First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.



Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported Results Net income $ 42,781 $ 30,224 $ 30,754 $ 73,005 $ 58,480 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ 0.72 $ 0.62 Return on average assets 1.54 % 1.17 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 13.90 % 10.56 % 11.60 % 12.29 % 10.86 % Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $ 42,734 $ 45,387 $ 30,643 $ 88,121 $ 58,458 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.45 $ 0.33 $ 0.87 $ 0.62 Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 56,344 $ 54,481 $ 42,352 $ 110,825 $ 78,889 Provision for credit losses $ 2,790 $ (2,650 ) $ 4,099 $ 140 $ 6,063 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD $ — $ 10,653 $ — $ 10,653 $ — Net charge-offs $ 8,665 $ 1,173 $ 1,528 $ 9,838 $ 2,662 Reserve build/(release)(2) $ (339 ) $ 30,979 $ 2,415 $ 30,640 $ 1,081 Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.54 % 1.75 % 1.28 % 1.64 % 1.23 % Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 2.03 % 2.11 % 1.77 % 2.06 % 1.66 % Return on average tangible common equity 20.68 % 15.75 % 16.81 % 18.30 % 15.64 % Core return on average tangible common equity 20.66 % 23.42 % 16.75 % 21.99 % 15.63 % Core efficiency ratio 52.80 % 52.41 % 55.87 % 52.61 % 57.61 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.85 % 4.01 % 3.38 % 3.93 % 3.29 %

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.

(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income of $42.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.42 represented an increase of $12.6 million, or $0.12 per share, from the prior quarter and an increase of $12.0 million, or $0.09 per share, from the second quarter of 2022 The results from the previous quarter included $19.2 million of merger-related expenses, including $8.5 million of noninterest expense and impacts to the provision for credit losses of $10.7 million, related to the Company’s acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation (Centric) on January 31, 2023

Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ( 1) totaled $56.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $14.0 million from the second quarter of 2022

totaled $56.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $14.0 million from the second quarter of 2022 Total loans increased $148.1 million, or 6.9% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by strong commercial loan growth, including $44.9 million growth in Equipment Finance loans Average loans increased $387.6 million, or 18.7% annualized, from the previous quarter, due in part to the inclusion of acquired loan balances on the Company’s balance sheet for the entirety of the second quarter, as compared to only two months of the first quarter

Average deposits increased $433.5 million, or 20.0% annualized, compared to the prior quarter, due in part to the inclusion of acquired deposit balances on the Company’s balance sheet for the entirety of the second quarter, as compared to only two months of the first quarter Excluding deposits acquired in the Centric acquisition, average deposits increased by $221.4 million, or 10.8% annualized End of period deposits decreased $88.7 million compared to the prior quarter 82.0% of deposits were insured or secured as of June 30, 2023

The loan-to-deposit ratio increased 250 basis points to 96.4% at the end of the second quarter of 2023 Loans and available for sale (AFS) securities as a percentage of total deposits was 105.0% as of June 30, 2023

Record net interest income (FTE) of $98.1 million increased $3.5 million from the previous quarter and increased $24.2 million from the second quarter of 2022

Noninterest income of $24.5 million increased $1.6 million from the previous quarter due in part to higher gain on sale of mortgage loans

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expense) of $66.0 million increased $3.2 million from the previous quarter due primarily to elevated hospitalization expenses

Total shareholder’s equity increased $7.4 million from the previous quarter due to a $29.9 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by a $14.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) resulting from the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of the Company’s available for sale investment portfolio and interest rate swap agreements Tangible book value per share increased $0.11, or 5.3% annualized, from the previous quarter AOCI as a percentage of tangible common equity increased 157 basis points to 16.4% in the second quarter of 2023

First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2023

Profitability

The core efficiency ratio ( 1) of 52.8% increased 39 basis points from the previous quarter, but improved 306 basis points from the second quarter of 2022

of 52.8% increased 39 basis points from the previous quarter, but improved 306 basis points from the second quarter of 2022 The return on average assets (ROA) improved 37 basis points to 1.54% compared to previous quarter The core return on average assets ( 1) decreased 22 basis points to 1.54% compared to the previous quarter but improved 26 basis points from the second quarter of 2023

Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA ( 1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 2.03% as compared to 2.11% in the prior quarter and 1.77% in the second quarter of 2022

for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 2.03% as compared to 2.11% in the prior quarter and 1.77% in the second quarter of 2022 The net interest margin of 3.85% decreased 16 basis points compared to the prior quarter and increased 47 basis points as compared to the second quarter of 2022 Centric purchasing accounting marks contributed 14 basis points to the margin in the second quarter, an increase of 8 basis points from the prior quarter The retention of approximately $250 million of additional cash on the Bank’s balance sheet for liquidity purposes had a negative impact on the net interest margin of 10 basis points in the second quarter





Asset quality

The provision for credit losses was $2.8 million, a decrease of $5.2 million compared to the previous quarter Provision expense in the prior quarter included $10.7 million related to day-1 Non-Purchase Credit Deteriorated (PCD) loans resulting from the Centric acquisition

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.52%, a decrease of 3 basis points from the previous quarter

Total criticized loans increased $17.2 million from the previous quarter, from $189.9 million, or 2.2% of total loans and leases, to $207.1 million, or 2.3% of total loans and leases Total nonperforming assets of $49.3 million increased $4.1 million from the previous quarter





Net charge-offs on loans totaled $8.7 million, an increase of $7.5 million from the previous quarter due to the resolution of $7.6 million of acquired loans, of which $7.1 million was reserved for through purchase accounting marks

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.40% in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to 0.06% in the previous quarter, 0.35% of which was attributable to the aforementioned charge off of acquired loans



Strong capital and liquidity positions

Total available liquidity of $4.3 billion at June 30, 2023 Cash and AFS securities as a percentage of total assets increased 26 basis points to 10.9% Total available liquidity represented 258% of uninsured/unsecured deposits, and combined with cash represented 285% of uninsured/unsecured deposits

On April 24, 2023, the Board of Directors authorized a 4.2% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders

Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.7%, which represents $245.7 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%

A total of 766,393 shares at a weighted average price of $11.92 were repurchased during the second quarter of 2023 under the Company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $21.1 million as of June 30, 2023

“I’m pleased with our progress this quarter, as we continue to grow the company strategically while posting a core efficiency ratio of 52.8% and a return on average assets of 1.54%,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our asset quality remains solid despite an uptick in net charge-offs stemming from loans that were marked with the acquisition of Centric Bank, which was completed in the first quarter of 2023.” Price continued, "While we expect the higher interest rate environment to continue to pressure funding costs, we believe our granular core deposit base positions us well to manage through any market uncertainty and continue to carry out our mission to improve the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses.”

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $42.8 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to $30.2 million, or $0.30 per share in the first quarter of 2023, and $30.8 million, or $0.33 per share for the second quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $98.1 million increased $3.5 million from the previous quarter and increased $24.2 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $643.2 million increase in average interest-earning assets, which includes $604.3 million in average interest-earning assets from the Centric acquisition.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.85%, a decrease of 16 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 47 basis points from the second quarter of 2022. The decrease from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 42 basis point increase in the cost of deposits partially offset by a 31 basis point increase in the yield on loans. The total cost of funds was 1.38% in the second quarter of 2023, which represents an increase of 48 basis points from the previous quarter.

Total average deposits grew $433.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarter, due in part to the inclusion of acquired deposit balances on the Company’s balance sheet for the entirety of the second quarter, as compared to only two months of the first quarter. Total average deposits (excluding acquired deposits) grew $221.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarter. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits (excluding acquired deposits) grew $156.2 million and average time deposits (excluding acquired deposits) grew $200.5 million, which was partially offset by a $137.6 million decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits (excluding acquired deposits). Approximately 93% of the acquired Centric deposits at the time of acquisition have been retained through June 30, 2023, within expectations.

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $2.8 million as compared to $8.0 million in the previous quarter, which included $10.7 million of day-1 Non-PCD provision expense resulting from the Centric acquisition. The increase in the provision expense for the non-acquired portfolio was primarily driven by strong loan growth and the economic forecast, which resulted in a $5.4 million increase in the quantitative portion of the allowance for credit losses (ACL). The quantitative forecast was impacted by changes in various inputs such as the unemployment rate and the Gross Domestic Product forecast.

The allowance for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $133.5 million as compared to $133.9 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the previous quarter was the result of $8.7 million in net charge-offs ($7.6 million of which was related to acquired loans that had been the subject of purchase accounting marks in the first quarter as part of the Centric acquisition); a $5.1 million increase in reserves due to increases in provisional purchase accounting marks of loans acquired in the Centric acquisition; and $3.2 million in provision expense; all of which was partially offset by a negative $0.4 million provision for unfunded commitments.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.52% as compared to 1.55% in the previous quarter.

