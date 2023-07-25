IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29 - 2023

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

 Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/07/2023FR0010259150275109.76AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/07/2023FR001025915048109.70TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/07/2023FR00102591502,177110.07XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/07/2023FR0010259150123110.40AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/07/2023FR0010259150534110.16CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/07/2023FR0010259150599110.00TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/07/2023FR0010259150745110.14XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/07/2023FR001025915075111.50AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/07/2023FR001025915061111.41CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/07/2023FR00102591501,464111.46XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/07/2023FR001025915033111.70CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/07/2023FR0010259150687111.65XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/07/2023FR0010259150259111.16AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/07/2023FR0010259150239111.50CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/07/2023FR001025915063111.19TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/07/2023FR00102591501,639111.40XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL9,021110.76 


