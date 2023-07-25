New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amniotic Membrane Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06456420/?utm_source=GNW

The global amniotic membrane market is expected to grow from $1.92 billion in 2022 to $2.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The amniotic membrane market is expected to reach $3.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.



The amniotic membrane market consists of sales of epithelium, basement membrane, and stroma.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The amniotic membrane refers to the innermost layer of the placenta that has a thick lower membrane. The amniotic membrane is used for the treatment of various ulcers that are infectious or sterile in nature for certain eye diseases.



North America was the largest region in the amniotic membrane market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in amniotic membrane report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of the amniotic membrane are cryopreserved amniotic membrane and lyophilization amniotic membrane.Cryopreserved amniotic membrane refers to a type of amniotic membrane that is kept frozen and is brought to room temperature when needed to be applied, and is used in eye diseases to prevent further damage to the cornea.



It is used for surgical wounds, ophthalmology, and others, used by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCS), and others.



A rise in the number of corneal transplants is expected to propel the growth of the amniotic membrane market going forward.Corneal transplant refers to keratoplasty, performed to correct problems with eyesight caused by certain medical conditions and relieve pain in a damaged or diseased eye.



The amniotic membrane is a physical barrier to protect corneal and conjunctival epithelium as it heals and reduces pain over the eye’s surface. For instance, according to the Eye Bank Association of America, a US-based non-profit organization, in 2022, domestic keratoplasty procedures increased by 1% to 49,597 from 49,110 in 2021. therefore, a rise in the number of corneal transplants is driving the growth of the amniotic membrane market.



The adoption of advanced technologies is a key trend in the amniotic membrane market.Major companies in the amniotic membrane market are adopting innovative technology products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2020, Integra LifeSciences, a US-based healthcare company, launched AmnioExcel Plus Placental Allograft Membrane, a wound care product that can be used to support soft tissue repair. The product uses an innovative DryFlex processing technology to preserve growth and other beneficial factors to treat soft tissue wounds and help heal patients.



In July 2022, Sanara MedTech Inc., a US-based healing solutions provider, acquired Scendia Biologics for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will help Sanara MedTech Inc. improve patient outcomes and lower overall costs while adding advanced biologic products to its portfolio. Scendia Biologics is a US-based comprehensive biologics company involved in manufacturing amniotic membranes.



The countries covered in the amniotic membrane market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



