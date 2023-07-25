New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breastfeeding Accessories Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479751/?utm_source=GNW

The global breastfeeding accessories market is expected to grow from $1.60 billion in 2022 to $1.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The breastfeeding accessories market is expected to reach $2.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The breastfeeding accessories market consists of sales of breastfeeding pillows, breast pumps, nursing bras, nipple cream, and disposable nursing pads.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Breastfeeding accessories refer to the items used for the collection and storage of breast milk. They are used to draw out flat or inverted nipples so a nursing baby can latch on more readily, relieve engorged breasts and clogged milk ducts, or maintain or enhance a woman’s milk production.



North America was the largest region in the breastfeeding accessories market in 2022. The regions covered in breastfeeding accessories report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products involved in breastfeeding accessories are nipple care products, breast shells, breast scales, breast pads, breastmilk preparation and cleaning products, breastmilk storage, and feeding.Nipple care refers to applying a few drops of milk to the nipple and allowing it to dry.



Nipple care products are made specifically for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding and are distributed through online and offline distribution channels. The main end-users are hospitals, clinics, and personal.



The increasing childbirth rate is expected to propel the growth of the breastfeeding accessories market going forward.The childbirth rate refers to the difference between the average annual population and the number of live births that year.



Breastfeeding accessories are primarily used for new born children, as they enable the baby to get enough milk, help protect the mother’s milk supply, and are easy to feed and convenient to feed, Hence, the increase in childbirth rate will boost the breastfeeding accessories market. For instance, in May 2022, according to the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), a US-based government organization, there were 3.66 million births in the US in 2021 compared to 3.61 million in 2020. Furthermore, according to Statistics Canada, a Canada-based government agency, there were 367,684 births in Canada in 2021, an increase of 2 % from 360,552 in 2020. Therefore, the increasing childbirth rate is driving the growth of the breastfeeding accessories market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the breastfeeding accessories market.Major companies operating in the breastfeeding accessories market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2020, Medela AG., a Switzerland-based supplier of breast pumps and breastfeeding accessories, launched new maxflow technology. This innovative twin electric breast pump for individual usage is made possible by this technology. This breast pump generates micro vibrations to increase milk flow and deliver top performance. It is a closed-system pump with 10 pre-programmed Hoover settings and straightforward, uncomplicated operation. Additionally, it’s very flexible and has oval-shaped breast shields that are shaped around for added comfort.



In February 2023, Neotech Products LLC, a US-based medical device manufacturer, acquired Laally Bridge for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Neotech Products LLC., hopes to offer a silicone nipple cover with a built-in channel that connects to a syringe that can contain and administer breastmilk or formula. Laally Bridge Company is a US-based manufacturer company that provides commercial breastfeeding assistance devices.



