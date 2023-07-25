Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 2Q23 GAAP EPS of $0.29 and Core EPS of $0.26; Delivered Sequential Improvements in Key Metrics; Progressing on Action Plan to Continue Enhancing Business Model Resilience and Drive Profitability

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary
|“We delivered sequential improvements in key metrics in the second quarter amid continuing uncertainty in the operating environment. We experienced the lowest level of NIM compression of the past four quarters and achieved QoQ improvements in the loan pipeline and asset quality. Further, we increased deposit balances compared to past seasonal trends. As we continue to execute on the action plan announced last quarter, we are pleased with the progress we are making to enhance the resilience of our business model and strengthen performance: 1) continued to move more towards interest rate risk neutral with the addition of over $400 million of interest rate hedges and $250 million in forward hedges becoming effective; 2) the loan pipeline and yield increased 56% and 20 bps, respectively, QoQ; 3) checking account openings increased 10 % YoY; 4) reviewed new and existing relationships resulting in improved credit metrics and normalized net charge-offs; Manhattan office buildings are approximately 0.6% of net loans; 5) available liquidity and capital ratios remained stable; and 6) controlled noninterest expenses, which decreased 1% YoY. In addition, we repurchased approximately 530,000 shares in 2Q23 without a material effect on the tangible common equity ratio. Taken together, these actions support continued improvement of our profitability and liquidity while preparing us for a range of possible rate environments. While we remain conservative regarding our operating environment, our progress gives us cautious optimism for the remainder of the year. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on positioning the Company for success with an emphasis on reducing interest rate risk, improving credit quality, liquidity, and the customer experience.”
- John R. Buran, President and CEO
UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPS Improves QoQ; NIM Compression Slows. The Company reported second quarter 2023 GAAP EPS of $0.29, down 64% YoY, but up 71% QoQ. Core EPS totaled $0.26, a decrease of 63% YoY, but an increase of 160% QoQ. The improvement QoQ was primarily driven by the return to normalized credit costs, the absence of seasonal expenses, and the benefit derived from the interest rate hedge strategy. The interest rate hedges slowed the NIM compression, which was only 9 bps QoQ to 2.18%. The interest rate hedges, and other balance sheet actions, have reduced the liability sensitive position significantly over the past year and are beneficial in a “higher-for-longer” rate environment.
Credit Quality Improved; Strong Capital. QoQ, nonperforming assets and criticized and classified assets decreased 6% and 12%, respectively, while net charge offs were 9 basis points. Capital continues to be sound with a TCE1 of 7.71%, stable QoQ.
|Key Financial Metrics2
|2Q23
|1Q23
|4Q22
|3Q22
|2Q22
|1H23
|1H22
|GAAP:
|EPS
|$0.29
|$0.17
|$0.34
|$0.76
|$0.81
|$0.46
|$1.39
|ROAA (%)
|0.41
|0.24
|0.48
|1.11
|1.22
|0.33
|1.06
|ROAE (%)
|5.12
|3.02
|6.06
|13.91
|15.00
|4.06
|12.91
|NIM FTE3 (%)
|2.18
|2.27
|2.70
|3.07
|3.35
|2.22
|3.36
|Core:
|EPS
|$0.26
|$0.10
|$0.57
|$0.62
|$0.70
|$0.36
|$1.30
|ROAA (%)
|0.37
|0.14
|0.82
|0.90
|1.05
|0.26
|1.00
|ROAE (%)
|4.66
|1.76
|10.29
|11.24
|12.90
|3.20
|12.08
|Core NIM FTE (%)
|2.17
|2.25
|2.63
|3.03
|3.33
|2.21
|3.32
|Credit Quality:
|NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)
|0.58
|0.61
|0.77
|0.72
|0.72
|0.58
|0.72
|ACLs/Loans (%)
|0.57
|0.56
|0.58
|0.59
|0.58
|0.57
|0.58
|ACLs/NPLs (%)
|207.08
|182.89
|124.89
|142.29
|141.06
|207.08
|141.06
|NCOs/Avg Loans (%)
|0.09
|0.54
|0.05
|0.02
|(0.03
|)
|0.32
|0.01
|Balance Sheet:
|Avg Loans ($B)
|$6.8
|$6.9
|$6.9
|$6.9
|$6.6
|$6.9
|$6.6
|Avg Dep ($B)
|$6.9
|$6.8
|$6.7
|$6.3
|$6.4
|$6.9
|$6.4
|Book Value/Share
|$23.18
|$22.84
|$22.97
|$22.47
|$22.38
|$23.18
|$22.38
|Tangible BV/Share
|$22.51
|$22.18
|$22.31
|$21.81
|$21.71
|$22.51
|$21.71
|TCE/TA (%)
|7.71
|7.73
|7.82
|7.62
|7.82
|7.71
|7.82
1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings”, “Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue”, and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)
|2Q23 Highlights
- Net interest margin FTE decreased 117 bps YoY and 9 bps QoQ to 2.18%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 116 bps YoY and 8 bps QoQ to 2.17%; Both GAAP and Core NIMs benefited from the $450 million of new hedges added in late 1Q23, an additional $400 million in 2Q23, and $250 million of forward hedges that became effective in 2Q23; Overall liability sensitivity has been reduced by 64% over the past year.
