IO Biotech Announces Abstract Accepted for Mini Oral Presentation at IASLC 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform, announced today an abstract related to the company’s Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38) with IO102-IO103 as an investigational agent in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in solid tumors has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at the IASLC 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC). The conference is being hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) in Singapore from September 9-12, 2023.

“We are pleased that the WCLC has accepted the abstract on our Phase 2 trial showing the preliminary results of using IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as a first line treatment for lung adenocarcinoma,” said Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President and CEO of IO Biotech. “Based on the encouraging interim data we have seen, we are continuing to enroll patients with non-small cell lung cancer in this trial.”

Abstract Details

Abstract Title: Ph 2 Trial of IO102-IO103 Vaccine Plus Pembrolizumab: Preliminary Results for the First-line Treatment of Lung Adenocarcinoma

Session: MA15 - Bringing New Discoveries into Early Phase Clinical Trials

Session Date & Time: September 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Presenter: Jonathan Riess, M.D.

About IO102-IO103

IO102-IO103 is an investigational immune-modulating cancer vaccine designed to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by the proteins indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and PD-L1. The company is currently conducting a Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; Clinical Trials.gov: NCT05155254) evaluating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced melanoma patients, and a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709).

About IOB-022/KN-D38 Phase 2 Solid Tumor Basket Trial

IOB-022/KN-D38, (Clinical Trials.gov: NCT05077709) is a non-comparative, open label trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in each of the following first-line advanced cancers: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), and urothelial bladder cancer (UBC). The clinical trial is sponsored by IO Biotech and conducted in collaboration with Merck. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to IO102-IO103.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® vaccine platform. The T-win platform is a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target the most important immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical trials its lead cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com.

