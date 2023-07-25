Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.25.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $4.2 million and $8.8 million, compared to $4.2 million and $7.7 million for the same periods of 2022. Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 2022 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities losses of $12,000 (from a loss of $43,000 to a loss of $31,000) for the three month period and a decrease in after-tax securities losses of $29,000 (from a loss of $91,000 to a loss of $62,000) for the six month period. In addition, bank-owned life insurance income increased due to a gain on death benefit of $380,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2023, while an after-tax loss of $201,000 related to a branch closure negatively impacted the six months ended June 30, 2022.

  • The provision for credit losses decreased $850,000 and $629,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to a recovery of $1.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively compared to a provision of $330,000 and $480,000 for the 2022 periods due primarily to a recovery on a commercial loan during the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the provision for credit losses also resulted from improving loan portfolio credit metrics and a minimal level of loan charge-offs.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $0.59 and $1.25. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $0.60 and $1.08.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.80% for three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.88% for the corresponding period of 2022. Annualized return on average assets was 0.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.80% for the corresponding period of 2022.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 9.53% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 10.15% for the corresponding period of 2022. Annualized return on average equity was 10.37% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 9.20% for the corresponding period of 2022.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.2 million and $8.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $4.3 million and $7.8 million for the same periods of 2022. Core earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $0.60 and $1.26 basic and diluted, compared to $0.61 and $1.10 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same periods of 2022. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.80% and 9.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.89% and 10.25% for the corresponding periods of 2022. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.86% and 10.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 0.81% and 9.31% for the corresponding periods of 2022. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was 2.77% and 2.92%, compared to 3.12% and 3.03% for the corresponding periods of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin for the three and six month periods was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 198 and 161 basis points ("bps"), respectively. The FOMC rate increases during 2022 and 2023 contributed to the increases in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities as the rate paid on short-term borrowings increased 513 bps and 498 bps for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022. Short-term borrowings increased in volume and rate paid as this funding source was utilized to provide funding for the growth in the loan portfolio, resulting in an increase of $2.2 million and $3.7 million in expense for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 158 and 127 bps for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 compared to the corresponding periods of 2022 due to the FOMC rate actions and an increase in competition for deposits. The rates paid on time deposits significantly contributed to the increase in funding costs as rates paid for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022 increased 266 bps and 211 bps, respectively, as deposit gathering campaigns initiated in the latter part of 2022 continued throughout 2023. In addition, brokered deposit have been utilized to assist with the funding of the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit funding costs. Partially offsetting the increase in funding cost was an increases in the yield on interest-earning assets and growth in the average balance of the earning asset portfolio compared to the same periods in 2022. The average loan portfolio balance increased $291.2 million and $278.9 million for the three and six month periods, respectively, as the average yield on the portfolio increased 81 and 71 bps for the same periods. The three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 were impacted by an increase of 109 and 99 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.1 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $243.5 million compared to June 30, 2022.  Cash and cash equivalents decreased $46.1 million as interest-bearing accounts in other financial institutions decreased $11.9 million and fed funds sold decreased $40.0 million as excess liquidity was primarily utilized to fund the growth in the loan portfolio. Net loans increased $283.1 million to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022, as an emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth coupled with growth in indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $5.1 million from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023 as restricted investment in bank stock increased $11.0 million as additional stock was required to be held in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh ("FHLB") due to an increase in the level of borrowings from the FHLB.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.24% at June 30, 2023 from 0.34% at June 30, 2022, as non-performing loans decreased to $4.3 million at June 30, 2023 from $5.1 million at June 30, 2022. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan recoveries of $349,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.66% of total loans at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.97% at June 30, 2022 (prior to the adoption of CECL).

