The global authentication and brand protection market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.3%

New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Authentication and Brand Protection Market by Technology, Offering, Authentication Mode, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045396/?utm_source=GNW

Authentication technologies play a significant role in addressing these consumer concerns. The authentication technologies also help to reduce the risk of harm from counterfeit goods. Counterfeit products, such as counterfeit pharmaceuticals, electronics, or luxury goods, can often be of inferior quality, and in some cases, pose significant health and safety risks to consumers. These factors are fueling the market growth.



Blockchain segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The blockchain segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the authentication and brand protection market due to its inherent features of transparency, immutability, and decentralized nature.Blockchain technology enables the secure recording and tracking of transactions and product information throughout the supply chain, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of products.



By leveraging blockchain, brands can establish a tamper-proof and auditable record of their products, enabling seamless traceability, anti-counterfeiting measures, and enhanced consumer trust.



US to grow at the highest CAGR for North America authentication and brand protection market

US is experiencing the highest growth rate in the authentication and brand protection market due to several factors.The presence of key players in US, along with a large customer base, is among the major factors driving the authentication and brand protection market in US.



This market in US is driven by advancements in authentication and brand protection technologies. Additionally, rules and regulations implemented in the country to check counterfeiting activities have been fostering market growth in the country.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), Directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the authentication and brand protection marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America– 25%, Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific– 25% and RoW- 10%



Authentix (US); Avery Dennison (US); Brady (US); De La Rue (England); Wisekey (Switzerland); Infineon (Germany); Merck Group (Germany); HID Global (Sweden); Centro Grafico (Italy); Sun Chemicals (US); are some of the key players in the authentication and brand protection market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the authentication and brand protection market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the authentication and brand protection market by type (Smartphone Authentication, and Blockchain Authentication), by offering (Security Labels and Inks, Holograms, Barcodes, RFID/NFC, Authentication Chips, and QR Codes), by Technology (Overt, Covert, Digital, and Forensic), by Application (Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Automobile, Food & Beverage, Apparels, Luxury Goods, Cosmetics, and Others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the authentication and brand protection market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the authentication and brand protection market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the authentication and brand protection market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall authentication and brand protection market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increasing Emphasis on Safeguarding Product and Brand Integrity, Emergence of Track & Trace Technologies Stringent Enforcement of Anti-Counterfeiting Laws and Regulations by Governments, Heightened focus on consumer safety and satisfaction, with authentication technologies helping to identify genuine products), restraints (Requirement for Significant Initial Capital Investment, Limitations of Existing Technologies), opportunities (Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies in APAC, Development of Remote Authentication Solutions, Increasing collaboration between businesses, industry associations, and government agencies to combat counterfeiting), and challenges (Lack of Awareness of Product Authentication, constant evolution of counterfeiting and fraudulent practices) influencing the growth of the authentication and brand protection market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the authentication and brand protection market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the authentication and brand protection market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the authentication and brand protection market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Authentix (US); Avery Dennison (US); Brady (US); De La Rue (England); Wisekey (Switzerland); Infineon (Germany); Merck Group (Germany); HID Global (Sweden); Centro Grafico (Italy); Sun Chemicals (US) among others in authentication and brand protection market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045396/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________