PROACTIS SA - Press release - 25.07.2023 Year end date change

PROACTIS SA - Year end date change

SURESNES, France – (25 July 2023) — Under the terms of the general meeting of the company PROACTIS SA (ISIN code: FR0004052561) which took place today, it has been decided to modify the opening and closing dates of the financial years of PROACTIS SA.

As a reminder, PROACTIS SA closed its financial years on July 31 of each year.

From now on, the financial years of the company PROACTIS SA will begin on February 1 of each year and will end on January 31 of the following year.

Exceptionally, the fiscal year beginning on August 1, 2022 will last 18 months and will end on January 31, 2024.

Similarly, PROACTIS SA will henceforth close its consolidated accounts on January 31 of each year.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has major operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