Deposits

Deposits decreased $35.8 million to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $48.4 million to $475.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022.  Core deposits declined as deposits migrated from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates increased due to the FOMC rate increases and increased competition for deposits. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Interest-bearing deposits increased $12.5 million from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023 primarily due to increased utilization of brokered deposits of $79.2 million as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months was started during the latter part of 2022 and has continued during the first six months of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $8.3 million to $174.4 million at June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022.  Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $13.8 million at June 30, 2023 increased from a loss of $9.7 million at June 30, 2022 as a result of a $9.8 million net unrealized loss on available for sale securities at June 30, 2023 compared to an unrealized loss of $6.2 million at June 30, 2022 coupled with an increase in loss of $622,000 in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $24.70 at June 30, 2023 compared to $23.56 at June 30, 2022, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.17% at June 30, 2023 and 8.78% at June 30, 2022. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were $0.64 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company's performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company's performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)

  June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)  2023   2022  % Change
ASSETS:      
Noninterest-bearing balances $32,265  $26,540   21.57%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions  12,596   24,452   (48.49)%
Federal funds sold     40,000   (100.00)%
Total cash and cash equivalents  44,861   90,992   (50.70)%
         
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value  186,626   192,438   (3.02)%
Investment equity securities, at fair value  1,143   1,186   (3.63)%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value  24,438   13,458   81.59%
Loans held for sale  3,049   3,857   (20.95)%
Loans  1,769,403   1,489,132   18.82%
Allowance for credit losses  (11,592)  (14,393)  (19.46)%
Loans, net  1,757,811   1,474,739   19.19%
Premises and equipment, net  31,180   32,671   (4.56)%
Accrued interest receivable  9,498   8,246   15.18%
Bank-owned life insurance  33,524   34,115   (1.73)%
Investment in limited partnerships  8,402   4,901   71.43%
Goodwill  16,450   17,104   (3.82)%
Intangibles  260   396   (34.34)%
Operating lease right of use asset  2,586   2,747   (5.86)%
Deferred tax asset  6,332   5,689   11.30%
Other assets  9,159   9,267   (1.17)%
TOTAL ASSETS $2,135,319  $1,891,806   12.87%
         
LIABILITIES:        
Interest-bearing deposits $1,077,820  $1,065,291   1.18%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  475,937   524,288   (9.22)%
Total deposits  1,553,757   1,589,579   (2.25)%
         
Short-term borrowings  180,410   5,464   3,201.79%
Long-term borrowings  202,692   112,874   79.57%
Accrued interest payable  2,129   452   371.02%
Operating lease liability  2,642   2,800   (5.64)%
Other liabilities  19,287   14,583   32.26%
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,960,917   1,725,752   13.63%
         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:        
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued        n/a 
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,573,713 and 7,559,165 shares issued; 7,063,488 and 7,048,940 shares outstanding  42,077   41,995   0.20%
Additional paid-in capital  54,869   53,651   2.27%
Retained earnings  104,104   92,903   12.06%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:      
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities  (9,753)  (6,222)  (56.75)%
Defined benefit plan  (4,080)  (3,458)  (17.99)%
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225  (12,815)  (12,815)  %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  174,402   166,054   5.03%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $2,135,319  $1,891,806   12.87%
             

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)  2023   2022  % Change  2023   2022  % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:            
Loans including fees $19,846  $13,620   45.71% $37,851  $26,658   41.99%
Investment securities:            
Taxable  1,287   864   48.96%  2,505   1,601   56.46%
Tax-exempt  118   194   (39.18)%  296   358   (17.32)%
Dividend and other interest income  642   506   26.88%  1,105   842   31.24%
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME  21,893   15,184   44.18%  41,757   29,459   41.75%
             
INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Deposits  4,851   710   583.24%  8,223   1,498   448.93%
Short-term borrowings  2,232   2   n/m   3,672   3   n/m 
Long-term borrowings  1,424   625   127.84%  2,178   1,258   73.13%
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE  8,507   1,337   536.28%  14,073   2,759   410.08%
               