- Average total deposits increased 7.1% YoY and 1.3% QoQ to $6.9 billion; average CDs totaled $2.0 billion, up 149.5% YoY and 21.9% QoQ; growth in CDs generally lengthens the duration of customer deposits and helps reduce rate sensitivity
- Period end net loans increased 1.1% YoY, but decreased 1.0% QoQ; loan closings were $158.8 million down 68.5% YoY and 8.5% QoQ; the yield on closings increased 322 bps YoY and 13 bps QoQ to 7.14%
- Loan pipeline decreased 28.7% YoY, but increased 56.1% QoQ to $415.5 million; nearly 35% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back loan swaps
- NPAs declined to $39.6 million from $48.9 million a year ago and $42.2 million in the prior quarter
- Provision for credit losses was $1.4 million in 2Q23 compared to $1.6 million in 2Q22 and $7.5 million in 1Q23; net charge-offs were $1.6 million in 2Q23 compared to net recoveries of $0.5 million in 2Q22 and net charge-offs of 9.2 million in 1Q23
- Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was stable at 7.71% at 2Q23 compared to 7.73% at 1Q23
- Repurchased 528,815 shares at an average price of $12.94 or at a 42.5% discount to June 30, 2023 tangible book value of $22.51
|Areas of Focus
|Interest
Rate
Risk
|
|Credit
Quality
|
|Liquidity
|
|Customer Experience
|
|Income Statement Highlights
|YoY
|QoQ
|($000s, except EPS)
|2Q23
|1Q23
|4Q22
|3Q22
|2Q22
|Change
|Change
|Net Interest Income
|$43,378
|$45,262
|$54,201
|$61,206
|$64,730
|(33.0
|)
|%
|(4.2
|)
|%
|Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses
|1,416
|7,508
|(12
|)
|2,145
|1,590
|(10.9
|)
|NM
|Noninterest Income (Loss)
|5,122
|6,908
|(7,652
|)
|8,995
|7,353
|(30.3
|)
|(25.9
|)
|Noninterest Expense
|35,279
|37,703
|33,742
|35,634
|35,522
|(0.7
|)
|(6.4
|)
|Income Before Income Taxes
|11,805
|6,959
|12,819
|32,422
|34,971
|(66.2
|)
|69.6
|Provision for Income Taxes
|3,177
|1,801
|2,570
|8,980
|9,936
|(68.0
|)
|76.4
|Net Income
|$8,628
|$5,158
|$10,249
|$23,442
|$25,035
|(65.5
|)
|67.3
|Diluted EPS
|$0.29
|$0.17
|$0.34
|$0.76
|$0.81
|(64.2
|)
|70.6
|Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)
|30,090
|30,265
|30,420
|30,695
|30,937
|(2.7
|)
|(0.6
|)
|Core Net Income1
|$7,854
|$3,003
|$17,399
|$18,953
|$21,518
|(63.5
|)
|161.5
|Core EPS1
|$0.26
|$0.10
|$0.57
|$0.62
|$0.70
|(62.9
|)
|160.0
1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings
Net interest income decreased YoY and QoQ.
- Net interest margin, FTE of 2.18% decreased 117 bps YoY and 9 bps QoQ
- Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $0.5 million (3 bps to the NIM) in 2Q23 compared to $1.1 million (6 bps) in 1Q23, $2.4 million (12 bps) in 4Q22, $2.2 million (11 bps) in 3Q22, and $2.6 million (13 bps) in 2Q22; Prepayment penalty income declined primarily due to the higher rate environment
- Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.15% in 2Q23, 2.21% in 1Q23, 2.58% in 4Q22, 2.96% in 3Q22, and 3.22% in 2Q22
- Quarterly NIM compression of 9 bps was the slowest decline in the past four quarters primarily due to the balance sheet actions taken in 1Q23 and 2Q23 that reduced liability sensitivity
The provision for credit losses declined YoY and QoQ.
- Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $1.6 million in 2Q23 (9 bps of average loans), $9.2 million in 1Q23 (54 bps of average loans), $0.8 million in 4Q22 (5 bps of average loans), $0.3 million in 3Q22 (2 bps of average loans), and $(0.5) million in 2Q22 ((3) bps of average loans)
- 1Q23 net charge-offs were primarily related to a commercial business relationship that was placed on nonaccrual in 2Q22
Noninterest income (loss) declined YoY and QoQ.
- Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $0.3 million in 2Q23 ($0.01 per share, net of tax), $2.6 million in 1Q23 ($0.06 per share, net of tax), $(0.6) million in 4Q22 ($(0.02) per share, net of tax), $5.6 million in 3Q22 ($0.13 per share, net of tax), and $2.5 million in 2Q22 ($0.06 per share, net of tax)
- Loss on the sale of securities was $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22 as the Company sold $84.2 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 1.17%; proceeds were primarily reinvested in 1Q23 into floating rate securities that had a yield at that time that approximated 6.40%
- Life insurance proceeds were $0.6 million ($0.02 per share) in 2Q23, $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) in 4Q22 and $1.5 million ($0.05 per share) in 2Q22
- Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $4.3 million in 2Q23, up 29.9% YoY but down 0.5% QoQ
Noninterest expense decreased YoY and QoQ.
- Given the challenging rate environment, management continues to actively review all noninterest expenses
- Other operating expenses include $0.6 million reduction in reserves for unfunded commitments in 3Q22
- Seasonal compensation expense was $4.1 million in 1Q23
- Excluding the effects of other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $35.2 million in 2Q23, down 0.6% YoY, and 6.4% QoQ
- GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.67% in 2Q23, 1.78% in 1Q23, 1.58% in 4Q22, 1.69% in 3Q22, and 1.73% in 2Q22
Provision for income taxes declined YoY and increased QoQ.
- The effective tax rate was 26.9% in 2Q23, 25.9% in 1Q23, 20.0% in 4Q22, 27.7% in 3Q22, and 28.4% in 2Q22
- The 4Q22 effective tax rate declined due to preferential tax items having a larger impact due to lower levels of pre-tax income
- The 2Q22 effective tax rate includes a loss of certain state and city tax deductions and a resolution of certain examinations by taxing authorities
|Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
|YoY
|QoQ
|2Q23
|1Q23
|4Q22
|3Q22
|2Q22
|Change
|Change
|Averages ($MM)
|Loans
|$6,830
|$6,871
|$6,881
|$6,861
|$6,640
|2.9
|%
|(0.6
|)
|%
|Total Deposits
|6,900
|6,810
|6,678
|6,277
|6,441
|7.1
|1.3
|Credit Quality ($000s)
|Nonperforming Loans
|$18,637
|$21,176
|$32,382
|$29,003
|$27,948
|(33.3
|)
|%
|(12.0
|)
|%
|Nonperforming Assets
|39,618
|42,157
|53,363
|49,984
|48,929
|(19.0
|)
|(6.0
|)
|Criticized and Classified Loans
|48,675
|58,130
|68,093
|61,684
|57,145
|(14.8
|)
|(16.3
|)
|Criticized and Classified Assets
|69,656
|79,111
|89,073
|82,665
|78,125
|(10.8
|)
|(12.0
|)
|Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)
|0.57
|0.56
|0.58
|0.59
|0.58
|(1
|)
|bp
|1
|bps
|Capital
|Book Value/Share
|$23.18
|$22.84
|$22.97
|$22.47
|$22.38
|3.6
|%
|1.5
|%
|Tangible Book Value/Share
|22.51
|22.18
|22.31
|21.81
|21.71
|3.7
|1.5
|Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)
|7.71
|7.73
|7.82
|7.62
|7.82
|(11
|)
|bps
|(2
|)
|bps
|Leverage Ratio (%)
|8.56
|8.58
|8.61
|8.74
|8.91
|(35
|)
|(2
|)
Average loans increased YoY but declined QoQ.
- Maintain the credit strategy of loans secured by real estate with a greater emphasis on back-to-back swap originations
- Period end net loans totaled $6.8 billion, up 1.1% YoY, but down 1.0% QoQ
- Total loan closings were $158.8 million in 2Q23, $173.5 million in 1Q23, $225.2 million in 4Q22, $463.7 million in 3Q22, and $503.8 million in 2Q22; the loan pipeline was $415.5 million at June 30, 2023, down 28.7% YoY, but up 56.1% QoQ; closings were impacted by customers adjusting to the higher rate environment
- The diversified loan portfolio is over 88% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <36%
- Manhattan office buildings are approximately 0.6% of net loans
Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.
