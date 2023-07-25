The global Underfloor heating market is expected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2023 to USD 7.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.5%

New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Underfloor Heating Market by Hydronic, Electric, Subsystem, Offering, Installation, Application - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05025061/?utm_source=GNW





Hardware segment accounted for the largest share of Underfloor heating market in 2022

The Hardware of Underfloor heating is experiencing robust growth in the market.Underfloor heating systems have undergone notable hardware advancements in recent years.



These advancements encompass improved heating elements such as mats and films that offer enhanced efficiency, thermostats with user-friendly interfaces and remote control capabilities, individual room control through zoning, integration with home automation systems, advanced sensor technology, and enhanced energy efficiency achieved through improved insulation and heat distribution techniques. These advancements have significantly enhanced underfloor heating systems’ overall performance, convenience, and energy efficiency.



Hydronic Underfloor Heating to Grow at the highest rate in Underfloor heating market in 2022

The hydronic underfloor heating market has grown substantially in recent years, primarily propelled by remarkable hardware advancements.These advancements encompass the adoption of robust materials in enhanced piping systems, the integration of state-of-the-art manifolds for precise control, the implementation of energy-efficient pumps, the diversification of heat source options, the incorporation of radiant cooling functionalities, the improvement of insulation materials, and the optimization of heat distribution techniques.



These developments have significantly elevated the efficiency and versatility of hydronic underfloor heating systems, positioning them as highly desirable solutions for residential and commercial applications in the business sector.



Residential application to grow at highest CAGR in the forecast period

The growth of underfloor heating in residential applications can be attributed to its enhanced comfort, energy efficiency, design flexibility, zoning capabilities, integration with smart home technology, and health benefits.Homeowners value even heat distribution, reduced heating costs, compatibility with diverse flooring types, individual control, the convenience of smart integration, and improved indoor air quality.



Additionally, retrofit options have made underfloor heating accessible for existing homes, further contributing to its popularity in the residential sector.



Europe to account for the largest market size in 2022

The adoption of underfloor heating in Europe has witnessed substantial growth owing to its energy efficiency, comfort, retrofitting adaptability, integration with renewable energy sources, compliance with building standards, technological advancements, and market availability. The popularity of underfloor heating in Europe is driven by the region’s inclination towards energy-efficient and visually appealing heating solutions, especially in retrofitting older buildings.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 45%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 20%

• By Region – North America - 35%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 25%, RoW- 10%



The major players in the market are Uponor Corporation (Finland), Resideo Technologies Inc. (US), nVent Electric Plc (UK), Warmup (UK), and Rehau Ltd (Switzerland).



Research Coverage:

The Underfloor heating market has been segmented into offering, product type and component, installation types, application, and region.The Underfloor heating market was studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities of the Underfloor heating market and forecasts the same till 2028. Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the Underfloor heating ecosystem.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the Underfloor heating market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• Analysis of key drivers (Rising demand for cost-effective heating solutions, Government support, and incentives for adoption of underfloor heating solutions, High level of comfort and flexibility), restraints (Requirement of high initial investments, Speed and responsiveness issues), opportunities (Technological advancements and digitalization in underfloor heating, Growing environmental concerns and increasing the number of efficiency standards), challenges (Floor and setup issues during installation ).

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities and new product launches in the Underfloor heating market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Underfloor heating market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Underfloor heating market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Uponor Corporation (Finland), Resideo Technologies Inc. (US), nVent Electric Plc (UK), Warmup (UK), Rehau Ltd (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Siemens Ag (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Incognito Heat Co. (Scotland) among others in the Underfloor heating market.

