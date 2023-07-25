New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Disinfectants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479749/?utm_source=GNW

The global animal disinfectants market is expected to grow from $3.05 billion in 2022 to $3.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The animal disinfectants market is expected to reach $4.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The animal disinfectants market consists of sales of chlorine dioxide, formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde and hydrogen peroxide.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Animal disinfectants refer to nonselective, anti-infective agents applied topically used for the process of cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting animal premises, equipment, and vehicles that may cause diseases. It is commonly used to prevent the spread of infectious diseases among animals and maintain a healthy environment for them.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the animal disinfectants market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in animal disinfectants report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of animal disinfectants are iodine, lactic acid, hydrogen peroxide, phenolic acid, quaternary compounds, chlorine, and others.Iodine is a chemical element, and it is a bluish-black, lustrous solid that readily sublimes into a violet gas.



It is categorized into various chemical types, such as quaternary ammonium chloride salts, hydrogen dioxide and peroxyacetic acid, hypochlorite and halogens, and others, which is available in liquid and powder form. These are used in various applications such as poultry, swine, dairy and ruminants, equine, aquaculture, and others.



The rise in incidences of animal diseases is expected to propel the growth of the animal disinfectant market going forward.Animal disease refers to any illness or disorder that affects animals, including livestock, pets, and wildlife.



The rise in incidences of animal diseases is mostly driven by inadequate nutrition, hygiene, climate change, changes in land use, urbanization, and the destruction of natural habitats, where animal disinfectants help to prevent and control the spread of diseases in animal populations.For instance, in July 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, there had been a significant rise of approximately 63% in the number of animal diseases in the African region in the decade from 2012–2022, compared to the previous decade.



Therefore, a rise in incidences of animal diseases will fuel the growth of the animal disinfectant market.



Product Innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the animal disinfectants market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2020, Neogen Corporation, a US-based company, specializing in animal safety products, launched a new antibacterial soap product called COMPANION FOAMING Antibacterial Soap.The product is a premium quality soap that is designed to effectively kill harmful bacteria and viruses on the skin.



The product is unique as it is formulated with benzalkonium chloride, a powerful antibacterial agent that is effective against a wide range of microorganisms. and it helps to reduce the spread of diseases in animals.



In September 2022, Zoetis Inc. US-based largest global animal health company has acquired Jurox Pty Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition of Jurox is expected to enhance Zoetis’ animal health portfolio and provide greater global expansion opportunities. The acquisition also brings Zoetis access to high-quality local R&D and manufacturing operations, which can help the company to expand its product offerings and improve operational efficiencies. Jurox is an Australia-based veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturer, that specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals and anesthesia products for livestock and companion animals.



The countries covered in the animal disinfectants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The animal disinfectants market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides animal disinfectants market statistics, including animal disinfectants industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an animal disinfectants market share, detailed animal disinfectants market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the animal disinfectants industry. This animal disinfectants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

