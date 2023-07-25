New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Steam Autoclaves Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479722/?utm_source=GNW

, Hirayama Manufacturing Corporation, Priorclave Ltd., LTE Scientific Ltd., MELAG Medizintechnik, Tuttnauer, and Benchmark Scientific Inc.



The global steam autoclave market is expected to grow from $2.77 billion in 2022 to $3.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The steam autoclave market is expected to reach $4.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The steam autoclave market consists of sales of the high-speed prevacuum sterilizer, and electric autoclaves.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Steam autoclaves refer to machines that use steam under very high pressure for killing various microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and others. Steam autoclaves are used for sterilizing of surgical tools, lab equipment, pharmaceutical goods, and other materials in healthcare and in different industries.



North America was the largest region in the steam autoclave market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in steam autoclave report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of steam autoclaves are table-top, vertical, horizontal, floor-standing, and high-pressure autoclaves.Table-top autoclaves are defined as those autoclaves that are usually found in clinics and are microwave-sized small autoclaves.



The technology involves are gravity displacement, pre-vacuum, and steam flush technologies, which involve functioning for downward displacement autoclaves, positive pressure displacement autoclaves, negative pressure displacement autoclaves, and triple vacuum autoclaves functioning. It is applied in medical, dental, and laboratory applications, and are used by hospitals, clinics, healthcare companies, research, and academic institutes, and others.



Rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections are expected to propel the growth of the steam autoclave market going forward.Hospital-acquired infections can are the infections a person gets while receiving treatment at a healthcare facility.



Steam autoclaves are used in hospitals for sterilizing all equipment to prevent healthcare-associated infections that can affect a person staying in the hospital.For instance, according to a May 2022 report by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, seven patients in high-income nations and 15 patients in low- and middle-income countries contract at least one healthcare-associated infection (HAI) during their hospital stay per 100 patients in acute-care hospitals, and on average, every ten people who are impacted by a healthcare-associated infection die as a result of the infection.



Furthermore, in 2021, according to the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, every day, approximately one out of 31 US patients, and 1 resident out of 43 nursing home residents’ contract at least one infection in association with their healthcare. Therefore, rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections are driving the growth of the steam autoclave market.



Technological advancements are a key trend in the steam autoclave market.Major market players operating in steam autoclave market are concentrating their efforts on introducing new and advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, Priorclave, a UK-based manufacturer of autoclaves and sterilizers launched new range of autoclaves such as the BASE laboratory autoclaves.The new series of autoclaves use the latest version of Tactrol3 technology, a microprocessor controller developed by Priorclave for the easy programming of the sterilizing cycles.



This new Base line of laboratory and research-grade autoclaves includes benchtop models with 40- and 60-liter chamber capacities, front-loading cylindrical chamber models with capacities ranging from 100 to 400-liters, and top-loading autoclaves with 60- and 85-liter sterilizing capacities. Priorclave has created rectangular chamber autoclaves with capacities up to 850 liters where higher sterilizing capacity are required.



In October 2021, Calibre Scientific, a US-based provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments,?and other consumables to the lab research and diagnostics fields, acquired Reagecon for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Calibre Scientific will receive a more extensive and high-quality product portfolio and will also get more manufacturing, technical, and regulatory expertise for new product innovations.



Reagecon is an Ireland-based company that offers an attractive range of laboratory autoclaves of various size and capacity.



The countries covered in the steam autoclave market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The steam autoclaves market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides steam autoclaves market statistics, including the steam autoclaves industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with a steam autoclaves market share, detailed steam autoclaves market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the steam autoclaves industry. This steam autoclaves market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

