Verizon Foundation donates $10,000 for Vermont flood relief

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastation caused by severe flooding in Vermont, the Verizon Foundation is stepping forward with a $10,000 donation to the Vermont Community Foundation. This contribution from Verizon will aid Vermont residents and communities in their recovery efforts following the recent flooding.



“As Vermont faces the challenges brought on by the devastating flooding, Verizon is committed to helping our customers and neighbors during these difficult times,” said Chris Flood, Atlantic North Market President for Verizon’s consumer unit. “We stand by those impacted to support in their recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

“The Vermont Community Foundation is committed to getting money out the door and into the hands of those who need it most. This includes grants to nonprofits that are providing immediate assistance for families and individuals, as well as helping to build back homes, Main Streets, and community organizations,” said Dan Smith, president and CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation. “We appreciate the generosity and spirit of community as we align recovery efforts with the Governor's office, state and local leaders, other nonprofits, business partners and residents to address the evolving needs of Vermonters during this challenging time.”

Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan, is supporting impactful volunteer opportunities for employees with vetted organizations via the Citizen Verizon Volunteers Portal, including with the American Red Cross. Verizon employees can offer their support through volunteering opportunities to engage in relief efforts, including shelter volunteers, disaster casework and disaster action team response.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Andrew Testa

andrew.testa@verizon.com

973-224-2081

@andrewtesta