At June 30, 2023, nonperforming loans totaled $48.0 million, an increase of $3.8 million from the previous quarter. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the migration of $2.9 million in loans acquired in the Centric acquisition into nonaccrual status.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.54% of total loans for the period ended June 30, 2023 as compared to 0.51% and 0.50% for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2023, net charge-offs were $8.7 million as compared to $1.2 million in the previous quarter and $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior period was primarily due to the charge off of $7.6 million in commercial loans that were acquired in the Centric acquisition, for which the allowance was created in the prior quarter through purchase accounting marks at the time of the acquisition.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.40%, 0.06% and 0.09% for the periods ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $23.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

The $1.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans, a $0.5 million increase in card-related interchange income and a $0.4 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense (excluding ($60) thousand of merger-related expense) totaled $66.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $62.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $55.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Expense increased in comparison with the prior quarter primarily due to a $2.5 million increase in salaries and benefits (primarily driven by a $1.7 million increase in hospitalization expense) and a $0.7 million increase in incentives due to an accrual adjustment in the first quarter for unpaid incentives from the previous year. In addition, other operating expenses increased $1.2 million partially due to $0.5 million in expense for additional deposit customer disclosures indirectly related to crossing over $10 billion in total assets.

The core efficiency ratio was 52.8% during the second quarter of 2023 as compared to 52.4% in the previous quarter and 55.9% in the second quarter of 2022.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,483 at June 30, 2023, 1,536 at March 31, 2023, and 1,409 at June 30, 2022.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, which represents a 4.2% increase from the second quarter of 2022. The cash dividend is payable on August 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023. This dividend represents a 3.5% projected annual yield utilizing the July 24, 2023 closing market price of $14.15.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2023 were 13.7%, 11.5%, 9.8% and 10.8%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the Company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 126 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (2) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (5) the soundness of other financial institutions; (6) political instability; (7) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (8) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (10) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (11) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (12) technological changes; (13) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (14) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (15) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (20) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:

Jonathan E. Longwill

Vice President / Communications and Media Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan M. Thomas

Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income $ 97,824 $ 94,358 $ 73,662 $ 192,182 $ 141,834 Provision for credit losses 2,790 (2,650 ) 4,099 140 6,063 Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD — 10,653 — 10,653 — Noninterest income 24,523 22,963 24,509 47,486 48,485 Noninterest expense 65,943 71,381 55,679 137,324 111,403 Net income 42,781 30,224 30,754 73,005 58,480 Core net income(5) 42,734 45,387 30,643 88,121 58,458 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.42 $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ 0.72 $ 0.62 Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6) $ 0.42 $ 0.45 $ 0.33 $ 0.87 $ 0.62 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.54 % 1.17 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.23 % Core return on average assets(7) 1.54 % 1.75 % 1.28 % 1.64 % 1.23 % Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 2.03 % 1.78 % 1.78 % 1.91 % 1.66 % Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 2.03 % 2.11 % 1.77 % 2.06 % 1.66 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.90 % 10.56 % 11.60 % 12.29 % 10.86 % Return on average tangible common equity(8) 20.68 % 15.75 % 16.81 % 18.30 % 15.64 % Core return on average tangible common equity(9) 20.66 % 23.42 % 16.75 % 21.99 % 15.63 % Core efficiency ratio(2)(10) 52.80 % 52.41 % 55.87 % 52.61 % 57.61 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.85 % 4.01 % 3.38 % 3.93 % 3.29 % Book value per common share $ 12.03 $ 11.87 $ 11.20 Tangible book value per common share(11) 8.24 8.13 7.85 Market value per common share 12.65 12.43 13.42 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.125 0.120 0.120 0.245 0.235 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3) 0.54 % 0.51 % 0.50 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3) 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.38 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4) 0.40 % 0.06 % 0.09 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases(4) 278.17 % 302.67 % 262.25 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4) 1.52 % 1.55 % 1.31 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 10.9 % 11.0 % 11.0 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12) 7.7 % 7.8 % 8.0 % Leverage Ratio 9.8 % 10.2 % 9.8 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 11.5 % 11.5 % 12.2 % Risk Based Capital - Total 13.7 % 13.8 % 14.6 % Common Equity - Tier I 10.8 % 10.8 % 11.2 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 131,267 $ 114,589 $ 76,728 $ 245,856 $ 147,972 Interest expense 33,443 20,231 3,066 53,674 6,138 Net Interest Income 97,824 94,358 73,662 192,182 141,834 Provision for credit losses 2,790 (2,650 ) 4,099 140 6,063 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD — 10,653 — 10,653 — Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 95,034 86,355 69,563 181,389 135,771 Net securities gains — — — — 2 Trust income 2,532 2,486 2,573 5,018 5,286 Service charges on deposit accounts 5,324 4,918 4,886 10,242 9,501 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,314 2,552 2,486 4,866 4,758 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,195 1,227 1,383 2,422 2,891 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,253 652 1,561 1,905 2,843 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,891 2,086 1,099 3,977 3,418 Card-related interchange income 7,372 6,829 7,137 14,201 13,627 Derivative mark-to-market 81 (89 ) 42 (8 ) 389 Swap fee income 332 245 1,154 577 1,607 Other income 2,229 2,057 2,188 4,286 4,163 Total Noninterest Income 24,523 22,963 24,509 47,486 48,485 Salaries and employee benefits 36,735 34,264 30,949 70,999 61,881 Net occupancy 4,784 5,018 4,170 9,802 8,957 Furniture and equipment 4,284 4,238 3,857 8,522 7,587 Data processing 3,763 3,404 3,470 7,167 6,658 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,173 1,252 913 2,425 1,918 Advertising and promotion 1,327 1,663 1,434 2,990 2,660 Intangible amortization 1,282 1,147 862 2,429 1,724 Other professional fees and services 1,182 1,591 1,197 2,773 2,418 FDIC insurance 1,277 1,417 702 2,694 1,400 Litigation and operational losses 894 743 629 1,637 1,229 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 6 41 86 47 161 Merger and acquisition (60 ) 8,541 — 8,481 — Other operating expenses 9,296 8,062 7,410 17,358 14,810 Total Noninterest Expense 65,943 71,381 55,679 137,324 111,403 Income before Income Taxes 53,614 37,937 38,393 91,551 72,853 Income tax provision 10,833 7,713 7,639 18,546 14,373 Net Income $ 42,781 $ 30,224 $ 30,754 $ 73,005 $ 58,480 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,444,915 103,193,127 93,705,120 102,444,915 93,705,120 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 102,760,266 99,779,816 94,245,770 101,281,899 94,273,808





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 123,095 $ 113,692 $ 120,267 Interest-bearing bank deposits 325,774 282,110 179,533 Securities available for sale, at fair value 784,503 786,813 877,287 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 439,922 451,278 492,229 Loans held for sale 16,300 11,050 12,876 Loans and leases 8,799,836 8,656,945 7,119,754 Allowance for credit losses (133,546 ) (133,885 ) (93,603 ) Net loans and leases 8,666,290 8,523,060 7,026,151 Goodwill and other intangibles 388,451 385,998 313,449 Other assets 574,269 559,751 504,635 Total Assets $ 11,318,604 $ 11,113,752 $ 9,526,427 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,624,344 $ 2,698,225 $ 2,726,242 Interest-bearing demand deposits 611,156 547,015 273,360 Savings deposits 4,935,124 5,127,037 4,708,868 Time deposits 975,654 862,671 345,075 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,521,934 6,536,723 5,327,303 Total deposits 9,146,278 9,234,948 8,053,545 Short-term borrowings 542,839 278,978 88,923 Long-term borrowings 187,276 187,531 181,752 Total borrowings 730,115 466,509 270,675 Other liabilities 209,792 187,281 153,049 Shareholders' equity 1,232,419 1,225,014 1,049,158 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,318,604 $ 11,113,752 $ 9,526,427





