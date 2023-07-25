Pathway Health Named a 2023 Top 200 Workplace by the Star Tribune

LAKE ELMO, Minn., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health, a leading health care consulting services, interim and permanent talent, technology implementation and training company, is proud to be named one of the 2023 Top 200 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune.



The evaluation for the Top 200 Workplaces program is based upon feedback from an employee survey that was completed by Pathway Health team members a few months back. The questions were part of the standardized Workplace Program assessment process, focusing on a company’s culture, employee engagement, strategic direction, and areas for improvement.

The annual recognition highlights the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The overall analysis included responses from 124,719 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

“Among the many hundreds of employers that participated in this rigorous program, it is an honor to be included in the list of Top Workplaces in Minnesota, especially since the judges were our employees,” shared Pathway Health’s President and CEO, Peter B. Schuna. “I would like to share a heartfelt congratulations to our team. I am so grateful for all they do to not only help our customers succeed but also to make Pathway a Top 200 Workplace!”

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 5,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

Learn more by visiting PathwayHealth.com.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is a professional management, consulting, interim management, executive search and education services organization, serving clients across the post-acute care continuum. Since 1997, Pathway Health has been keeping a pulse on industry clinical, regulatory, quality and reimbursement trends to keep clients on the path to success. With over 150 experienced professionals, we engage and employ leading clinical and operational experts to assist our clients in achieving the next level of performance. For more information, call 877-777-5463 or visit www.pathwayhealth.com.

Media Contact for Pathway Health: Mopdog, Inc. Cheryl Musial Chief Strategy Officer cheryl@mopdog.com 678-737-7325



