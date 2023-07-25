Wawa Pizza Has Officially Launched as Part of Ongoing Dinner Expansion

WAWA, Pa., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s official – Wawa has completed the launch of Wawa Pizza, adding to its rapidly growing dinner menu. After years of perfecting the recipe, Wawa started rolling out pizza to select stores in early June. As of last week, Wawa has completed the launch in more than 900 of its locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Florida. Wawa Pizza comes in two size options – 14 inches or 16 inches – and can be ordered in store via Wawa’s touchscreens or through the Wawa app. While the vast majority of Wawa stores are offering full-size pizzas, a select number of stores are offering only a special, personal-size pizza.



All Wawa Pizza is built to order in store using Wawa’s freshly made dough, proprietary pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, and more. The pizzas are then baked in dedicated pizza ovens that have been added to most Wawa locations. Currently, Wawa is offering several pizza varieties, including plain, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, and veggie – with expanded options to come in the future.

Wawa Pizza will be available from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. in stores that are open 24 hours. Customers can order in store via touchscreen kiosks or in advance via the Wawa mobile app.

“We are absolutely thrilled to launch Wawa Pizza and give our customers another delicious dinner meal option to pair with our expansive selection of other fresh-to-order foods, snacks, drinks, and more,” said Mary-Rose Hannum, Vice President of Fresh Food & Beverages for Wawa. “Pizza is one of the most beloved foods in America, so we couldn’t be more excited to make it a part of Wawa’s fast-casual-to-go offering and create a restaurant-like experience with our high-quality ingredients, great value, and the convenience we’re known for. It’s officially a pizza night at Wawa!”

In 2022, Wawa launched a new, enhanced dinner platform with the debut of the Wawa burger and fries. Since then, Wawa has continued to expand the platform with dinner salads, crispy chicken, dinner sides, and more. With the addition of pizza to Wawa’s dinner menu, customers can order this shareable crowd-pleaser any day of the week, along with the convenience of pairing it with Wawa’s range of food and beverage options. Prices for Wawa Pizza start at $12.99 per pie.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. with more than 1,000 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #24 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2022, #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022 and one of Forbes 2022 America’s Best Employers for Veterans and Women. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @wawa.

CONTACT: public.relations@wawa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1aaedd2-c779-49fb-b4f1-95f5a0ea1b2e