NET INTEREST INCOME  13,386   13,847   (3.33)%  27,684   26,700   3.69%
               
(Recovery) provision for loan credit  (614)  330   (286.06)%  (605)  480   (226.04)%
(Recovery) provision for off balance sheet credit exposures  (566)     n/a   (504)     n/a 
TOTAL (RECOVERY) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  (1,180)  330   (457.58)%  (1,109)  480   (331.04)%
               
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  14,566   13,517   7.76%  28,793   26,220   9.81%
               
NON-INTEREST INCOME:              
Service charges  516   509   1.38%  1,012   1,004   0.80%
Debt securities losses, available for sale  (19)  (10)  (90.00)%  (80)  (12)  (566.67)%
Net equity securities (losses) gains  (20)  (44)  54.55%  1   (103)  100.97%
Bank-owned life insurance  166   161   3.11%  722   331   118.13%
Gain on sale of loans  244   266   (8.27)%  475   611   (22.26)%
Insurance commissions  115   107   7.48%  280   277   1.08%
Brokerage commissions  141   158   (10.76)%  306   358   (14.53)%
Loan broker income  317   371   (14.56)%  487   912   (46.60)%
Debit card income  340   391   (13.04)%  675   736   (8.29)%
Other  222   228   (2.63)%  401   435   (7.82)%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  2,022   2,137   (5.38)%  4,279   4,549   (5.94)%
             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Salaries and employee benefits  6,312   6,141   2.78%  12,488   12,405   0.67%
Occupancy  772   740   4.32%  1,638   1,650   (0.73)%
Furniture and equipment  790   746   5.90%  1,636   1,638   (0.12)%
Software amortization  173   219   (21.00)%  356   472   (24.58)%
Pennsylvania shares tax  279   396   (29.55)%  527   785   (32.87)%
Professional fees  906   582   55.67%  1,594   1,120   42.32%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance  452   228   98.25%  697   430   62.09%
Marketing  272   220   23.64%  427   284   50.35%
Intangible amortization  32   41   (21.95)%  67   85   (21.18)%
Other  1,441   1,107   30.17%  2,897   2,558   13.25%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  11,429   10,420   9.68%  22,327   21,427   4.20%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION  5,159   5,234   (1.43)%  10,745   9,342   15.02%
INCOME TAX PROVISION  988   1,003   (1.50)%  1,916   1,679   14.12%
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $4,171  $4,231   (1.42)% $8,829  $7,663   15.22%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $0.59  $0.60   (1.67)% $1.25  $1.08   15.74%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.59  $0.60   (1.67)% $1.25  $1.08   15.74%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC  7,062,018   7,059,045   0.04%  7,060,218   7,065,772   (0.08)%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED  7,062,018   7,059,045   0.04%  7,060,218   7,065,772   (0.08)%
                         

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
(Dollars in Thousands) Average 
Balance (1)		 Interest Average 
Rate		 Average 
Balance (1)		 Interest Average 
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans (3) $66,613  $461   2.78% $52,886  $331   2.51%
All other loans  1,672,111   19,482   4.67%  1,394,631   13,358   3.84%
Total loans (2)  1,738,724   19,943   4.60%  1,447,517   13,689   3.79%
             
Federal funds sold        n/a   48,352   154   1.28%
             
Taxable securities  190,862   1,807   3.84%  154,484   1,048   2.75%
Tax-exempt securities (3)  23,310   150   2.61%  45,824   245   2.17%
Total securities  214,172   1,957   3.71%  200,308   1,293   2.62%
             
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions  9,961   122   4.91%  102,172   168   0.66%
             
Total interest-earning assets  1,962,857   22,022   4.50%  1,798,349   15,304   3.42%
             
Other assets  133,239       131,117     
             
TOTAL ASSETS $2,096,096      $1,929,466     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings $232,889   155   0.27% $248,063   24   0.04%
Super Now deposits  271,438   913   1.35%  388,002   239   0.25%
Money market deposits  293,682   1,665   2.27%  304,636   210   0.28%
Time deposits  261,947   2,118   3.24%  164,301   237   0.58%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,059,956   4,851   1.84%  1,105,002   710   0.26%
             
