Air Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2023

The global air ambulance services market is expected to grow from $5.46 billion in 2022 to $6.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The air ambulance services market is expected to reach $9.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.9%.



The air ambulance services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing dedicated air ambulance services, and medical air escort services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Air ambulance service refers to patient medical transportation by helicopter or airplane. Air ambulance services are helpful to quickly transfer critically injured patients from one place to another who require urgent medical attention from a better healthcare facilities.



North America was the largest region in the air ambulance services market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in air ambulance services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of air ambulance services include rotary-wing and fixed-wing.Rotary-wing refers to a type of air ambulance helicopter that uses rotors to generate lift and allow for vertical takeoff and landing for short-to-medium-range transport of patients and medical personnel in emergency situations.



It includes domestic and international services provided by operators such as hospital-based, independent, and government. It is used in various applications such as inter-facility, rescue helicopter service, organ transplant logistics, overweight patient transport, infectious disease service, neonatal transport, patient transport, and others.



The growing cases of chronic diseases are expected to propel the growth of the air ambulance services market going forward.Chronic diseases are medical conditions or illnesses that persist over an extended period and often develop gradually.



Air ambulance services are used to quickly transport critical patients with chronic conditions for specialized medical treatment via aircraft or helicopters. For instance, according to the world health organization (WHO), in 2021, an estimated of 10.6 million people are infected with tuberculosis globally, and 1.6 million died. Further, 1.5 million people acquired HIV in 2021 while 650,000 people lost their lives due to it. Therefore, the growing cases of chronic diseases are driving the air ambulance services market.



Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the air ambulance services market.Major companies operating in the air ambulance services market are undergoing partnerships to develop enhanced services and strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2022, Airbus, a France-based aerospace company collaborated with Airlift Global, a UK-based aerospace company.Through this partnership, the companies aim to develop a chopper ambulance service, a pilot project integrating air ambulance and medical emergency service in India for improved healthcare accessibility and connectivity in both urban and rural environments.



Furthermore, in March 2023, Airbus, a France-based aerospace company collaborated with Air Ambulance Foundation, a UK-based provider of fully-equipped advance life support helicopter ambulance service. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to develop the next generation’s future missions for medical services in Norway.



In January 2022, Acadian Ambulance, a US-based private ambulance services company, acquired MedicOne Medical Response’s operations for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps Acadian expand its geographical presence, provide better services to its customers, and strengthen its operations.



MedicOne Medical Response is a US-based frontline healthcare transportation provider, including air ambulance services.



The countries covered in the air ambulance services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The air ambulance services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides air ambulance services market statistics, including air ambulance services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an air ambulance services market share, detailed air ambulance services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the air ambulance services industry. This air ambulance services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

