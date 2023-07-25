The global microphone market is expected to be valued at USD 2,454 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3,526 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028

New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microphone Market by Technology, MEMS Type, Communication Technology, SNR, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309962/?utm_source=GNW

Microphones are used in hands-free calling, voice-activated controls, in-car communication systems, and noise cancellation features, enhancing the overall audio experience in vehicles. The automotive industry is incorporating advanced audio and communication systems, leading to an increased demand for microphones.



Wireless communication technology segment to account for the largest market share for microphone market

Wireless microphone technology has evolved significantly, leading to improved performance in terms of audio quality, range, signal stability, and interference resistance.Advanced wireless systems use digital transmission technologies, diversity reception, and frequency agility to deliver clear and reliable audio signals, even in challenging RF environments.



Wireless microphones find applications in various industries and settings, including live performances, concerts, theaters, broadcast studios, corporate events, education, houses of worship, sports events, and more. The versatility of wireless microphones makes them suitable for different environments, enabling professionals and performers to utilize them across a wide range of applications.



Medical industry to account for second-highest largest CAGR of microphone market.



Telemedicine, which involves remote diagnosis and treatment of patients through audio and video communication, has gained significant traction.High-quality microphones are crucial for clear and accurate audio transmission during telemedicine consultations, contributing to the growth of the microphone market in the medical field.



The rising prevalence of hearing impairments and the aging population have led to an increased demand for hearing aids.Microphones play a crucial role in hearing aids, capturing external sounds and transmitting them as amplified audio to the user.



Technological advancements in hearing aids, including digital signal processing and noise cancellation, further drive the growth of the microphone market in the medical sector.



North America to have the highest market share for microphone market.



North America has a vibrant entertainment and media industry, including music, film, television, and gaming.These industries heavily rely on high-quality audio capture for recording, broadcasting, and live performances.



Microphones play a vital role in capturing sound accurately, resulting in high demand for microphones in these sectors.North America has a large and thriving consumer electronics market.



The region is a major hub for producing, selling, and consuming smartphones, tablets, smart speakers, gaming consoles, and other audio-related devices. The integration of microphones in these devices for voice control, virtual assistants, and communication purposes contributes to the region’s high market share of microphones.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 10%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 15%, RoW – 10%



The key players operating in the microphone market are Knowles Electronics LLC (US), Goertek (China), AAC Technologies (China), TDK Corporation (Japan), and Infineon Technologies (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The research reports the Microphone Market, By SNR (Low, Medium, High), Technology (Electret, MEMS, Others), MEMS Type (Digital, Analog), Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless), Application (Automotive, Security & Surveillance, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Noise Monitoring & Sensing), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the microphone market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews, products, key strategies, Contracts, partnerships, and agreements.New product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the microphone market.



Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the microphone market ecosystem is covered in this report.



