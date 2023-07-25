Outdoor Power Equipment Market Set to Soar Past USD 76.61 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Outdoor Power Equipment market size is expected to reach USD 76.61 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing demand for landscaping and gardening services, driving the need for efficient and reliable outdoor power tools, growing adoption of cordless and battery-powered outdoor equipment for their convenience and eco-friendliness, rising urbanization and the development of green spaces, stimulating the demand for outdoor power tools for maintenance and beautification purposes, technological advancements leading to the development of high-performance and user-friendly outdoor power equipment, is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Outdoor Power Equipment market, growing demand for battery-powered equipment due to their eco-friendly and quiet operation, the development of smart outdoor power tools with IoT integration for remote monitoring and control, increasing use of lightweight and ergonomic designs to improve user comfort and reduce fatigue, the rise of robotic and autonomous outdoor power equipment for hands-free operation, integration of advanced safety features, such as automatic shut-off and collision detection systems, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Outdoor power equipment is a type of machinery that is used to maintain and care for outdoor spaces. This type of equipment can be used to mow lawns, trim hedges, blow leaves, and perform a variety of other tasks.

Prominent Players in Outdoor Power Equipment Market

John Deere

Honda

Toro

Briggs & Stratton

Stihl

Husqvarna

Echo

MTD

Yard Machines

Snapper

Craftsman

Gravely

Ryobi

Ariens

Greenworks

Kobalt

Shindaiwa

Poulan Pro

Sun Joe

WEN

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



49.26 Billion 2030 Value Projection



76.61 Billion CAGR 5.9% Segments Covered















Type Lawn Mowers, Trimmer, Blower, Chainsaw, Pressure Washer, Tillers, Cultivators, Others



Power Source Gasoline Engine, Battery Powered, Electric Motor/Corded



Sales Channel E-commerce, Direct Purchase



Applications Residential/DIY, Commercial







Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Lawn Mowers and Chainsaws Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Lawn Mowers and Chainsaws dominated the global online market as they are widely used for residential and commercial landscaping and gardening purposes. They are essential for maintaining lawns and grassy areas, making them highly popular and in demand.

Landscaping and Gardening are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, landscaping and gardening is the leading segment due to the rely heavily on outdoor power equipment to efficiently manage and beautify large outdoor spaces, such as parks, golf courses, and corporate landscapes.

North America is the leading Market Due to the High Demand for Landscaping

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a high demand for landscaping. The region has relatively higher disposable incomes, allowing consumers to invest in outdoor power equipment for personal use and property maintenance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Outdoor Power Equipment market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Outdoor Power Equipment.

Key Developments in Outdoor Power Equipment Market

In January 2023, MTD, a leading manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, announced plans to acquire Snapper, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of lawnmowers and other outdoor power equipment. The acquisition will give MTD access to Snapper's popular brand and its strong distribution network.

In February 2023, Husqvarna, a Swedish manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, announced plans to acquire Flymo, a British manufacturer of lawnmowers and other outdoor power equipment. The acquisition will give Husqvarna access to Flymo's innovative cordless lawnmower technology.

Key Questions Answered in Outdoor Power Equipment Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

