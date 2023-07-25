SUSAN T. WEAVER, MD, APPOINTED NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT EATING RECOVERY CENTER AND PATHLIGHT MOOD & ANXIETY CENTER

Denver, CO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eating Recovery Center and Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center (ERC Pathlight), the nation’s leading mental health care system dedicated to the treatment of eating disorders and primary mood and anxiety disorders, announced that Susan T. Weaver, MD, FACP, has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Weaver brings 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to ERC Pathlight, providing both medical expertise and a strategic perspective. As CEO, Dr. Weaver will help to further strengthen the company’s leadership in providing trusted, comprehensive, whole-person care rooted in evidence-based modalities and best practices. Dr. Weaver will lead ERC Pathlight’s 2,000 teammates who provide compassionate care to nearly 9,000 patients every year, both in person and virtually.

“Since joining our board of directors earlier this year, Dr. Weaver has been thoughtful and substantive, bringing valuable experience and perspective,” said Ken Weiner, MD, Founding Chairman of ERC Pathlight. “She has a deep understanding of our mission and the ability to engage and empower our teammates across the country to provide the best care to our patients.”

“Susan brings an incredibly unique skill set to ERC Pathlight. She knows firsthand what it means to provide excellent patient care,” said Andrew Cavanna, Chairman of ERC Pathlight. “This foundation is complemented by decades of leadership roles of clinical teams comprised of physicians, nurses, and others. Her skill set and proven leadership experiences make her an ideal CEO to take ERC Pathlight to the next level in terms of access, clinical excellence, and innovation.”

“The more I learned about ERC Pathlight as a member of the board, the more interested I became in playing a bigger role in shaping the future of the company,” Dr. Weaver said. “I look forward to building on the work that’s been done over the company’s first 15 years to bring more awareness, compassion, and healing to patients and families who need it. I’m honored to be joining this company and serving its mission.”

Dr. Weaver most recently served as President and CEO at Kepro, a physician-led, technology-enabled company that facilitates care for priority populations to help them remain in the home or community of their choice. She led the company through a period of rapid growth and a successful merger and sale. She has held numerous other executive leadership positions for large health systems, health plans, and other healthcare services companies.

Dr. Weaver received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Duke University, and her M.D. from Duke University School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts and is board-certified in Internal Medicine and a fellow of the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Weaver is joining ERC Pathlight at an exciting time. With more than 30 centers nationwide, along with Eating Recovery and Pathlight At Home virtual intensive outpatient (IOP) programs, the organization has guided more than 25,000 patients and their families to recovery.

ERC Pathlight excels at treating patients with complex eating disorders and mood and anxiety disorders across our continuum of care, including inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, and IOP (in-person and virtual). It is a leader in emerging treatments, research, and patient outcomes. The company’s clinical leadership prioritizes the careful integration of emerging FDA-approved treatments, such as transcranial magnetic stimulation and ketamine, to target the complex nature of eating, mood, and anxiety disorders. When combined with comprehensive, evidence-based psychotherapy, these innovative treatments help clinicians develop individualized paths to recovery. In conjunction with emerging treatments, ERC Pathlight’s dedicated team of researchers uses outcome-based clinical studies to continuously improve the quality of patient care.

Over the last year, Eating Recovery and Pathlight At Home have been recognized as best online therapy services by Health, Parents, People Magazine and others. Always a leader in the virtual space, it was the first treatment provider to offer virtual IOP back in 2016. With more than 7,000 patients treated virtually since then, research shows that our program, rooted in best clinical practices and evidence-based treatments and led by clinical experts, delivers exceptional patient experiences and outcomes.

About Eating Recovery Center and Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Centers

Eating Recovery Center (ERC) and Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center (Pathlight) comprise the nation’s leading mental health care system dedicated to the treatment of eating disorders and primary mood, anxiety and trauma-related disorders. ERC specializes in treating patients struggling with eating disorders and related conditions including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, diabulimia, binge eating disorder, avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), and unspecified eating disorders (OSFED) and co-occurring conditions. Pathlight specializes in treatment for mood and anxiety disorders such as generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, depression and mania, trauma-related disorders including post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as co-occurring substance use disorder. ERC Pathlight provides innovative, evidence-based, treatment programs tailored for patients of all ages, genders, races and ethnicities. Working closely with patients as well as their families, ERC Pathlight’s multi-disciplinary treatment programs are designed to help illuminate their unique paths forward and provide a foundation for resilience and long-lasting mental wellness. ERC Pathlight offer Inpatient, Residential, Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) levels of care in centers across the country as well as Virtual IOP telebehavioral health services. For more information, please visit eatingrecoverycenter.com or pathlightbh.com.