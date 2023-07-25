3D Printed Meat Market Revenues to Register a CAGR of nearly 16% to reach Valuation of US$ 959 million by 2033, Mentions Fact.MR

Rockville , July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The revenues of 3D Printed Meat Market was estimated at US$ 154 Million in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 959 million. 3D printed chicken is the top type that accounts for a significant market, with a projected CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2033.



According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in 2020, global beef production was around 59 million tons and global beef sales was valued at around US$ 335.8 billion in the same year. Increasing demand for protein-rich foods and changing dietary preferences and habits drives the growth of beef market. However, concerns about the environmental impact of beef production, as well as animal welfare and health concerns, are also driving demand for alternative protein sources like 3D printed meat.

3D printed meat have least business outcome through HoReCa, however, with the surge in vegan customers in catering industry, it is expected to be a significant revenue stream in the forthcoming years. For instance, in July 2020, KFC announced its partnership with the Russian biotech company, 3D Bioprinting Solutions, for the development of 3D printed chicken nuggets. KFC's partnership with 3D Bioprinting Solutions represents a significant development in the use of 3D printing technology in the food industry. The potential for 3D printed meat to improve sustainability, animal welfare, and food safety is significant.

According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in 2020, the global consumption of meat was around 328.5 million tons and the per capita consumption of meat was about 42.5 kilograms per person. Increasing awareness about the health risks associated with consuming high amounts of animal fats and proteins is leading consumers to look for healthier meat alternatives like 3D printed meat, which can be customized to contain specific nutrients and reduce unhealthy components. This influences the growth of 3D printed meat market in the future.



Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the market are:-

Redefine Meat,

Meat-Tech 3D (Steakholder Foods),

SavorEat,

Novameat,

Aleph Farms,

BlueNalu, Fork & Goode,

Future Meat,

Shiok Meats,

Believer Meats,

CellX.



A few of the recent developments in the 3D Printed Meat Market are:

In January 2022, SavorEat announced that it had partnered with Israeli food company Osem to launch a new line of 3D printed plant-based meat products. The products which are made using SavorEat's proprietary technology, are designed to mimic the taste and texture of real meat.





SavorEat announced that it had partnered with Israeli food company Osem to launch a new line of 3D printed plant-based meat products. The products which are made using SavorEat's proprietary technology, are designed to mimic the taste and texture of real meat. In January 2022, Aleph Farms announced that it had successfully produced 3D printed cell-based meat using a bioprinting technology developed by Russian company 3D Bioprinting Solutions. The technology uses magnetic fields to create complex structures, and Aleph Farms believes that it has the potential to be used in the production of cell-based meat products.



Segmentation of the 3D Printed Meat Market Report



By Source : Plant Based Animal Cell Based

By Meat Type : Chicken Beef Seafood Others

By Sales Channel : B2B B2C Specialty Stores Online Retail

By End User : HoReCa Household Institutional

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