- Average CDs totaled $2.0 billion, up 149.5% YoY and 21.9% QoQ; CDs generally lengthen the duration of customer deposits and reduce sensitivity to rising rates
- Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 18.7% YoY and 5.2% QoQ in 2Q23 and comprised 12.3% of average total deposits in 2Q23 compared to 16.2% a year ago
Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans declined YoY and QoQ.
- Criticized and classified loans were 71 bps of gross loans at 2Q23 compared to 84 bps at 1Q23, 98 bps at 4Q22, 89 bps at 3Q22, and 85 bps at 2Q22
- Allowance for credit losses were 207.1% of nonperforming loans at 2Q23 compared to 182.9% at 1Q23, and 141.1% at 2Q22
Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, both increased YoY and QoQ.
- The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 2Q23 and has ample available liquidity to meet its obligations
- The Company repurchased 528,815 shares in 2Q23 at an average price of $12.94, representing a 42.5% discount to tangible book value, with 906,131 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
- Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.71% at 2Q23 compared to 7.73% at 1Q23 and 7.82% at 2Q22
- The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
|Conference Call Information and Third Quarter Earnings Release Date
Conference Call Information:
- John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter results and strategy.
- Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657
- Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Nb7q4ytY
- Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658
- Replay Access Code: 7017400
- The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived
Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date:
The Company plans to release Third Quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on October 31, 2023; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on November 1, 2023.
A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the third quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.
About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.
Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.
|- Statistical Tables Follow -
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
|At or for the three months ended
|At or for the six months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Performance Ratios (1)
|Return on average assets
|0.41
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.48
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.33
|%
|1.06
|%
|Return on average equity
|5.12
|3.02
|6.06
|13.91
|15.00
|4.06
|12.91
|Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)
|4.84
|4.61
|4.44
|4.10
|3.85
|4.73
|3.81
|Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|3.15
|2.80
|2.11
|1.25
|0.60
|2.97
|0.55
|Cost of funds
|2.80
|2.47
|1.84
|1.08
|0.52
|2.63
|0.48
|Net interest rate spread during period (2)
|1.69
|1.81
|2.33
|2.85
|3.25
|1.76
|3.26
|Net interest margin (2)
|2.18
|2.27
|2.70
|3.07
|3.35
|2.22
|3.36
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|1.67
|1.78
|1.58
|1.69
|1.73
|1.72
|1.83
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|74.02
|76.48
|59.55
|55.68
|52.27
|75.27
|55.52
|Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
|1.18
|X
|1.19
|X
|1.21
|X
|1.22
|X
|1.22
|X
|1.19
|X
|1.22
|X
|Average Balances
|Total loans, net
|$
|6,829,648
|$
|6,871,192
|$
|6,881,245
|$
|6,861,463
|$
|6,640,331
|$
|6,850,305
|$
|6,609,676
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,986,020
|7,996,677
|8,045,691
|7,979,070
|7,740,683
|7,991,320
|7,655,999
|Total assets
|8,461,827
|8,468,311
|8,518,019
|8,442,657
|8,211,763
|8,465,051
|8,131,065
|Total deposits
|6,899,617
|6,810,485
|6,678,383
|6,276,613
|6,440,904
|6,855,299
|6,425,569
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|6,756,859
|6,703,558
|6,662,209
|6,553,087
|6,337,374
|6,730,357
|6,279,265
