable energy generation and advanced energy storage systems worldwide is poised to fuel market growth. This transition, backed by the objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, has created a conducive environment for the adoption of various storage technologies, which is fostering overall market growth.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/sample/Energy-and-Power/energy-storage-systems-market/25742

Competitive Landscape

The energy storage systems market is characterized by the presence of a few major firms as well as a few regional players, including both medium- and small-scale companies. Many businesses focus on their specific field and have a very high level of penetration. For instance, A 50MWh battery energy storage system, valued at NR 386 crores, was unveiled by Tata Power in August 2021 at the Phyang hamlet in Leh, Ladakh.



Prominent market players in the global energy storage systems market include:

LG Energy Solution

Beacon Power, LLC

Convergent Energy + Power

BYD Motors Inc.

ABB

TATA POWER

Wärtsilä

Electrovaya

S&C Electric Company

Scheider Electric

Linde plc

SMA Solar Technology AG

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

Exide Industries Limited

Inquire Before Buying This Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/enquire/Energy-and-Power/energy-storage-systems-market/25742



GLOBAL ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Pumped Hydro

Battery

Compressed Air

Thermal

Increasing Demand for Pumped Hydro Technology to Spur Sales

The pumped hydro segment dominated the global energy storage systems market due to its increasing demand across the globe. Additionally, government initiatives focused on promoting the production of renewable energy are likely to fuel market growth through the assessment timeline. Market growth is also expected to be facilitated in the coming years by an increase in global power consumption. Long-term demand for pumped hydro storage (PHS) is predicted to be boosted by favorable compliance regulations and rising energy consumption in China and the U.S.

By Application

Transportation

Stationary

Stationary Segment to Dominate the Market Due to Growing Industries

The stationary segment emerged as dominant in the global energy storage systems market in 2020, primarily attributed to the substantial growth of major industries and projects, including dams, power plants, power grids, refineries, and mills. The soaring demand for dependable and effective energy storage solutions in various industries propelled segmental growth. Additionally, the market for energy storage systems is projected to continue to expand in the next few years due to the rising prevalence of hydropower projects around the world.

Download a Sample PDF of this Report - (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

High Grid Energy Storage System Deployment to Drive Market Expansion

The market for energy storage systems is projected to grow as a result of the implementation of flexible grid solutions for energy storage. Technology for battery energy storage is rapidly being used in grid deployment. These techniques help grid operators conserve electricity when power generation surpasses consumption. The dependability and flexibility of the electrical supply systems in terms of electricity generation, transmission, and distribution are improved by the application of these technologies. Hence, the application of grid energy storage systems boosts market growth.

Rapid Industrialization in Asia Pacific to Augment Market Development

Asia Pacific dominated the global energy storage systems market due to the presence of a huge customer base, the proliferation of the renewable energy sector, and the strong presence of significant players. Moreover, a surge in urbanization, burgeoning industrialization, and galloping government policies further propel regional growth. As a result of the readily available and reasonably priced production inputs in major nations like China and India, the APAC region has emerged as a pivotal manufacturing hub. The vigorous development of industries is pushing the demand for energy storage systems as a result of higher energy consumption.

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.extrapolate.com/complete-checkout-buy/25742

By Region

North America- U.S., Mexico, Canada

Europe- UK, France, Germany, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

Latin America- Brazil, Argentina, Colombia

The Middle East and Africa- United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia

Increased Government Investments in North America to Impel Product Adoption

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years due to increased government investments and the rising adoption of renewable energy. Rising emphasis on reducing carbon emissions has resulted in an upsurge in public demand for electric vehicles. To incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles, countries like Canada are implementing subsidies for buyers. This growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to augment the energy storage systems market progress in North America.

Browse the Complete Report Here: https://www.extrapolate.com/Energy-and-Power/energy-storage-systems-market/25742

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and assumptions

2.3. Data Component

2.3.1. Secondary Component

2.3.1.1. Preliminary data xx

2.3.2. Primary Component

2.3.2.1. Statistical Model

2.3.2.2. Data Triangulation

2.3.2.3. Research Objective

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Key trends

3.3. Market drivers

3.4. Market restraints

3.5. Market opportunities

3.6. Market Challenges

3.7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.8. Value chain analysis

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact On Energy Storage Systems Market

Chapter 5. Global Energy Storage Systems Market Overview, By Technology, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Energy Storage Systems Market Overview, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Energy Storage Systems Market Overview, By End User, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Global Energy Storage Systems Market Overview, By Geography, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

………….

Chapter 14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competitive environment, 2021

14.2. Strategic framework

14.2.1. Partnership/agreement

14.2.2. Expansion

14.2.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

14.2.4. New Size development

Chapter 15. Key Vendor Analysis

15.1. LG Energy Solution

15.1.1. Company overview

15.1.2. Financial performance

15.1.3. Technology Benchmarking

15.1.4. Recent initiatives

15.1.5. SWOT analysis

15.2. Beacon Power, LLC

15.2.1. Company overview

15.2.2. Financial performance

15.2.3. Technology Benchmarking

15.2.4. Recent initiatives

15.2.5. SWOT analysis

15.3. Convergent Energy + Power

15.4. BYD Motors Inc.

15.5. ABB

15.6. TATA POWER

15.7. Wärtsilä

15.8. Electrovaya

15.9. S&C Electric Company

15.10. Scheider Electric

15.11. Linde plc

15.12. SMA Solar Technology AG

15.13. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

15.14. Exide Industries Limited

15.15. Others

Chapter 16. Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 17. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 18. Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 19. Future Outlook of the Market

Browse Complete TOC: https://www.extrapolate.com/toc/Energy-and-Power/energy-storage-systems-market/25742

About Us:

Extrapolate is a Global Market Research, Advisory, and Consulting firm that works closely with Industry experts from various industries to bring the latest and most accurate research reports.

In an era of breakneck change and a low tolerance for missed or misread opportunities, businesses need astute guidance to shape markets - not merely respond to them. Extrapolate helps clients develop market perspectives that drive success.