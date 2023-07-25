New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479798/?utm_source=GNW

, Medline Industries LP, EXELINT International Co., Vita Needle Company, Vitrex Medical A/S, Hi-Tech Syringes Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices, Gerresheimer AG and Teleflex Incorporated.



The global hypodermic syringes and needles market is expected to grow from $6.80 billion in 2022 to $7.00 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.97%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hypodermic syringes and needles market is expected to reach $7.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.25%.



The hypodermic syringes and needles market revenues includes earned by entities by vacutainer and other consumables, such as pistons, sharps, and sterile containers.







Hypodermic syringes and needles are medical devices used to inject or withdraw bodily fluids or medications. The syringe consists of a barrel, a plunger, and a tip or hub where the needle is attached.



North America was the largest region in the hypodermic syringes and needles market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of hypodermic syringes and needles are syringes and needles. Syringes are cylindrical devices with a plunger to inject or withdraw bodily fluids.



Hypodermic syringes are used for various medical purposes, including blood collection through venipuncture. The hypodermic syringes and needles are available disposable and re-usable models that are applied in blood collection, drug delivery, vaccination, insulin administration, and other applications in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and other end-users.



The increasing demand for syringes and needles will boost the hypodermic syringes and needles market.Syringes and needles are medical devices used to inject or withdraw bodily fluids.



Needles are thin, hollow, and sharp devices connecting to a syringe's end.



Hypodermic syringes and needles inject or withdraw fluids from the body, including administering medications. Hypodermic syringes and needles allow for accurate and precise delivery of drugs and other liquids, making them a valuable tool in medical treatment and care.



Hypodermic syringes and needles allow for accurate and precise delivery of drugs and other liquids, making them a valuable tool in medical treatment and care. For Instance, in April 2022, according to the Aesthetic Society, a US-based international organization, surgical procedures increased by 54% in 2021. Therefore, the increasing demand for syringes and needles will drive the hypodermic syringes and needles market forward.



Product innovations are a popular trend in the hypodermic syringes and needles market.Major companies operating in the hypodermic syringes and needles market focus on product innovations to retain their market share.



For Instance, in June 2021, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices launched a new product called DispoJekt Safety Needle, a single-use needle designed to prevent needle stick injuries and increase patient safety.The DispoJekt Safety Needle is made from high-quality medical-grade materials and is available in various sizes and gauges to suit different medical applications.



The product is also compatible with most syringe brands, making it a versatile and convenient option for healthcare professionals.



In July 2022, Sharps Technology, a US-based technology company, acquired Safeguard Medical for $2.5 million. This acquisition aims to expand Sharps Technology’s manufacturing capabilities and enhance its product offerings in the medical device industry, specifically in the field of safety-engineered medical devices, such as syringes. Smart Syringe is a Hungary-based medical device company specializing in developing and manufacturing medical products such as syringes to enhance patient care and improve healthcare outcomes.



The countries covered in the hypodermic syringes and needles market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).









