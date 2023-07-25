New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Invasive Ventilators Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479783/?utm_source=GNW

The global non-invasive ventilator market is expected to grow from $2.67 billion in 2022 to $2.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The non-invasive ventilator market is expected to reach $3.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.19%.



The non-invasive ventilator market consists of sales of high flow nasal cannula devices, non-invasive ventilation masks and non-invasive circuits.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A non-invasive ventilator is a medical device used to deliver breathing support to patients without the need for an invasive breathing tube. Non-invasive ventilation is often used to treat respiratory conditions such as sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and acute respiratory failure.



North America was the largest region in the non-invasive ventilators market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of non-invasive ventilators are continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), auto titrating (adjustable) positive airway pressure (APAP), and bi-level positive pressure (BiPAP).Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is a type of positive airway pressure medical treatment that delivers a set pressure to the airways that is maintained throughout the respiratory cycle, during both inspiration and expiration.



They are operated by electric, pneumatic, and electro-pneumatic power sources in various applications such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia, and other applications. This NIV is used by end users such as hospitals, specialty clinics, home care settings, and ambulatory surgical centers.



The high prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the growth of the non-invasive ventilator market going forward.Respiratory diseases are the diseases that are responsible for lung disorders that include asthma, and chronic lung diseases.



Non-invasive ventilators help the patient treat respiratory illnesses by pumping oxygen into the lungs when they are not able to do that themselves.For instance, in September 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, chronic noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) would result in the deaths of around 41 million individuals annually, which accounts for 74% of all deaths worldwide.



Chronic respiratory diseases alone are responsible for causing 4.1 million deaths. Therefore, the high prevalence of respiratory diseases drives the non-invasive ventilator market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the non-invasive ventilator market.Companies operating in the non-invasive ventilator market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2020, Philips Healthcare, a Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation, launched its BiPAP A40 EFL ventilator system on the market.This BiPAP A40 EFL ventilator is the first to help healthcare professionals screen, detect, and abolish expiratory flow limitation to reduce the work of breathing in COPD patients with abnormally elevated blood carbon dioxide levels.



The Philips Respironics E30 ventilator features a unique technology called ExpiraFlow, which is designed to automatically detect expiratory flow limitation (EFL) in COPD patients.



In May 2021, Medline International B.V., a Netherlands-based provider of medical devices and solutions, acquired selected respiratory assets of Teleflex for $286 million. With this acquisition, Medline aims to strengthen its position in the global NIV market and expand its presence in Europe and other international markets. Teleflex Incorporated is a US-based specialty medical device manufacturing company that manufactures non-invasive ventilators for vascular and interventional access, surgical anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine, and respiratory care.



The countries covered in the non-invasive ventilators market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The non-invasive ventilators market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides non-invasive ventilators market statistics, including non-invasive ventilators industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a non-invasive ventilators market share, detailed non-invasive ventilators market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the non-invasive ventilators industry. This non-invasive ventilators market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

