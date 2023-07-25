New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiac Biomarkers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479696/?utm_source=GNW

, Becton Dickinson and Company, Tosoh Corporation, Life Diagnostics, PerkinElmer Inc., Quidel Corporation, ACS Biomarker BV, LSI Medience Corp., and Roche Diagnostics.



The global cardiac biomarkers market is expected to grow from $15.22 billion in 2022 to $17.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cardiac biomarkers market is expected to reach $27.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.8%.



The cardiac biomarkers market consists of sales of assays and reagents, point-of-care testing (POCT) devices, instruments, and software solutions. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



Cardiac biomarkers are chemicals released by heart into the blood when it is injured or under stress. It used for the detection and measurement of various cardiac vascular diseases.



North America was the largest region in the cardiac biomarkers market in 2022. The regions covered in cardiac biomarkers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of cardiac biomarkers are creatine kinase (CK-MB), trophonins, myoglobin, natriuretic peptides (BNP and NT-proBNP), ischemia-modified albumin (IMA), and others.Creatine kinase (CK) is an enzyme found in various tissues in the body, including muscle and brain tissue, used in the diagnosis of myocardial infarction (MI), commonly known as a heart attack.



They are used at locations such as point-of-care testing and laboratory testing in a variety of applications, including testing for myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), atherosclerosis, and others. These are used by hospitals and specialty clinics.



The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is expected to propel the growth of the cardiac biomarker market going forward.Cardiovascular disorders are diseases that affect the heart and blood vessels and include conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke.



Cardiac biomarkers are released into the bloodstream in response to certain cardiovascular disorders, such as myocardial infarction (heart attack), heart failure, and arrhythmias, that can be measured using laboratory tests, and their levels can provide important diagnostic and prognostic information.For instance, in 2020, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the US national public health agency, about 697,000 people in the United States died from heart disease—that’s 1 in every 5 deaths.



In addition, around 12.1 million people in the U.S. are expected to suffer from atrial fibrillation (A-Fib) by 2030. Therefore, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is driving the growth of the cardiac biomarker market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cardiac biomarker market.Companies operating in the cardiac biomarker market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, Roche Diagnostics, a Switzerland-based healthcare company, introduced five new solutions for two significant cardiac biomarkers, highly sensitive cardiac troponin T (cTnT-hs) and the N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test (NT-proBNP), using Elecsys technology. These solutions support cardiac risk identification and improve diagnosis and help identify cardiovascular risk, better diagnose patients and support early treatment.



In September 2021, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., a China-based medical devices, and solutions provider, acquired HyTest Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Mindray aims to strengthen its position in the global IVD market and expand its presence in Europe and other international markets. Also, Mindray aims to further advance its research and development efforts and encourage the exploration of new technologies and academic collaborations. HyTest Ltd. is a Finland-based provider of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) reagents with expertise in cardiac biomarkers.



The countries covered in the cardiac biomarkers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods. The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



