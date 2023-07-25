Liquid Biopsy Market Size to Hit US$15.5 Billion Mark by 2030, Global Demand Will See 17.5% Rise | Fairfield Market Research

London , July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with a multitude of advantages over conventional cancer diagnostics, liquid biopsies are recently gaining an edge as a preferred cancer diagnostic technique that allows early prognosis, cost efficiency, and patient comfort. In the backdrop of an alarming rate of cancer prevalence worldwide, the latest published report of Fairfield Market Research has conducted a detailed growth analysis of the global liquid biopsy market.



Request the report sample at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-biopsy-market/request-sample

Surpassing the value of nearly US$4 Bn in the year 2021, the global liquid biopsy market is all set for a stupendous rise at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2023 and 2030. Toward the end of the forecast year, the market value will touch US$15.5 Bn, forecasts the report.

Guardant Health, Inc., ANGLE plc, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Grail (Illumina, Inc.), Biocept, Inc., Vortex Biosciences, Inc., and MedGenome Inc. are some of the significant players that have been covered in the report for detailed strategic analysis and profiling. The competition analysis section of the report intends to help potential market participants remain ahead of the competition.

Key Research Insights

Circulating free DNA remains the most preferred biomarker that accounts for 28% market value share.

Treatment selection, and monitoring remain the leading application segments.

Breast cancer will remain the dominant indication segment that captures over 19% market share.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Ample Opportunity Lies in Pan-cancer Biopsy

Pan-cancer biopsies, owing to their ability to enable screening for multiple cancers in a single blood draw, have been gaining popularity against the existing conventional active screening programmes that promote only a handful detectables. The predicted opportunity in this segment is around US$15 Bn by the end of 2032, with a clear indication that pan-cancer biopsy will become the ultimate goal of cancer diagnostics in the years to come.

Non-oncology Indications Surge Ahead

Breast cancer indication accounted for a market value of more than US$800 Mn in 2022, followed by the cancers of lungs, and prostate glands. The study identifies multiple revenue generation opportunities to appear in the colorectal cancer indication category.

On the other hand, the non-oncology indications are likely to display the strongest rate of growth, i.e., around 17.8% through 2030-end. Transplantation medicine, and prenatal screening fall under this segment.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-biopsy-market/request-customization

Circulating Free DNA Leading Biomarker Segment

By the source, blood sample remains the most preferable and sought-after, accounting for more than 83% share of the market valuation. Treatment selection, and diagnosis & screening will continue to be the top areas of application for liquid biopsy.

With nearly 28% market value share, the circulating free DNA segment was the leading biomarker segment in 2022. The trend will prevail throughout the period of forecast, followed by circulating tumour DNA.

Key Report Highlights

“While liquid biopsies clearly mean early cancer detection, it also points to lowered overall costs associated with the diagnosis and treatment, as well as an improved probability of a patient’s long-term survival outcome. Given the level of complexity existing in case of cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment, liquid biopsies certainly present industry with a new ray of hope in the years to come,” states the company analyst.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Gears up for Increased Market Activity

The report says a host of opportunities will appear across the Asia Pacific liquid biopsy market and attributes these projections to rapid developments in the field of diagnostics over the recent past. The market here will reap the benefit from a flourishing medical tourism industry, accelerating R&D, and growing participation of governments in form of awareness programmes.

As the region witnesses rapid growth in the number of cancer incidences, the demand for liquid biopsy will reach new heights, predicts the report. China will especially be at the forefront, it suggests. The role of strategic agreements, and the regulatory approvals in building cannot be understated.

North America’s lead will however prevail, the report reaffirms, with a market share of more than 46%. Together with Europe, the North American market will represent a whopping 75% of the overall liquid biopsy industry valuation. Investments remain concentrated in the US, and Canada.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2021 US$4 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$15.5 Bn CAGR 17.5% Key Players Guardant Health, Inc., ANGLE plc, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Grail (Illumina, Inc.), Biocept, Inc., Vortex Biosciences, Inc., MedGenome Inc.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market is Segmented as Below:

By Biomarker

Circulating Tumour Cells

Circulating Tumour DNA

Circulating free DNA

Circulating Cell free RNA

Exomes

Other

By Source

Blood

Urine

Other (CSF, plasma, saliva)





By Clinical Application

Diagnosis & Screening

Treatment Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

By Indication

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Other Cancers

Non-Oncology (NIPT, Organ transplant, Infectious Diseases)

By Geographic Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Players

Guardant Health, Inc.

Grail (Illumina, Inc.)

ANGLE plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Invitae Corporation

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Exact Sciences Corporation

MDxHealth SA

Sysmex Inostics

Biocept, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc.

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

MedGenome Inc.

Epigenomics AG

Natera, Inc.

Vortex Biosciences, Inc.

For More Information Read: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-biopsy-market

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter