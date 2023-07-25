Mobile Beacon Welcomes New Director of Business Development

Johnston, RI, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gary Parenteau joins Mobile Beacon as its first Director of Business Development. Parenteau brings more than 16 years of experience in sales, marketing, and business development across Medical, Life Sciences, and technology-based industries. Most recently, Parenteau worked for Discover Books where he oversaw their distribution system, partnering with more than 100 libraries, and managing all warehouse logistics.

Before that, Gary built out market segments and managed territories in Canada and the Northeast for Karl Storz Endoskope. Previously while at Hanna Instruments, he coached and developed a team of inside sales representatives as well as data analysts, and increased their market sales by 500% with a strong focus on B2B sales.

“I look forward to working with the Mobile Beacon team to expand our national reach and provide uncapped internet access to more schools, libraries, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations than ever before,” said Gary Parenteau, Director of Business Development. “Our commitment to providing robust connectivity, white-glove customer service and support, and affordable access to T-Mobile’s network. Access to America’s largest and fastest 5G network will allow these organizations to better serve their constituents and communities throughout the United States.”

In this role, Parenteau will manage the overall and market-specific business development strategy for Mobile Beacon, which will enable the organization to strategically grow its business and maximize its impact across the education, health, and nonprofit sectors.

“We are so excited to welcome Gary to Mobile Beacon. He arrives during a period of tremendous opportunity for our organization as we recently expanded our service to include 5G,” said Katherine Messier, Executive Director of Mobile Beacon. “We’re fortunate to not only add the depth of business development and sales experience to our team, but also his commitment to helping us achieve our mission. Together, we will deliver critically-needed connectivity to nonprofits, schools, and libraries to enable them to meet the needs of the millions they serve every day.”

About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans daily. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at www.mobilebeacon.org .