|Stockholders' equity
|673,943
|683,071
|676,165
|674,282
|667,456
|678,481
|670,219
|Per Share Data
|Book value per common share (4)
|$
|23.18
|$
|22.84
|$
|22.97
|$
|22.47
|$
|22.38
|$
|23.18
|$
|22.38
|Tangible book value per common share (5)
|$
|22.51
|$
|22.18
|$
|22.31
|$
|21.81
|$
|21.71
|$
|22.51
|$
|21.71
|Stockholders' Equity
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|671,303
|$
|673,459
|$
|677,157
|$
|670,719
|$
|670,812
|$
|671,303
|$
|670,812
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|651,898
|653,932
|657,504
|650,936
|650,894
|651,898
|650,894
|Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios
|Tier 1 capital
|$
|735,810
|$
|737,138
|$
|746,880
|$
|749,526
|$
|739,776
|$
|735,810
|$
|739,776
|Common equity Tier 1 capital
|689,876
|690,846
|698,258
|701,532
|686,258
|689,876
|686,258
|Total risk-based capital
|963,840
|965,384
|975,709
|979,021
|903,047
|963,840
|903,047
|Risk Weighted Assets
|6,649,252
|6,659,532
|6,640,542
|6,689,284
|6,522,710
|6,649,252
|6,522,710
|Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
|8.56
|%
|8.58
|%
|8.61
|%
|8.74
|%
|8.91
|%
|8.56
|%
|8.91
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
|10.38
|10.37
|10.52
|10.49
|10.52
|10.38
|10.52
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 8.0%)
|11.07
|11.07
|11.25
|11.20
|11.34
|11.07
|11.34
|Total risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 10.0%)
|14.50
|14.50
|14.69
|14.64
|13.84
|14.50
|13.84
|Capital Ratios
|Average equity to average assets
|7.96
|%
|8.07
|%
|7.94
|%
|7.99
|%
|8.13
|%
|8.02
|%
|8.24
|%
|Equity to total assets
|7.92
|7.94
|8.04
|7.84
|8.04
|7.92
|8.04
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)
|7.71
|7.73
|7.82
|7.62
|7.82
|7.71
|7.82
|Asset Quality
|Nonaccrual loans (7)
|$
|18,637
|$
|21,176
|$
|29,782
|$
|27,003
|$
|27,848
|$
|18,637
|$
|27,848
|Nonperforming loans
|18,637
|21,176
|32,382
|29,003
|27,948
|18,637
|27,948
|Nonperforming assets
|39,618
|42,157
|53,363
|49,984
|48,929
|39,618
|48,929
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|1,560
|9,234
|811
|290
|(501
|)
|10,794
|434
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|0.27
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.41
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.47
|0.50
|0.63
|0.58
|0.59
|0.47
|0.59
|Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
|0.57
|0.56
|0.58
|0.59
|0.58
|0.57
|0.58
|Allowance for credit losses to
nonperforming assets
|97.41
|91.87
|75.79
|82.56
|80.57
|97.41
|80.57
|Allowance for credit losses to
nonperforming loans
|207.08
|182.89
|124.89
|142.29
|141.06
|207.08
|141.06
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.09
|0.54
|0.05
|0.02
|(0.03
|)
|0.32
|0.01
|Full-service customer facilities
|26
|26
|25
|25
|25
|26
|25
|________________
|(1)
|Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
|(2)
|Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
|(3)
|Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
|(4)
|Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
|(5)
|Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
|(6)
|See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
|(7)
|Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans in periods prior to 1Q23.
|FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest and Dividend Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|85,377
|$
|82,889
|$
|81,033
|$
|75,546
|$
|69,192
|$
|168,266
|$
|136,708
|Interest and dividends on securities:
|Interest
|9,172
|7,240
|6,511
|5,676
|4,929
|16,412
|8,674
|Dividends
|30
|29
|24
|17
|11
|59
|19
|Other interest income
|1,982
|1,959
|1,702
|506
|159
|3,941
|210
|Total interest and dividend income
|96,561
|92,117
|89,270
|81,745
|74,291
|188,678
|145,611
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|46,249
|39,056
|27,226
|11,965
|4,686
|85,305
|8,094
|Other interest expense
|6,934
|7,799
|7,843
|8,574
|4,875
|14,733
|9,308
