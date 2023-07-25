UPDATE - Lingerie Fighting Championships On Tubi

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vIBN - Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) is on Tubi. Debuting on May 23, LFC21: Naughty ‘n Nice was the first event to be carried by the popular streaming platform.



“I was pretty optimistic our unique mix of MMA and wrestling would appeal to Tubi’s users,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says.

Tubi has since added 12 more events as of July 1 including the most recent LFC37: Back to the Mansion.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.

www.LFCfights.com

