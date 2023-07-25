New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medicated Feed Additives Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479715/?utm_source=GNW





The global medicated feed additives market is expected to grow from $12.27 billion in 2022 to $13.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medicated feed additives market is expected to reach $15.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The medicated feed additives market consists of sales of lonophores, buffers, yeast cultures, and bloat-prevention aids.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Medicated feed additives refer to any feed which contains one or more drugs which helps help animals be healthier and productive. Animals are provided medicated feed additives for a variety of reasons, including nutrition, medicine, management of worms, bacterial diseases, and coccidiosis, as well as to prevent mortality.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the medicated feed additives market in 2022. The regions covered in medicated feed additives report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main medicated feed additives types are antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes, and others.Antibiotics refer to any medicine that is used to both prevent and treat bacterial infections.



The various animal types are ruminants, swine, poultry, aquaculture, and others and that uses mixture types as supplements. concentrates, premixes, and base mixes.



An increase in the rise in consumption of poultry products is expected to propel the growth of the medicated feed additives market going forward.The term poultry product refers to any poultry carcass or any product made entirely or partially from any poultry carcass, including those containing a very modest percentage of poultry ingredients.



Medicated feed additives are used to prevent and treat coccidiosis, a parasitic disease of the intestinal tract of animals caused by coccidian protozoa and necrotic enteritis, enteric disease of poultry.Hence, the rise in consumption of poultry products will increase the demand for medicated feed additives to keep the poultry healthy.



For Instance, in August 2022, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, a US-based federal executive department, the global poultry imports in 2021 was 14.2 million metric tons, and the global poultry imports are estimated to increase by 24% to reach 17.5 million metric tons in 2031. Therefore, the rise in consumption of poultry products is driving the growth of medicated feed additives.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the medicated feed additives market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products such as the development of new active ingredients, the use of alternative delivery systems, combination products, and precision medicine.



For instance, in October 2021, Cargill, a US-based, global food corporation, launched Nutrena Naturewise, an essential oil in chicken feed to promote a healthy flock and increase egg production.It helps to promote the growth of egg weight, size, and production.



They also improve egg palatability and provide eggs with a fresh aroma right out of the bag.



In November 2021, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a US-based human and animal nutrition processor, acquired Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is looking to fuel growth, bolster ADM’s innovation leadership in functional foods and dietary supplements, and service clients globally.



Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc. is a US-based company specializing in developing probiotic-based formulations and enzymes, including medicated feed additives.



The countries covered in the medicated feed additives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The medicated feed additives market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medicated feed additives market statistics, including medicated feed additives industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medicated feed additives market share, detailed medicated feed additives market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medicated feed additives industry. This medicated feed additives market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

