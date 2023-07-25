New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrotherapy Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479713/?utm_source=GNW

The global hydrotherapy equipment market is expected to grow from $2.67 billion in 2022 to $2.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hydrotherapy equipment market is expected to reach $3.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The hydrotherapy equipment market consists of sales of physical therapy tanks, swimming pools, whirlpools, hot tubs, saunas, showers, and tubs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hydrotherapy (aqua therapy) equipment refers to an equipment used in aquatic exercises to aid in the healing and rehabilitation of patients who have undergone strenuous exercise or sustained serious injuries.Hydrotherapy refers to the use of water to treat certain medical conditions.



The equipment’s are used to relieve pain and muscle spasms, gain relaxation, maintain or increase the range of joint movement, re-educate paralyzed muscles, and have other therapeutic uses.



North America was the largest region in the hydrotherapy equipment market in 2022. The regions covered in hydrotherapy equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in hydrotherapy equipment are chambers or tanks, hydrotherapy pools, hydrotherapy tubs or baths, and underwater treadmills.A chamber or tank refers to an enclosed space with water.



It is used in various applications such as pain management, dermatology, cardiology, and others, and are used in spas and wellness centers, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and others.



The high number of spinal cord injuries is expected to propel the growth of the hydrotherapy equipment market going forward.A spinal cord injury refers to damage to any part of the spinal cord or nerves at the end of the spinal canal which often causes changes in strength, feeling, and other body functions.



Hydrotherapy therapy for spinal cord injury rehabilitation is an effective way to develop balance, strength, and movement patterns as it is a safe and often engaging form of physical therapy for survivors when supervised by a trained physical therapist.For instance, in July 2022, according to United Spinal Association, a US-based disability rights, and veterans service organization, every year approximately 17,700 Americans acquire a spinal cord injury where roughly 78% are men.



Therefore, the high number of spinal cord injuries is driving the growth of the hydrotherapy equipment market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the hydrotherapy equipment market.Companies operating in the hydrotherapy market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Hydro Physio, a UK-based manufacturer of aquatic therapy treadmills, launched the new ACTIVE hydrotherapy trainer, designed to rehabilitate patients who are recovering from an injury or operation.The system offers an ideal solution for specific, hygienic aquatic therapy spaces.



It comprises a treadmill chamber, an entrance foyer, and combined water management equipment.It is easy to use and effortlessly accessible for those with limited agility.



This system is unique as it is designed to help with osteoarthritis, post-surgery rehabilitation, weight reduction, pain and stress alleviation, overall health, and reducing load bearing on problematic joints. Hydrotherapy aids patients in regaining or enhancing physical wellness in a warm, relaxing atmosphere by combining hands-on pool-based physiotherapy techniques with customized exercises under the supervision of physiotherapists.



In February 2020, Jacuzzi, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of branded bath, hot tub, swim spa, pool, and sauna products, acquired LMI FLA Holdings Inc. and Leisure Manufacturing Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition adds the dream maker and sunrise Spas product lines to the existing portfolio of products, which allows Jacuzzi Brands to enhance the support provided to retailers. LMI FLA Holdings Inc. and Leisure Manufacturing Inc. are US-based makers of armor, fiberglass pools, and spas that are primarily used for hydrotherapy.



The countries covered in the hydrotherapy equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



