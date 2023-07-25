New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479788/?utm_source=GNW

The global sleep apnea devices market is expected to grow from $7.18 billion in 2022 to $7.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.56%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The sleep apnea devices market is expected to reach $9.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.85%.



The sleep apnea devices market consists of sales of automatic positive airway pressure, biPAP machines, autoPAP machines, positional therapy devices, and implant systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Sleep apnea devices refer to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) equipment that can stop snoring and prevent sleep apnea. In order to keep upper airway passages open and avoid snoring and sleep apnea, a CPAP machine applies exactly the right amount of air pressure to a mask.



North America was the largest region in the sleep apnea devices market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products involved in sleep apnea devices are airway clearance systems, adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV), positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, oral appliances, oxygen devices, sleep screening devices, actuation systems, polysomnography (PSG) devices, and respiratory polygraphs.Airway-clearing systems refer to medical devices that help to release thick, sticky mucus so that one can cough or huff it out of the lungs.



It is used to treat various diseases such as obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, central sleep apnea syndrome, and complex sleep apnea syndrome, and it treats patients based on age demographics are pediatric, adult, and geriatric. The main end-users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory care centers, specialty care centers, and home healthcare.



The growing prevalence of sleep apnea disorders is expected to propel the growth of the sleep apnea devices market going forward.Sleep apnea refers to a potentially deadly sleep problem that is characterized by frequent breathing pauses and starts.



Sleep apnea devices are projected to be important in treating sleep apnea disorders and avoiding sleep disturbances.Through tubing, this device continuously pumps pressurized air into a sleep mask and prevents the patient’s airways from collapsing.



For instance, in April 2022, according to the AMA (American Medical Association), a US-based medical students’ and doctors’ professional organization, in the US, 30 million people suffered from sleep apnea. One in fifteen Americans, or 6.62 percent of all Americans, suffers from some kind of sleep apnea, with around 30 percent reporting some symptoms. Therefore, the growing prevalence of sleep apnea disorders is driving the growth of the sleep apnea device market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the sleep apnea devices market.Major companies operating in the sleep apnea devices market are focusing on developing new innovations in technological products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2021, ResMed Inc., a US-based medical device company, launched its AirSense 11 PAP Series, a new innovative digital health solution for sleep apnea treatment. It was specifically designed to help hundreds of millions of people worldwide with sleep apnea. AirSense 11 has additional features, including a personal therapy assistant and care check-in, that are intended to provide PAP users with individualized advice, making therapy and evening usage more pleasant for them. Additionally, users can access remote software updates each night to use the most recent version of these tools, and the device’s user-friendly interface, touch screen, and sleek appearance, which imitate those of a smartphone, are intended to encourage greater adherence to therapy.



In December 2021, Zoll medical corporation, a US-based medical equipment manufacturing company acquired Itamar Medical Limited for $538 million.With this acquisition, Zoll medical corporation expects to broaden its selection of services for cardiac patients who are not yet identified or treated.



Through this acquisition, Zoll Medical Corporation will concentrate on providing software and medical devices for emergency treatment. Itamar Medical Limited is an Israel-based invention, production, and marketing of medical devices for disorders of the respiratory and sleep systems company.



The countries covered in the sleep apnea devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The sleep apnea devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides sleep apnea devices market statistics, including sleep apnea devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a sleep apnea devices market share, detailed sleep apnea devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the sleep apnea devices industry. This sleep apnea devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

