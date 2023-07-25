New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cone Beam Computed Tomography Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479697/?utm_source=GNW

The global cone beam computed tomography market is expected to grow from $1.07 billion in 2022 to $1.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cone beam computed tomography market is expected to reach $1.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.



The cone-beam computed tomography market includes of revenues earned by entities by providing bone grafting evaluation, extraction of impacted wisdom teeth, and oral disease detection services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) refers to a technique in which a cone-shaped tomographic imaging beam is revolved around a patient’s head to acquire focused pictures of a small area of the body, as in the case of dental scans. It is used for the treatment planning of orthodontics and dental implants.



North America was the largest region in the cone beam computed tomography market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in cone-beam computed tomography report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of patient positions involved in cone beam computed tomography are standing, seated, and supine.The standing position in a cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanner is a specific positioning of the patient during the imaging process.



It is used in several applications, such as dental implantology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, endodontics, general dentistry, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, periodontics, forensic dentistry and others, and are used by several end-users, such as hospitals, dental clinics and others.



The increasing cases of dental disorders are expected to propel the growth of the cone beam computed tomography market going forward.Dental disorders refer to the types of oral conditions that affect oral health, including gum disease, tooth erosion, and cavities.



Dental disorders can be painful and uncomfortable, may limit one’s capacity to eat, and may be detrimental to one’s self-esteem.Cone beam computed tomography is primarily used to detect dental problems before they occur, which improves the endodontist’s capacity to identify, assess, and care for patients as well as evaluate issues with the jaw, teeth, and skeletal aspects of the face.



For instance, in March 2023, according to a report shared by the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based health organization, globally, oral diseases affected almost 3.5 billion individuals. Approximately 10 percent of people worldwide have severe periodontal gum disease, which can result in tooth loss. Additionally, 2.3 billion individuals worldwide have dental caries in their permanent teeth, and 520 million children worldwide suffer from primary tooth decay. Therefore, the increasing cases of dental disorders are driving the growth of the cone-beam computed tomography market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the cone beam computed tomography market.Major companies involved in the cone-beam computed tomography market are focused on innovating their products to improve their observation power and sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, PreXion Inc., a US-based medical equipment manufacturer, launched PreXion 3D Explorer PRO, a new version of the first 3D CBCT imaging equipment with an integrated cephalometric X-ray. This version of the device has a built-in cephalometric X-ray arm. The high-resolution cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanner PreXion 3D Explorer PRO is utilized for dental and maxillofacial imaging. It makes use of cutting-edge 3D imaging technology to create extremely accurate and detailed photographs of the teeth, jaws, and facial structures, enabling better diagnosis and treatment planning. Additionally, key distinctive features also include an ingenious built-in ceph arm design that frees up more than two feet of space. Low dosage, HD, and endo CT modes, as well as 14-second pano and 16-second ceph scan timings, all have scan times of 20 seconds or less.



In April 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation, a US-based dental equipment and supplies manufacturing company, acquired Carestream Dental’s intraoral scanner business for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Envista Holdings Corporation aims to expand its line-up of superior intraoral scanners and software, focus on the dental market’s fastest-growing categories, and develop unique solutions through digitizing dental workflows.



Carestream Dental is a US-based medical equipment manufacturing company that provides CBCT (cone beam computed tomography) systems and dental imaging systems.



The countries covered in the cone-beam computed tomography market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cone beam computed tomography market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cone beam computed tomography market statistics, including cone beam computed tomography industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cone beam computed tomography market share, detailed cone beam computed tomography market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cone beam computed tomography industry. This cone beam computed tomography market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

