Immunohematology Global Market Report 2023

, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Biosystems S.A., Roche Holdings AG, and Mindray Medical International Limited.



The global immunohematology market is expected to grow from $2.23 billion in 2022 to $2.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The Immunohematology market is expected to reach $2.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5%.



The immunohematology market includes revenues earned by entities by providing blood banking and transfusion medicine services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Immunohematology is a branch of laboratory medicine that studies blood groups and the body’s immune response to foreign substances, particularly in blood transfusions. Immune hematological techniques are used to locate and address diagnostic issues in patients with hematological conditions, such as auto-immune hemolytic anemia.



North America was the largest region in the immunohematology market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in immunohematology report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products included in the immunohematology analyzers and systems and reagents.Analyzers and systems are automated instruments for blood typing and antibody screening.



The technologies used are biochips, erythrocyte-magnetized technology (EMT), gel cards, microplates, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) that are used to treat various diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. The various applications involved are pretransfusion testing, investigation of immune hemolysis, perinatal testing, blood group phenotyping, leucocyte and platelet serology in end-users such as blood banks, diagnostic and reference laboratories, hospitals and academic and research institutes.



The rising prevalence rate of hematological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the immunohematology market going forward.Hematological disorders are a diverse group of conditions that affect the blood and the components of the blood, such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma.



Immunohematology is essential for safe and effective blood transfusions, as it helps to prevent transfusion reactions caused by incompatible blood types or the presence of antibodies in the recipient’s blood.Immunohematology techniques are also used to diagnose and treat diseases related to the immune system, which may impact the hematological system.



For Instance, in 2020, according to Cancer Research UK, a UK-based research organization, the average number of new leukemia cases caused by hematological disorders in the UK is expected to climb from roughly 12,400 cases in 2023-2025 to around 14,500 cases in 2038-2040. Therefore, the rising prevalence rate of hematological disorders is driving the growth of the immunohematology market.



Technological advancements are a popular trend in the immunohematology market.Major companies operating in the immunohematology market are focused on developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For Instance, in October 2021, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a US-based diagnostics company, announced the launch of new capabilities for its Immediate Spin Crossmatch (ISXM) system for ORTHO VISION and ORTHO VISION MAX Analyzers.The ISXM system is a comprehensive transfusion solution that combines multiple instruments and software applications to streamline and automate immunohematology testing and processing.



ISXM is used in blood transfusions to identify ABO blood type incompatibility between recipient serum and plasma and donor red blood cells.Although more laboratories are using electronic crossmatch, many still use full crossmatches (AHG/IAT).



An ISXM test must also be finished in addition to a full crossmatch.



In March 2023, Werfen, S.A., a Spain-based diagnostic care company acquired Immucor Inc. for approximately $2 billion. The acquisition aimed to expand Werfen, S.A.’s capabilities in specialized diagnostic testing, particularly for diagnostic solutions. Immucor Inc. is a Spain-based transfusion diagnostics company focused on providing blood tests that are safe, accessible, and affordable.



The countries covered in the immunohematology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