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ 2023 Rate 2023 Rate 2022 Rate 2023 Rate 2022 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3) $ 8,689,021 5.58 % $ 8,301,449 5.27 % $ 7,036,176 3.97 % $ 8,496,305 5.43 % $ 6,965,296 3.89 % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE)(1) 1,535,136 2.77 % 1,279,477 2.20 % 1,734,126 1.68 % 1,408,014 2.51 % 1,771,421 1.61 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1) 10,224,157 5.16 % 9,580,926 4.86 % 8,770,302 3.52 % 9,904,319 5.02 % 8,736,717 3.43 % Noninterest-earning assets 932,756 907,982 830,167 920,437 826,016 Total Assets $ 11,156,913 $ 10,488,908 $ 9,600,469 $ 10,824,756 $ 9,562,733 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 5,595,336 1.35 % $ 5,312,086 0.88 % $ 5,067,692 0.05 % $ 5,454,494 1.13 % $ 5,024,283 0.04 % Time deposits 930,447 3.03 % 682,144 2.34 % 354,403 0.26 % 806,981 2.74 % 364,388 0.27 % Short-term borrowings 434,783 4.79 % 266,932 3.65 % 95,561 0.08 % 351,321 4.36 % 105,497 0.07 % Long-term borrowings 187,379 5.03 % 185,367 5.06 % 181,859 4.96 % 186,378 5.04 % 181,988 4.97 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 7,147,945 1.88 % 6,446,529 1.27 % 5,699,515 0.22 % 6,799,174 1.59 % 5,676,156 0.22 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,580,842 2,678,849 2,711,458 2,629,575 2,678,686 Other liabilities 193,292 202,476 125,646 197,860 122,379 Shareholders' equity 1,234,834 1,161,054 1,063,850 1,198,147 1,085,512 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 4,008,968 4,042,379 3,900,954 4,025,582 3,886,577 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,156,913 $ 10,488,908 $ 9,600,469 $ 10,824,756 $ 9,562,733 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.85 % 4.01 % 3.38 % 3.93 % 3.29 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,347,842 $ 1,361,858 $ 1,149,521 Commercial real estate 3,004,962 2,991,930 2,319,094 Equipment Finance loans and leases 154,152 109,221 21,062 Real estate construction 474,720 422,831 292,400 Total Commercial 4,981,676 4,885,840 3,782,077 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,858,660 1,807,941 1,567,561 Home equity lines of credit 505,449 515,926 532,640 Real estate construction 100,079 119,071 100,592 Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,464,188 2,442,938 2,200,793 Auto & RV loans 1,272,557 1,244,874 1,047,104 Direct installment 28,881 30,381 35,245 Personal lines of credit 49,168 49,399 50,249 Student loans 3,366 3,513 4,286 Total Other Consumer 1,353,972 1,328,167 1,136,884 Total Consumer Portfolio 3,818,160 3,771,105 3,337,677 Total Portfolio Loans and Leases 8,799,836 8,656,945 7,119,754 Loans held for sale 16,300 11,050 12,876 Total Loans and Leases $ 8,816,136 $ 8,667,995 $ 7,132,630 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans and Leases: Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis * $ 29,322 $ 29,413 $ 29,288 Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition 18,687 14,821 — Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis * — — 6,404 Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases $ 48,009 $ 44,234 $ 35,692 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 324 424 93 Repossessions ("Repos") 1,004 553 621 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 49,337 $ 45,211 $ 36,406 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 2,474 1,440 3,155 Classified loans and leases 76,419 76,962 46,798 Criticized loans and leases 207,071 189,873 146,780 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4) 0.56 % 0.52 % 0.51 % Allowance for credit losses $ 133,546 $ 133,885 $ 93,603 *TDR's were eliminated as of January 1, 2023 as part of implementing ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.







FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 6,582 $ 504 $ 430 $ 7,086 $ 825 Real estate construction — — — — — Commercial real estate 1,423 (42 ) 547 1,381 533 Residential real estate (32 ) 41 (26 ) 9 84 Loans to individuals 692 670 577 1,362 1,220 Net Charge-offs $ 8,665 $ 1,173 $ 1,528 $ 9,838 $ 2,662 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized)(4) 0.40 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.23 % 0.08 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 32.20 % (225.92)% 268.26 % 1.42 % 227.76 % Provision for credit losses $ 2,790 $ (2,650 ) $ 4,099 $ 140 $ 6,063





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. (1)Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. (2)Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3)Includes held for sale loans. (4)Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income $ 131,267 $ 114,589 $ 76,728 $ 245,856 $ 147,972 Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1) 305 305 244 610 498 Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 131,572 114,894 76,972 246,466 148,470 Interest expense 33,443 20,231 3,066 53,674 6,138 Net interest income, (FTE)(1) $ 98,129 $ 94,663 $ 73,906 $ 192,792 $ 142,332





