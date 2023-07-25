In terms of value, the plastic injection molding machine market is estimated to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2022 to USD 11.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4%

New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market by Machine Type, End-Use Industry, Clamping Force and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045397/?utm_source=GNW

The growing competition among packaging manufacturers has led to the adoption of different types of packaging. Also, the demand for sustainable and innovation packaging majorly in food & beverage industry is expected to fuel the market growth.



0-200 is expected to be the second fastest-growing segment of the plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Clamping force refers to the force applied to a mold by a clamping unit of a plastic injection molding machine to keep it tightly closed. The plastic injection molding machine market is segmented based on clamping force into three types: 0–200 ton-force, 201–500 ton-force, and above 500 ton-force. 0-200 ton-force is available in all three types of plastic injection molding machines (hydraulic, all-electric, hybrid).



Hybrid is expected to be the second fastest-growing machine type of the plastic injection molding market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Hybrid injection molding machines are also referred to as “servo-hydraulic,” as they have specifications of both hydraulic and all-electric injection molding machines (hydraulic clamp, hydraulic injection, hydraulic eject, 1-2 motors, motor/drive creates harmonics, 85 power factor).Hybrid machines are majorly used in healthcare and electrical & electronics application.



Aging population and growing awareness regarding health issues is driving the growth of healthcare industry which in turn fuels the demand for plastic injection molding machines used to manufacture medical devices.



Packaging is expected to be the second fastest-growing application of the plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

With the changing lifestyle and preference for home delivery the demand for sustainable packaging is increasing in food & beverage industry.Plastic injection molding provides various advantages for packaging application including cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, durability and efficient production capabilities.



All these factors drive the demand for plastic injection molding machine in packaging application.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the plastic injection molding machine market.



Asia Pacific is known for its low cost of labor, easy availability of raw materials, increase in adoption of modern technologies, innovations, and easy availability of inexpensive lands, which makes it the global hub for manufacturing.The increasing production and demand for passenger vehicle especially from India and China makes Asia Pacific an attractive region for automotive manufacturers.



According to OICA, China was the largest automotive manufacturer, across the globe, in 2022.Due to the presence of key automotive players such as Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and Nissan in Asia Pacific, there is an increase in the production of automotive.



BMW and Volkswagen manufacturers have also expanded their business in this region. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the plastic injection molding machine market in the region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 69%, Tier 2 - 23%, and Tier 3 - 8%

• By Designation: C-Level - 23%, Director Level - 37%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 28%, Middle East & Africa - 12%, South America – 7%



The key players profiled in the report include Haitian International Holdings Limited (China), Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. (China), Engel Austria GmbH (Austria), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited (Japan), Hillenbrand, Inc. (US), Japan Steel Works Ltd. (Japan), Arburg GmbH (Germany), Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Canada), and KraussMaffei Group GmbH (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for plastic injection molding machine based on clamping force, machine type, end-use industry, and region and provides estimations of volume (unit) and value (USD million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, associated with the market for Plastic injection molding machine.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the Plastic injection molding machine market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on plastic injection molding machine offered by top players in the global market

• Analysis of key drives: (Increasing demand from packaging industry, rising awareness about energy savings, growth in automotive sector and new developments in plastic injection molding technology), restraints (high initial and maintenance cost of machines), opportunities (demand from healthcare industry, rising trend of electric vehicles and demand for large-tonnage plastic injection molding machines), and challenges (high heating and hydraulic pressure, less economical for small production capacities) influencing the growth of plastic injection molding machine market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Plastic injection molding machine market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for plastic injection molding machine across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global plastic injection molding machine market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the plastic injection molding machine market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045397/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________