Short-term borrowings  169,723   2,232   5.27%  5,636   2   0.14%
Long-term borrowings  182,719   1,424   3.13%  112,901   625   2.22%
Total borrowings  352,442   3,656   4.16%  118,537   627   2.12%
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,412,398   8,507   2.42%  1,223,539   1,337   0.44%
             
Demand deposits  484,607       518,467     
Other liabilities  24,059       20,708     
Shareholders’ equity  175,032       166,752     
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $2,096,096      $1,929,466     
Interest rate spread (3)      2.08%      2.98%
Net interest income/margin (3)   $13,515   2.77%   $13,967   3.12%
                     

1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

  Three Months Ended June 30,
   2023   2022 
Total interest income $21,893  $15,184 
Total interest expense  8,507   1,337 
Net interest income (GAAP)  13,386   13,847 
Tax equivalent adjustment  129   120 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $13,515  $13,967 
         

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)

  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
(Dollars in Thousands) Average 
Balance (1)		 Interest Average 
Rate		 Average 
Balance (1)		 Interest Average 
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans (3) $65,669  $909   2.79% $50,775  $639   2.54%
All other loans  1,636,798   37,133   4.57%  1,372,810   26,153   3.84%
Total loans (2)  1,702,467   38,042   4.51%  1,423,585   26,792   3.80%
             
Federal funds sold        n/a   49,171   247   1.01%
             
Taxable securities  186,168   3,386   3.67%  149,489   1,968   2.67%
Tax-exempt securities (3)  28,409   375   2.66%  43,416   453   2.12%
Total securities  214,577   3,761   3.53%  192,905   2,421   2.54%
             
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions  9,985   224   4.52%  129,704   228   0.35%
             
Total interest-earning assets  1,927,029   42,027   4.20%  1,795,365   29,688   3.34%
             
Other assets  132,561       128,624     
             
TOTAL ASSETS $2,059,590      $1,923,989     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings $238,067   275   0.23% $244,528   46   0.04%
Super Now deposits  318,669   1,852   1.17%  379,496   434   0.23%
Money market deposits  291,719   2,945   2.04%  301,744   396   0.26%
Time deposits  225,414   3,151   2.82%  177,487   622   0.71%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,073,869   8,223   1.54%  1,103,255   1,498   0.27%
             
Short-term borrowings  145,871   3,672   5.09%  5,416   3   0.11%
Long-term borrowings  151,169   2,178   2.91%  114,077   1,258   2.23%
Total borrowings  297,040   5,850   3.98%  119,493   1,261   2.13%
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,370,909   14,073   2.07%  1,222,748   2,759   0.46%
             
Demand deposits  491,356       512,441     
Other liabilities  27,050       22,184     
Shareholders’ equity  170,275       166,616     
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $2,059,590      $1,923,989     
Interest rate spread (3)      2.13%      2.88%
Net interest income/margin (3)   $27,954   2.92%   $26,929   3.03%
                     

1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2023   2022 
Total interest income $41,757  $29,459 
Total interest expense  14,073   2,759 
Net interest income  27,684   26,700 
Tax equivalent adjustment  270   229 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $27,954  $26,929 
         


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended
  6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022
Operating Data          
Net income $4,171  $4,658  $4,509  $5,250  $4,231 
Net interest income  13,386   14,298   15,548   15,532   13,847 
(Recovery) provision for credit losses  (1,180)  71   575   855   330 
Net security losses  (39)  (40)  (39)  (211)  (54)
Non-interest income, excluding net security losses  2,061   2,297   2,120   2,294   2,191 
Non-interest expense  11,429   10,898   11,251   10,320   10,420 
           
Performance Statistics          
Net interest margin  2.77%  3.10%  3.42%  3.47%  3.12%
Annualized return on average assets  0.80%  0.92%  0.92%  1.09%  0.88%
Annualized return on average equity  9.53%  11.12%  10.92%  12.61%  10.15%
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans  (0.11)%  0.03%  0.04%  0.01%  (0.01)%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs  (472)  123   149   37   (40)
Efficiency ratio  73.78%  65.46%  59.79%  57.70%  64.72%
           
