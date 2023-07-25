Project Management Training Available For Aspiring Managers And Corporations

Greenville, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenville, South Carolina -

Greenville, SC based PSI Project Management (PSIPM) would like to reach out to experienced and aspiring project managers who may be looking for dependable training courses and programs. They offer project management training for both individuals and corporations.

PSI Project Management’s Advanced Project Management Program aims to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to pass the Project Management Professional (PMP®) and the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM®) exams and the working knowledge needed to perform their professional duties. Completing the course equips project managers with a highly developed skill set that will make them an irreplaceable asset to their company.

The program comes highly recommended, with many students having left great reviews online. Sue, a student that took PSI Project Management’s project management classes, says, “I chose PSI Project Management’s project management classes because Roy presents not only the PMBOK® information, but also brings his decades of experience to his classes. He uses real world examples to help illustrate more complicated concepts and provides continuing support and helpful feedback.”

She continues, “I started with the Introduction to Project Management and Fundamentals of Project Management classes, not knowing if I wanted to pursue my CAPM® or PMP®. After taking these classes, I am more confident that I can continue my quest for CAPM® with Roy’s guidance and support. I keep coming back for more of Roy’s wisdom through not only his formal classes, but also his seminars. I look forward to each nugget of wisdom that Roy imparts!”



The program is meant for project managers who are studying to take the PMP® and CAPM® exam. The course includes 35 - 40 hours of precourse study, memory sheet, flash cards, quick reference guides, practice tests and more. Additionally, students are provided with 40 hours of live virtual or class instruction, during which an instructor takes them through the most crucial parts of the coursework in order to ensure a firm grasp of all the concepts the program aims to teach. The Project Management Institute’s textbook is used for the live virtual classes. Weekly study groups do a lot to enhance the student’s learning experience and provide answers to any questions the student may have.



One of the many advantages of being a PSIPM student is the relatively low requirements when it comes to the course equipment requirements. To participate in the virtual classes, all that is needed is a quiet workspace, a computer, network connectivity and the required software. Essentially, all that is required is a computer with a good internet connection and a quiet working space.



In order to qualify to take the Project Management Professional Exam, the candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree and 36 months’ worth of experience leading projects within the last eight years. The student must also have 35 hours of contact project management training, of which the program provides 40 hours. If the candidate seeks to qualify for the exam with a high school diploma, they must have 60 months of experience and 35 hours of contact project management training.



The 6-week program offers a relatively light workload, with each week covering between two and four topics. The total cost, excluding certification and other minor costs, is $1995, and all learning materials are included in the cost. Read about one of their corporate training programs at: https://psipm.com/corporate-training/.



PSI Project Management has offered various training courses for over 20 years. The company was first founded in 2002 as Preproduction Solutions, Inc. to provide project management and process improvement services in engineering, management, business services and manufacturing. PSIPM shifted toward providing project management training to individuals and corporations in 2010. PSI Project Management, Inc. is an Authorized Training Partner (ATP) for the Project Management Institute, and all instructors are Authorized Training Partner Instructors. ATPs must meet rigorous standards for quality and effectiveness. ATP Instructors must also meet rigorous standards for quality and effectiveness, and, in addition, they must have extensive experience in Agile, Predictive, and Hybrid project management. They must also pass the ATP instructor test.



The company says, “The goal was to transfer the broad project management experiences and knowledge of the founder, Roy Mathena, to as many people and corporations as possible. Training project managers in best practices to use in their specific situations is our goal. Since that transition took place, hundreds of students have been trained in project management and obtained their Project Management Professional Certification from the Project Management Institute, the world’s most recognized and largest project management organization. PSIPM takes a personal interest in helping each individual or organization achieve their personal or corporate goals.”



Read all about PSI Project Management, Inc. and their project management training program at the following link: https://psipm.com/product/advanced-project-management-training-program/.

PMP®, CAPM®, PMBOK® Guide, The PMI® Authorized Training Partner Seal are registered marks of the Project Management Institute, Inc.

