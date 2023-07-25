IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|275
|109.76
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|48
|109.70
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,177
|110.07
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|123
|110.40
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|534
|110.16
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|599
|110.00
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|745
|110.14
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|75
|111.50
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|61
|111.41
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,464
|111.46
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|33
|111.70
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|687
|111.65
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|259
|111.16
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|239
|111.50
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|63
|111.19
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,639
|111.40
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|9,021
|110.76
