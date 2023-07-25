English French

JCDecaux and Chargeurs launch "Pearlflex", a new PVC-free advertising canvas

Paris, 25 July 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that it has teamed up with Senfa, a subsidiary of the Chargeurs group, to develop a PVC-free advertising fabric. Dubbed "Pearlflex", this new product will be available from September 2023, notably for the Extime JCDecaux Airport advertising sites at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports, as well as other French airports. This solution offers a number of advantages over current practices, including a reduced carbon footprint and optimised end-of-life treatment. This high-tech product also guarantees excellent image quality.

This new fabric is the result of co-development between two experts in their sector: JCDecaux is present in 153 airports worldwide and offers a complete and innovative range of media solutions for brands, combining bespoke formats, digital screens and event solutions. Senfa, a subsidiary of Chargeurs PCC Fashion technologies (Chargeurs group), is a recognised French manufacturer based in Sélestat, Alsace, and a leading expert in technical textiles for the visual communication, interior architecture and custom textile development markets.

The new fabric is made in France via 100% European sourcing. The weave is made from recycled PET yarns. The solvents used for PVC are replaced by aqueous coating of the fabric, carried out in Sélestat. Finally, the fabric offers an improved end-of-life treatment, with energy recovery in the form of solid recovered fuel. Thanks to this new material and manufacturing process, the carbon footprint of Pearlflex fabric is more than halved compared with current fabrics, thereby contributing to the 2050 Net Zero Carbon objective, announced last June by JCDecaux.

Available from 1 September 2023, these canvases will be gradually deployed across the majority of Extime JCDecaux Airport advertising sites.

Michaël Fribourg, Chairman and CEO of Chargeurs group, said: “The launch of Pearlflex, which responds to a global demand in the visual communications market, reflects the shared vision of the Chargeurs and JCDecaux groups for sustainable innovation. Pearlflex offers our two groups additional commercial opportunities to serve brands by combining visual and environmental excellence. By placing its trust in Chargeurs and its Senfa subsidiary, JCDecaux has chosen a partner with an international outreach, and a world leader in high-end print media with a long-term commitment to France and Europe."

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux: "We are delighted to have co-developed this new canvas with the Chargeurs group, whose expertise in high-tech print materials is second to none. As part of our company's commitment to an ambitious Climate Plan, we are deploying new solutions that combine quality and sustainability throughout our value chain. Pearlflex is a perfect example of this, and we look forward to bringing it to our airport advertising customers from September, helping them deploy impactful and responsible communications. This new product clearly demonstrates that collaborative innovation is essential in order to accelerate the ecological transition."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2022 revenue: €3,317m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,200 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A-), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

About Chargeurs:

Chargeurs is a family-owned entrepreneurial Group and world leader in high value-added niche markets. Located in nearly 100 countries with nearly 2,500 employees, the Group is organized into two strategic business segments: Technologies and Luxury.

Benefiting from the long-term strategy of the Fribourg Family Group, its reference shareholder via Columbus Holding, Chargeurs serves sectors with strong structural growth and expresses its know-how of excellence in the commercial, industrial, marketing and logistics fields. The Group, whose global signature is High Emotion Technology, achieved revenues of €746 million in 2022 and celebrated its 150 years of entrepreneurial boldness.

The Chargeurs share is listed on Euronext Paris and is PEA-PME eligible.

ISIN Code: FR0000130692, Bloomberg Code: CRI:FP, Reuters Code: CRIP.PA

About Chargeurs PCC Fashion technologies:

Chargeurs PCC Fashion technologies provides superior, end-to-end solutions for the world's leading apparel brands. It designs and manufactures interlinings, i.e. the technical fabrics used to help garments retain their shape and structure. Each year, the company produces more than 350 million metres of interlining, for the benefit of 1,600 brands and more than 7,000 customers. Present throughout the world, it serves more than 90 countries on every continent via four R&D centres (in Paris, Milan, New York and Porto), seven production sites, 38 offices and distribution centres, and more than 1,000 employees worldwide. Its Senfa subsidiary offers innovative technical solutions for covering fabrics.

Financial Communication // + 33 (0)1 47 04 13 40 // comfin@chargeurs.com

www.chargeurs.com