|Total interest expense
|53,183
|46,855
|35,069
|20,539
|9,561
|100,038
|17,402
|Net Interest Income
|43,378
|45,262
|54,201
|61,206
|64,730
|88,640
|128,209
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|1,416
|7,508
|(12
|)
|2,145
|1,590
|8,924
|2,948
|Net Interest Income After Provision
(Benefit) for Credit Losses
|41,962
|37,754
|54,213
|59,061
|63,140
|79,716
|125,261
|Noninterest Income (Loss)
|Banking services fee income
|1,780
|1,411
|1,231
|1,351
|1,166
|3,191
|2,540
|Net loss on sale of securities
|—
|—
|(10,948
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net gain on sale of loans
|54
|54
|46
|—
|73
|108
|73
|Net gain on disposition of assets
|—
|—
|104
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments
|294
|2,619
|(622
|)
|5,626
|2,533
|2,913
|724
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York
stock dividends
|534
|697
|658
|538
|407
|1,231
|804
|Life insurance proceeds
|561
|—
|286
|—
|1,536
|561
|1,536
|Bank owned life insurance
|1,134
|1,109
|1,126
|1,132
|1,115
|2,243
|2,229
|Other income
|765
|1,018
|467
|348
|523
|1,783
|760
|Total noninterest income (loss)
|5,122
|6,908
|(7,652
|)
|8,995
|7,353
|12,030
|8,666
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|19,493
|20,887
|18,178
|21,438
|21,109
|40,380
|44,758
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,534
|3,793
|3,701
|3,541
|3,760
|7,327
|7,364
|Professional services
|2,657
|2,483
|2,130
|2,570
|2,285
|5,140
|4,507
|FDIC deposit insurance
|943
|977
|485
|738
|615
|1,920
|1,035
|Data processing
|1,473
|1,435
|1,421
|1,367
|1,383
|2,908
|2,807
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,482
|1,510
|1,535
|1,488
|1,447
|2,992
|2,907
|Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense
|150
|165
|35
|143
|32
|315
|116
|Other operating expenses
|5,547
|6,453
|6,257
|4,349
|4,891
|12,000
|10,822
|Total noninterest expense
|35,279
|37,703
|33,742
|35,634
|35,522
|72,982
|74,316
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
|11,805
|6,959
|12,819
|32,422
|34,971
|18,764
|59,611
|Provision for Income Taxes
|3,177
|1,801
|2,570
|8,980
|9,936
|4,978
|16,357
|Net Income
|$
|8,628
|$
|5,158
|$
|10,249
|$
|23,442
|$
|25,035
|$
|13,786
|$
|43,254
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.46
|$
|1.39
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.46
|$
|1.39
|Dividends per common share
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.44
|Basic average shares
|30,090
|30,265
|30,420
|30,695
|30,937
|30,177
|31,095
|Diluted average shares
|30,090
|30,265
|30,420
|30,695
|30,937
|30,177
|31,095
|FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|160,053
|$
|176,747
|$
|151,754
|$
|164,693
|$
|137,026
|Securities held-to-maturity:
|Mortgage-backed securities
|7,865
|7,870
|7,875
|7,880
|7,885
|Other securities, net
|65,469
|65,653
|65,836
|66,032
|66,230
|Securities available for sale:
|Mortgage-backed securities
|365,911
|380,110
|384,283
|468,366
|510,934
|Other securities
|503,645
|431,818
|351,074
|351,495
|346,720
|Loans
|6,832,425
|6,904,176
|6,934,769
|6,956,674
|6,760,393
|Allowance for credit losses
|(38,593
|)
|(38,729
|)
|(40,442
|)
|(41,268
|)
|(39,424
|)
|Net loans
|6,793,832
|6,865,447
|6,894,327
|6,915,406
|6,720,969
|Interest and dividends receivable
|52,911
|46,836
|45,048
|42,571
|38,811
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|22,182
|21,567
|21,750
|22,376
|22,285
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
|36,168
|38,779
|45,842
|62,489
|50,017
|Bank owned life insurance
|213,164
|214,240
|213,131
|212,353
|211,220
|Goodwill
|17,636
|17,636
|17,636
|17,636
|17,636
|Core deposit intangibles
|1,769
|1,891
|2,017
|2,147
|2,282
|Right of use asset
|41,526
|42,268
|43,289
|44,885
|46,687
|Other assets
|191,752
|168,259
|179,084
|179,090
|160,885
|Total assets
|$
|8,473,883
|$
|8,479,121
|$
|8,422,946
|$
|8,557,419
|$
|8,339,587
|LIABILITIES
|Total deposits
|$
|6,723,690
