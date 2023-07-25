New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microcatheters Market by Type, Design, Application, End-User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764811/?utm_source=GNW





Steerable Microcatheters segment to register highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2023-2028

Based on the product type, the microcatheter market is segmented into Delivery Microcatheter, Aspiration Microcatheter, Diagnostic Microcatheter, and Steerable Microcatheter.Steerable Microcatheters segment to register a highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Steerable microcatheters are often used in minimally invasive procedures, such as interventional radiology, neurovascular interventions, and peripheral vascular interventions.These procedures offer advantages over traditional open surgeries, including reduced patient trauma, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and lower healthcare costs.



The ability to navigate and steer microcatheters within the body’s intricate vasculature allows for precise and targeted treatments, further supporting the growth of steerable microcatheters.



The Neurovascular application segment to register highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2023-2028

Based on the application, the Microcatheters market is segmented into Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Peripheral Vascular, Urology, Otolaryngology, and other applications.Ongoing advancements in microcatheter technology, including improvements in materials, designs, and coatings, enhance the navigational capabilities and deliverability of neurovascular microcatheters.



These advancements enable physicians to reach challenging intracranial locations with greater precision and control, expanding the range of treatable lesions and improving procedural outcomes.Governments, healthcare organizations, and research institutions are investing in improving neurovascular healthcare infrastructure.



This includes the availability of advanced neuro-interventional suites and the adoption of state-of-the-art neurovascular devices, including microcatheters. Such investments contribute to the growth and adoption of neurovascular microcatheters in medical facilities.



The single-lumen microcatheter segment accounted for the largest share of the microcatheter market in 2022-2028

Based on the design, the microcatheter market is segmented into single-lumen microcatheter and Dual and Multi-lumen Microcatheter. The dual and multi-lumen microcatheter segment design segment is estimated to hold a significant market share of the microcatheter market during the forecast period.

Duel and multi-lumen microcatheters are medical devices used in various interventional procedures, particularly in the field of minimally invasive surgery. They consist of small, flexible tubes with multiple lumens (channels) that allow the simultaneous delivery of fluids, medications, and medical instruments to the target site. The drivers for using duel and multi-lumen microcatheters include:

Enhanced Procedure Efficiency: By incorporating multiple lumens within a single catheter, duel and multi-lumen microcatheters can streamline procedures by reducing the need for multiple catheter insertions. This can save time and improve overall procedural efficiency.



Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics’ segment to register for the highest growth rate of the microcatheters market in 2022-2028

The major end users in the microcatheters market are hospitals, surgical centers & specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.The Ambulatory surgical center’s end-user segment is estimated to hold a significant market share of the microcatheter market during the forecast period.



Ambulatory surgical centers focus on providing same-day surgical procedures that minimize the need for hospitalization. Microcatheters play a vital role in enabling minimally invasive procedures, which are often preferred in ASCs due to their shorter recovery times, reduced pain, and lower cost compared to traditional open surgeries.

Technological Advances: The advancements in microcatheter technology have made these devices more versatile, reliable, and user-friendly. Improved catheter materials, enhanced flexibility, and smaller profiles allow for precise navigation through complex anatomical structures, making microcatheters suitable for a broader range of procedures performed in ASCs.



Asia Pacific to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

In 2022, the APAC region is expected to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period.Asia Pacific comprises India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and RoAPAC.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has witnessed a significant increase in the market for microcatheters. Several factors have contributed to this growth:

APAC countries have been experiencing rising healthcare expenditure, driven by economic growth, increasing population, and improved access to healthcare. This has led to greater investment in advanced medical technologies, including microcatheters, to support minimally invasive procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The APAC region has a large aging population, which is more prone to chronic diseases and requires specialized medical interventions.Microcatheters are extensively used in the management of cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular disorders, and other age-related conditions.



The growing aging population has fueled the demand for microcatheters in APAC.

APAC countries have seen a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurovascular disorders. Microcatheters play a crucial role in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of these conditions, leading to an increased demand for these devices in the region.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–42%, and Tier 3– 28%

• By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–76%, and Others–14%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–22%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%



Prominent players in the microcatheter market are Terumo Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (Massachusetts, US), and Cook Medical (Indiana, US), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the microcatheter market based on product, type, application, end-user, and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions). The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the microcatheters market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the microcatheters market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the microcatheters market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall microcatheters market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing aging population, advancements in minimally invasive techniques), restraints (stringent regulatory requirements, high cost of microcatheters, limited availability in developing regions), opportunities (technological advancements, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures), and challenges (cost pressures, product complexity and variability) influencing the growth of the microcatheters market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the microcatheters market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the microcatheters market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the microcatheters market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Terumo Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (Massachusetts, US), and Cook Medical (Indiana, US), among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764811/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________