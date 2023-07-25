Credit Acceptance Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast

Southfield, Michigan, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we expect to issue a news release with our second quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after the market closes. A webcast is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter 2023 earnings.



Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Access:

Only persons accessing the webcast by telephone will be able to pose questions to the presenters during the webcast. To participate by telephone, you must pre-register using the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI01504329dfc645b38b75fef38b68c13e

or through the link posted on the “Investor Relations” section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com . Upon registering you will be provided with the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the webcast by telephone.

Webcast Access:

The webcast can also be accessed live by visiting the “Investor Relations” section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com .

Additionally, a replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived in the “Investor Relations” section of our website.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.