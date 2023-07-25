Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Funko, Inc. (FNKO)

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 1, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO ) common stock between May 6, 2022 and March 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On November 3, 2022, after the market closed, Funko released its third quarter 2022 financial results. The Company announced earnings per diluted share of $0.28 per share, more than 42% below street estimates of $0.49 per share. The Company also lowered its fiscal year 2022 guidance.

On this news, Funko’s stock price fell $11.58 per share, or 59.4%, to close at $7.92 per share on November 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 1, 2023, after the market closed, Funko announced its fiscal year 2022 results, and guidance for 2023. The Company disclosed a loss of $5.2 million, and that its adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 7.4%.

On this news, Funko’s stock price fell $0.76 per share, or 7.1%, to close at $9.94 per share on March 2, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Funko was experiencing significantly larger delays in implementing its enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) software than it was disclosing to investors; (2) Having moved into a new warehouse without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management practices; and (3) Funko’s inability to efficiently operate the new distribution center would have a substantial, undisclosed impact on the Company’s EBITDA margin; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