|$
|6,734,090
|$
|6,485,342
|$
|6,125,305
|$
|6,407,577
|Borrowed funds
|857,400
|887,509
|1,052,973
|1,572,830
|1,089,621
|Operating lease liability
|44,402
|45,353
|46,125
|48,330
|50,346
|Other liabilities
|177,088
|138,710
|161,349
|140,235
|121,231
|Total liabilities
|7,802,580
|7,805,662
|7,745,789
|7,886,700
|7,668,775
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)
|341
|341
|341
|341
|341
|Additional paid-in capital
|263,744
|262,876
|264,332
|263,755
|262,860
|Treasury stock
|(104,574
|)
|(97,760
|)
|(98,535
|)
|(90,977
|)
|(88,342
|)
|Retained earnings
|547,811
|545,786
|547,507
|543,894
|527,217
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|(36,019
|)
|(37,784
|)
|(36,488
|)
|(46,294
|)
|(31,264
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|671,303
|673,459
|677,157
|670,719
|670,812
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|8,473,883
|$
|8,479,121
|$
|8,422,946
|$
|8,557,419
|$
|8,339,587
|(In thousands)
|Issued shares
|34,088
|34,088
|34,088
|34,088
|34,088
|Outstanding shares
|28,961
|29,488
|29,476
|29,851
|29,980
|Treasury shares
|5,127
|4,600
|4,612
|4,237
|4,108
|FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest-earning Assets:
|Mortgage loans, net
|$
|5,308,567
|$
|5,333,274
|$
|5,338,612
|$
|5,340,694
|$
|5,178,029
|$
|5,320,852
|$
|5,165,121
|Other loans, net
|1,521,081
|1,537,918
|1,542,633
|1,520,769
|1,462,302
|1,529,453
|1,444,555
|Total loans, net
|6,829,648
|6,871,192
|6,881,245
|6,861,463
|6,640,331
|6,850,305
|6,609,676
|Taxable securities:
|Mortgage-backed securities
|448,620
|457,911
|549,204
|568,854
|594,923
|453,240
|587,836
|Other securities
|471,600
|411,723
|371,897
|362,629
|333,158
|441,827
|280,245
|Total taxable securities
|920,220
|869,634
|921,101
|931,483
|928,081
|895,067
|868,081
|Tax-exempt securities:
|Other securities
|66,632
|66,828
|67,022
|67,211
|67,315
|66,730
|62,490
|Total tax-exempt securities
|66,632
|66,828
|67,022
|67,211
|67,315
|66,730
|62,490
|Interest-earning deposits and
federal funds sold
|169,520
|189,023
|176,323
|118,913
|104,956
|179,218
|115,752
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,986,020
|7,996,677
|8,045,691
|7,979,070
|7,740,683
|7,991,320
|7,655,999
|Other assets
|475,807
|471,634
|472,328
|463,587
|471,080
|473,731
|475,066
|Total assets
|$
|8,461,827
|$
|8,468,311
|$
|8,518,019
|$
|8,442,657
|$
|8,211,763
|$
|8,465,051
|$
|8,131,065
|Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Savings accounts
|$
|124,041
|$
|134,945
|$
|146,598
|$
|154,545
|$
|156,785
|$
|129,463
|$
|156,689
|NOW accounts
|2,026,950
|1,970,555
|1,972,134
|1,808,608
|2,089,851
|1,998,909
|2,063,529
|Money market accounts
|1,754,574
|2,058,523
|2,146,649
|2,136,829
|2,231,743
|1,905,709
|2,242,626
|Certificate of deposit accounts
|2,046,960
|1,679,517
|1,350,683
|1,057,733
|820,476
|1,864,254
|854,970
|Total due to depositors
|5,952,525
|5,843,540
|5,616,064
|5,157,715
|5,298,855
|5,898,335
|5,317,814
|Mortgagors' escrow accounts
|97,410
|70,483
|82,483
|68,602
|97,496
|84,021
|84,574
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|6,049,935
|5,914,023
|5,698,547
|5,226,317
|5,396,351
|5,982,356
|5,402,388
|Borrowings
|706,924
|789,535
|963,662
|1,326,770
|941,023
|748,001
|876,877
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|6,756,859
|6,703,558
|6,662,209
|6,553,087
|6,337,374
|6,730,357
|6,279,265
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|849,682
|896,462
|979,836
|1,050,296
|1,044,553
|872,943
|1,023,181
|Other liabilities
|181,343
|185,220
|199,809
|164,992
|162,380
|183,270
|158,400
|Total liabilities
|7,787,884
|7,785,240
|7,841,854
|7,768,375
|7,544,307
|7,786,570
|7,460,846
|Equity
|673,943
|683,071
|676,165
|674,282
|667,456
|678,481
|670,219
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|8,461,827
|$
|8,468,311
|$
|8,518,019
|$
|8,442,657
|$
|8,211,763
|$
|8,465,051
|$
|8,131,065
