ZMH Advisors announces addition of new key team members to further accelerate growth

RESTON, Va., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZMH Advisors, a leader in using AI & Data for ESG, Investor Engagement, and Shareholder Activism, has added made two key additions to further enhance growth. Sibtain Naqvi as Senior Advisor Communications for the Middle East and North Africa region & Lucas Doub will take over as Director of Strategic Partnerships.



Sibtain brings an impressive 16 years of corporate experience across diverse industries. Recently, Sibtain managed Investor Relations for SmartPay, a Japanese digital consumer finance company. Previously, he was the Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications at Retail Technologies, the fastest-growing B2B technology company in the Middle East and Pakistan. Sibtain was pivotal in raising $45 million in investment funding and helped grow LinkedIn following to over 50,000 followers. Under his leadership, website traffic and social media engagement skyrocketed by 9x and 13x, respectively, solidifying Retailo's position as a prominent industry player.

Prior to Retailo, Sibtain led the Public Affairs for Careem, the leading ride-hailing company in the MENA region which was acquired by Uber for USD 3.1 billion. During his tenure he launched several initiatives which made Careem one of the most recognizable brands in MENA.

In his previous role, Lucas led the Agency and Channel team at @Nasdaq, where he played a pivotal role in developing a comprehensive strategy. His efforts ensured that all Nasdaq product lines and services were effectively represented within strategic communication firms.

Over the past several years, Lucas has dedicated his career to the #ESG, #CSR, and #impactinvesting industry. Lucas has counseled publicly traded companies on their ESG communication efforts. He has also played a crucial role in building Go-To-Market strategies for ESG advisory firms, enabling them to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape successfully. Additionally, Lucas has worked closely with a non-profit organization, focusing on corporate giving and relationships.

"We are very excited about the addition of Sibtain and Lucas to the ZMH team. We are confident that they will play a pivotal role in accelerating our growth in the US and globally," said Waheed Hassan, Founder & CEO of ZMH Advisors.

ZMH Advisors leverages AI and Data Analytics to provide strategic advice on ESG, Investor Engagement, and Shareholder Activism.

