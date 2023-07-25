IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29 - 2023

English French

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2023 FR0010259150 275 109.76 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2023 FR0010259150 48 109.70 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2023 FR0010259150 2,177 110.07 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/07/2023 FR0010259150 123 110.40 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/07/2023 FR0010259150 534 110.16 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/07/2023 FR0010259150 599 110.00 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/07/2023 FR0010259150 745 110.14 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2023 FR0010259150 75 111.50 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2023 FR0010259150 61 111.41 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,464 111.46 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/07/2023 FR0010259150 33 111.70 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/07/2023 FR0010259150 687 111.65 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2023 FR0010259150 259 111.16 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2023 FR0010259150 239 111.50 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2023 FR0010259150 63 111.19 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,639 111.40 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 9,021 110.76





