[Latest] Global Credit Card Payments Market Size/Share Worth USD 286.5 Billion by 2032 at a 9.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Credit Card Payments Market Size, Trends and Insights By Card Type (General Purpose Credit Cards, Specialty & Other Credit Cards), By Application (Food & Groceries, Health & Pharmacy, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism, Others), By Provider (Visa, Mastercard, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Credit Card Payments Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 152.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 165.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 286.5 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Credit Card Payments Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Digitalization: The growing adoption of digital payment methods, including credit card usage, is driven by the convenience, speed, and security they offer. This pervasive shift towards digital transactions, facilitated by advancements in technology and mobile applications, is accelerating the expansion of the credit card payments market.

Contactless Payments: The rise of contactless payment technology has revolutionized the credit card payments landscape. Consumers appreciate the ease and safety of contactless transactions, especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic. Contactless-enabled credit cards have gained significant popularity, boosted consumer confidence, and contributed to market growth.

Globalization and Cross-border Transactions: The increasing interconnectedness of economies and the rise of international trade and tourism have led to a surge in cross-border transactions. Credit cards’ wide acceptance in various countries and currencies makes them a favoured choice for travellers and businesses engaged in global commerce, providing impetus to market expansion.

Reward Programs and Incentives: Credit card issuers have devised enticing reward programs, such as cashback, loyalty points, and travel benefits, to attract and retain customers. These incentives incentivize consumers to use credit cards for everyday purchases, further boosting transaction volumes and positively impacting market growth.

Financial Inclusion Initiatives: Efforts to promote financial inclusion have led to the issuance of credit cards to underserved populations. Empowering individuals with greater financial flexibility and access to credit enhances their participation in the formal economy, fostering market penetration and contributing to the overall growth of the credit card payments market.

Enhanced Security Measures: The implementation of advanced security measures, such as EMV chip technology and tokenization, has significantly boosted consumer confidence in credit card usage. These measures provide robust protection against fraudulent activities, reducing the risks associated with credit card transactions and encouraging increased adoption.

Government Initiatives and Digital Payments Adoption: Many governments and regulatory authorities worldwide are promoting the adoption of digital payment methods to enhance financial inclusion, curb black-market activities, and reduce the reliance on cash transactions. Such initiatives and regulatory support have positively influenced the growth of credit card payments, as consumers and businesses increasingly shift towards digital payment methods.

Credit Card Payments Market: Partnership and Acquisition

American Express and Shopify (Year: 2018): In 2018, American Express, a renowned credit card issuer, partnered with Shopify, an e-commerce platform. The collaboration integrated American Express payment options into Shopify’s platform, providing merchants and customers with a seamless credit card checkout experience.

Discover and BigCommerce (Year: 2021): In 2021, Discover Financial Services, a credit card issuer, joined forces with BigCommerce, an e-commerce software platform. The partnership allowed BigCommerce merchants to integrate Discover card payments, expanding payment choices for customers.

Discover acquires The Goodway Group (Year: 2019): In 2019, Discover Financial Services acquired The Goodway Group, a marketing technology company. The acquisition aimed to enhance Discover’s marketing capabilities and better target credit card offers to potential customers.

Synchrony Financial acquires Allegro Credit (Year: 2020): In 2020, Synchrony Financial acquired Allegro Credit, a consumer financing company. The acquisition expanded Synchrony’s consumer financing offerings and diversified its credit card business.

Credit Card Payments Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Credit Card Payments Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Surge in Digital Payments: The Covid-19 pandemic prompted a shift towards contactless and online transactions due to safety concerns. As a result, there was a significant surge in credit card payments for e-commerce and digital transactions as consumers preferred contactless and secure payment options.

Reduced Travel and Leisure Spending: Travel restrictions and lockdown measures during the pandemic led to a decline in travel and leisure-related expenses, impacting credit card spending in these sectors. With reduced travel and entertainment expenditures, credit card usage in these categories experienced a downturn.

Accelerated Digital Adoption: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital payment methods, and credit card issuers further emphasized contactless and mobile payment solutions. This trend continues to fuel the recovery of the credit card payments market , as consumers embrace the convenience and safety of digital transactions.

Rebound in Travel and Leisure Spending: As vaccination rates increase and restrictions ease, there is a gradual recovery in travel and leisure activities. Credit card spending in these sectors is expected to rebound as consumer confidence improves, leading to increased usage for travel bookings, dining, and entertainment expenses.

Enhanced Security Measures: Credit card issuers have implemented additional security measures to combat fraud, addressing concerns raised during the pandemic. Strengthened security measures, such as biometric authentication and real-time fraud monitoring, instill greater trust in credit card payments, aiding in a market recovery.

Government Stimulus Measures: Various governments introduced stimulus packages to support economic recovery during the pandemic. These measures, coupled with increased consumer spending, have positively impacted the credit card payments market, boosted transaction volumes and driven the market recovery.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Credit Card Payments Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the Credit Card Payments Market:

Visa Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

American Express Company

Discover Financial Services

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America Corporation

Wells Fargo & Company

Barclays PLC

Capital One Financial Corporation

Citigroup Inc.

Others

Credit Card Payments Market – Regional Analysis

The Credit Card Payments Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Credit Card Payments Market witnesses a rapid surge in contactless payments, fuelled by advanced payment technology and evolving consumer preferences. Key market players such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover Financial Services hold dominant positions, offering diverse credit card products.

Europe: Europe experiences a significant trend towards mobile payments and digital wallets, as consumers increasingly opt for secure and convenient transactions through mobile apps and contactless methods. Dominant players in this region include Visa, Mastercard, Barclays, and Santander, renowned for their extensive networks and innovative payment solutions.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region sees a remarkable boom in mobile payments and digital platforms, driven by a large population of smartphone users. Mobile wallets like Alipay, WeChat Pay, and Paytm have gained immense popularity. Local players like UnionPay, JCB, and Rakuten also contribute significantly to the credit card payments market in the region.

LAMEA: In LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), the prevailing trend is the adoption of fintech solutions for credit card payments. Fintech startups and mobile payment apps gain traction, offering innovative payment options to unbanked populations. Leading market players such as Visa, Mastercard, Cielo, and Mercado Pago are at the forefront, driving digital payment innovations and expanding financial inclusion initiatives.

The Credit Card Payments Market is segmented as follows:

By Card Type

General Purpose Credit Cards

Specialty & Other Credit Cards

By Application

Food & Groceries

Health & Pharmacy

Restaurants & Bars

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Tourism

Others

By Provider

Visa

Mastercard

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

