New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479797/?utm_source=GNW

com, Jackson Healthcare, Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc. and Medical Solutions LLC.



The global healthcare staffing market is expected to grow from $40.39 billion in 2022 to $43.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.00%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare staffing market is expected to reach $57.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.25%.



The healthcare staffing market includes revenues earned by entities by the selection of qualified candidates, the use of technology to check the credentials of candidates and employees, the validation of skills, and any other screening procedures.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Healthcare staffing is the process of employing healthcare workers or providers as needed for a particular organization. In addition to ensuring better patient care, adequate healthcare staffing numbers also lessen nurse fatigue, avoid burnout, and boost patient satisfaction.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare staffing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main services of healthcare staffing travel nurse staffing, per diem nurse staffing, locum tenes staffing, and allied healthcare staffing.A registered nurse with clinical experience who works in a temporary or contract nursing position is known as a travel nurse.



Instead of being engaged by a single facility, travel nurses are often hired by an independent nursing staffing service. The various functions of healthcare staffing include patient care staff, administrative staff, support staff, technicians, and allied health professionals that provide services to hospitals, pharma, clients, and government agencies.



The growing shortage of healthcare staff is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare staffing market going forward.Anyone who works in a healthcare or social care setting, including medical students completing clinical rotations, frontline carers, and other healthcare professionals not directly involved with patients, is considered a healthcare staff.



They work to prevent sickness and impairment and are in charge of condition assessment, diagnosis, and treatment.There has been a decline in the healthcare staff in many hospitals across the globe in the recent years.



For instance, in February 2022, according to Providertech LLC, a US-based healthcare company reports, as of October 2021, about 16 percent of hospitals were experiencing serious staffing shortages. There will be a projected 3.2 million healthcare worker shortage in the nation by 2026. Therefore, the growing shortage of healthcare staff is driving the growth of the healthcare staffing market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare staffing market.Companies operating in the healthcare staffing market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, StaffHealth.com, a US-based full-service healthcare staffing and recruitment agency launched an application technology named as "NurseShifts". Nurses may quickly connect and contact with recruiters and healthcare facilities using this app, all from the convenience of their hands. After a one-time signup, nurses can expedite the onboarding and job invitation processes. They can also get notifications for jobs that are most appropriate for their background, region, and availability.



In June 2021, Cross Country Healthcare Inc., a US-based employment agency acquired Workforce Solutions Group Inc. for $25 million in cash and $5 million in shares. This acquisition enables them to increase their presence in the home care industry and take an alternative role in healthcare by providing vital care for their aging population and others. Workforce Solutions Group Inc. is a US-based healthcare employment agency platform that offers cutting-edge solutions that make it possible for people to comprehend staffing demands, develop existing personnel, and find and keep fresh talent.



The countries covered in the healthcare staffing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The healthcare staffing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare staffing market statistics, including healthcare staffing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an healthcare staffing market share, detailed healthcare staffing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare staffing industry. This healthcare staffing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479797/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________