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 42,781 $ 30,224 $ 30,754 $ 73,005 $ 58,480 Intangible amortization 1,282 1,147 862 2,429 1,724 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (269 ) (241 ) (181 ) (510 ) (362 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 43,794 $ 31,130 $ 31,435 $ 74,924 $ 59,842 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,234,834 $ 1,161,054 $ 1,063,850 $ 1,198,147 $ 1,085,512 Less: intangible assets 385,567 359,431 313,617 372,571 313,924 Tangible Equity 849,267 801,623 750,233 825,576 771,588 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 849,267 $ 801,623 $ 750,233 $ 825,576 $ 771,588 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 20.68 % 15.75 % 16.81 % 18.30 % 15.64 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 42,781 $ 30,224 $ 30,754 $ 73,005 $ 58,480 Net securities gains — — — — (2 ) Merger and acquisition related expenses (60 ) 8,541 — 8,481 — Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses 13 (1,794 ) — (1,781 ) — COVID-19 related — — 62 — 79 Tax benefit of COVID-19 related — — (13 ) — (17 ) Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD — 10,653 — 10,653 — Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD — (2,237 ) — (2,237 ) — Branch consolidation related — — (202 ) — (104 ) Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses — — 42 — 22 (5)Core net income $ 42,734 $ 45,387 $ 30,643 $ 88,121 $ 58,458 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 102,760,266 99,779,816 94,245,770 101,281,899 94,273,808 (6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.42 $ 0.45 $ 0.33 $ 0.87 $ 0.62 Intangible amortization 1,282 1,147 862 2,429 1,724 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (269 ) (241 ) (181 ) (510 ) (362 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 43,747 $ 46,293 $ 31,324 $ 90,040 $ 59,820 (9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 20.66 % 23.42 % 16.75 % 21.99 % 15.63 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 42,781 $ 30,224 $ 30,754 $ 73,005 $ 58,480 Total Average Assets 11,156,913 10,488,908 9,600,469 10,824,756 9,562,733 Return on Average Assets 1.54 % 1.17 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.23 % Core Net Income(5) $ 42,734 $ 45,387 $ 30,643 $ 88,121 $ 58,458 Total Average Assets 11,156,913 10,488,908 9,600,469 10,824,756 9,562,733 (7)Core Return on Average Assets 1.54 % 1.75 % 1.28 % 1.64 % 1.23 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 65,943 $ 71,381 $ 55,679 $ 137,324 $ 111,403 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Intangible amortization 1,282 1,147 862 2,429 1,724 Merger and acquisition related (60 ) 8,541 — 8,481 — COVID-19 related — — 62 — 79 Branch consolidation related — — (202 ) — (104 ) Noninterest Expense - Core $ 64,721 $ 61,693 $ 54,957 $ 126,414 $ 109,704 Net interest income, (FTE) $ 98,129 $ 94,663 $ 73,906 $ 192,792 $ 142,332 Total noninterest income 24,523 22,963 24,509 47,486 48,485 Net securities gains — — — — (2 ) Total Revenue 122,652 117,626 98,415 240,278 190,815 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market 81 (89 ) 42 (8 ) 389 Total Revenue - Core $ 122,571 $ 117,715 $ 98,373 $ 240,286 $ 190,426 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 52.80 % 52.41 % 55.87 % 52.61 % 57.61 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,232,419 $ 1,225,014 $ 1,049,158 Less: intangible assets 388,451 385,998 313,449 Tangible Equity 843,968 839,016 735,709 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 843,968 $ 839,016 $ 735,709 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 11,318,604 $ 11,113,752 $ 9,526,427 Less: intangible assets 388,451 385,998 313,449 Tangible Assets $ 10,930,153 $ 10,727,754 $ 9,212,978 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 7.72 % 7.82 % 7.99 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,444,915 103,193,127 93,705,120 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 8.24 $ 8.13 $ 7.85





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net interest income $ 97,824 $ 94,358 $ 73,662 $ 192,182 $ 141,834 Noninterest income 24,523 22,963 24,509 47,486 48,485 Noninterest expense 65,943 71,381 55,679 137,324 111,403 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 56,404 $ 45,940 $ 42,492 $ 102,344 $ 78,916 Net securities gains $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (2 ) Merger and acquisition related expenses (60 ) 8,541 — 8,481 — COVID-19 related — — 62 — 79 Branch consolidation — — (202 ) — (104 ) Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 56,344 $ 54,481 $ 42,352 $ 110,825 $ 78,889 Net charge-offs $ 8,665 $ 1,173 $ 1,528 $ 9,838 $ 2,662