Per Share Data          
Basic earnings per share $0.59  $0.66  $0.64  $0.74  $0.60 
Diluted earnings per share  0.59   0.64   0.64   0.74   0.60 
Dividend declared per share  0.32   0.32   0.32   0.32   0.32 
Book value  24.70   24.64   23.76   23.32   23.56 
Common stock price:          
High  27.34   27.77   26.89   24.29   24.35 
Low  21.95   21.90   23.15   22.02   22.34 
Close  25.03   23.10   26.62   22.91   23.09 
Weighted average common shares:          
Basic  7,062   7,058   7,055   7,051   7,059 
Fully Diluted  7,062   7,334   7,055   7,051   7,059 
End-of-period common shares:          
Issued  7,574   7,570   7,567   7,563   7,559 
Treasury  (510)  (510)  (510)  (510)  (510)
                     


(Dollars in Thousands) Quarter Ended
  6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022
Financial Condition Data:          
General          
Total assets $2,135,319  $2,065,143  $2,000,080  $1,905,116  $1,891,806 
Loans, net  1,757,811   1,688,289   1,624,094   1,545,489   1,474,739 
Goodwill  16,450   16,450   16,450   17,104   17,104 
Intangibles  260   292   327   361   396 
Total deposits  1,553,757   1,638,835   1,556,460   1,590,415   1,589,579 
Noninterest-bearing  475,937   502,352   519,063   537,403   524,288 
Savings  229,108   239,526   247,952   249,532   249,057 
NOW  238,353   363,548   372,574   392,140   353,102 
Money Market  296,957   300,273   270,589   268,532   309,453 
Time Deposits  226,224   191,203   137,949   137,348   145,714 
Brokered Deposits  87,178   41,933   8,333   5,460   7,965 
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,077,820   1,136,483   1,037,397   1,053,012   1,065,291 
           
Core deposits*  1,240,355   1,405,699   1,410,178   1,447,607   1,435,900 
Shareholders’ equity  174,402   173,970   167,665   164,489   166,054 
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $4,276  $4,766  $4,890  $5,743  $5,100 
Non-performing loans to total assets  0.20%  0.23%  0.24%  0.30%  0.27%
Allowance for loan losses  11,592   11,734   15,637   15,211   14,393 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.66%  0.69%  0.95%  0.97%  0.97%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  271.09%  246.20%  319.78%  264.86%  282.22%
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.24%  0.28%  0.30%  0.37%  0.34%
           
Capitalization          
Shareholders’ equity to total assets  8.17%  8.42%  8.40%  8.63%  8.78%
                     

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)  2023   2022   2023   2022 
GAAP net income $4,171  $4,231  $8,829  $7,663 
Net securities losses, net of tax  31   43   62   91 
Non-GAAP core earnings $4,202  $4,274  $8,891  $7,754 
         
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Return on average assets (ROA)  0.80%  0.88%  0.86%  0.80%
Net securities losses, net of tax  %  0.01%  %  0.01%
Non-GAAP core ROA  0.80%  0.89%  0.86%  0.81%
         
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Return on average equity (ROE)  9.53%  10.15%  10.37%  9.20%
Net securities losses, net of tax  0.07%  0.10%  0.07%  0.11%
Non-GAAP core ROE  9.60%  10.25%  10.44%  9.31%
         
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Basic earnings per share (EPS) $0.59  $0.60  $1.25  $1.08 
Net securities losses, net of tax  0.01   0.01   0.01   0.02 
Non-GAAP basic core EPS $0.60  $0.61  $1.26  $1.10 
     
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Diluted EPS $0.59  $0.60  $1.25  $1.08 
Net securities losses, net of tax  0.01   0.01   0.01   0.02 
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $0.60  $0.61  $1.26  $1.10 
                 