Exagen to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 7, 2023

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the market open on Monday, August 7, 2023. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results at 8:30 AM ET (5:30 AM PT).



Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (201) 389-0918 (U.S.) or (877) 407-0890 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at investors.exagen.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, August 21, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET (8:59 PM PT). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (201) 612-7415 (U.S.) or (877) 660-6853 (international) using passcode 13736103. Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately one hour after the call concludes.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostic, prognostic, and monitoring testing solutions. Exagen is a patient focused, discovery driven organization built on the success of AVISE® testing and is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their autoimmune diagnosis and treatment journeys. The goal at Exagen is to assist patients, physicians and payors by enabling precision medicine. Exagen is located in San Diego County.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

Exagen Inc.

Ryan Douglas

rdouglas@exagen.com

760.560.1525

Company

Exagen Inc.

Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer

kadawi@exagen.com