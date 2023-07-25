Dassault Aviation: Reduction of capital by cancellation of treasury shares

English French

Reduction of capital by cancellation of treasury shares

On July 20, 2023, the Board of directors decided to reduce the share capital of Dassault Aviation by cancelling 1,719,413 treasury shares held in registered form, representing 2.08% of its share capital.

This decision was taken by the Board of directors upon the authorization of the Combined General Meeting of May 16, 2023.

The reduction of capital has become effective on July 25, 2023.

The share capital of Dassault Aviation now amounts to 64,641,892.80 euros, divided into 80,802,366 shares of 0.80 euro per share, all fully paid up.

This reduction of capital has no significant impact on Dassault Aviation's shareholding.

The information on the total number of voting rights and shares as well as the shareholding structure will be updated accordingly on the website of the company www.dassault-aviation.com.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2022, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.9 billion. The company has 12,770 employees. dassault-aviation.com