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|1,229,161
|$
|1,293,119
|$
|1,383,482
|$
|1,425,983
|$
|1,403,309
|$
|1,260,963
|$
|1,376,734
|FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest Income:
|Mortgage loans, net
|$
|63,688
|$
|62,054
|$
|60,946
|$
|58,374
|$
|54,775
|$
|125,742
|$
|108,745
|Other loans, net
|21,689
|20,835
|20,087
|17,172
|14,417
|42,524
|27,963
|Total loans, net
|85,377
|82,889
|81,033
|75,546
|69,192
|168,266
|136,708
|Taxable securities:
|Mortgage-backed securities
|2,976
|2,281
|2,425
|2,466
|2,356
|5,257
|4,523
|Other securities
|5,847
|4,611
|3,723
|2,839
|2,090
|10,458
|3,209
|Total taxable securities
|8,823
|6,892
|6,148
|5,305
|4,446
|15,715
|7,732
|Tax-exempt securities:
|Other securities
|480
|477
|489
|492
|625
|957
|1,216
|Total tax-exempt securities
|480
|477
|489
|492
|625
|957
|1,216
|Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
|1,982
|1,959
|1,702
|506
|159
|3,941
|210
|Total interest-earning assets
|96,662
|92,217
|89,372
|81,849
|74,422
|188,879
|145,866
|Interest Expense:
|Deposits:
|Savings accounts
|$
|140
|$
|126
|$
|59
|$
|53
|$
|50
|$
|266
|$
|99
|NOW accounts
|16,152
|13,785
|9,515
|3,640
|1,405
|29,937
|2,198
|Money market accounts
|14,625
|14,102
|10,532
|5,280
|1,952
|28,727
|3,227
|Certificate of deposit accounts
|15,281
|11,007
|7,037
|2,948
|1,273
|26,288
|2,562
|Total due to depositors
|46,198
|39,020
|27,143
|11,921
|4,680
|85,218
|8,086
|Mortgagors' escrow accounts
|51
|36
|83
|44
|6
|87
|8
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|46,249
|39,056
|27,226
|11,965
|4,686
|85,305
|8,094
|Borrowings
|6,934
|7,799
|7,843
|8,574
|4,875
|14,733
|9,308
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|53,183
|46,855
|35,069
|20,539
|9,561
|100,038
|17,402
|Net interest income- tax equivalent
|$
|43,479
|$
|45,362
|$
|54,303
|$
|61,310
|$
|64,861
|$
|88,841
|$
|128,464
|Included in net interest income above:
|Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest
from nonaccrual loans
|$
|315
|$
|680
|$
|1,080
|$
|1,368
|$
|2,281
|$
|995
|$
|3,997
|Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in net interest income
|(205
|)
|100
|936
|28
|(60
|)
|(105
|)
|(189
|)
|Purchase accounting adjustments
|340
|306
|342
|775
|367
|646
|1,425
|Interest-earning Assets Yields:
|Mortgage loans, net
|4.80
|%
|4.65
|%
|4.57
|%
|4.37
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.73
|%
|4.21
|%
|Other loans, net
|5.70
|5.42
|5.21
|4.52
|3.94
|5.56
|3.87
|Total loans, net
|5.00
|4.83
|4.71
|4.40
|4.17
|4.91
|4.14
|Taxable securities:
|Mortgage-backed securities
|2.65
|1.99
|1.77
|1.73
|1.58
|2.32
|1.54
|Other securities
|4.96
|4.48
|4.00
|3.13
|2.51
|4.73
|2.29
|Total taxable securities
|3.84
|3.17
|2.67
|2.28
|1.92
|3.51
|1.78
|Tax-exempt securities: (1)
|Other securities
|2.88
|2.86
|2.92
|2.93
|3.71
|2.87
|3.89
|Total tax-exempt securities
|2.88
|2.86
|2.92
|2.93
|3.71
|2.87
|3.89
|Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
|4.68
|4.15
|3.86
|1.70
|0.61
|4.40
|0.36
|Total interest-earning assets (1)
|4.84
|%
|4.61
|%
|4.44
|%
|4.10
|%
|3.85
|%
|4.73
|%
|3.81
|%
|Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:
|Deposits:
|Savings accounts
|0.45
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.13
|%
|NOW accounts
|3.19
|2.80
|1.93
|0.81
|0.27
|3.00
|0.21
|Money market accounts
|3.33
|2.74
|1.96
|0.99
|0.35
|3.01
|0.29
|Certificate of deposit accounts
|2.99
|2.62
|2.08
|1.11
|0.62
|2.82
|0.60
|Total due to depositors
|3.10
|2.67
|1.93
|0.92
|0.35
|2.89
|0.30
|Mortgagors' escrow accounts
|0.21
|0.20
|0.40
|0.26
|0.02
|0.21
|0.02
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3.06
|2.64
|1.91
|0.92
|0.35
|2.85
|0.30
|Borrowings
|3.92
|3.95
|3.26
|2.58
|2.07
|3.94
|2.12
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3.15
|%
|2.80
|%
|2.11
|%
|1.25
|%
|0.60
|%
|2.97
|%
|0.55
|%
|Net interest rate spread
(tax equivalent) (1)
|1.69
|%
|1.81
|%
|2.33
|%
|2.85
|%
|3.25
|%
|1.76
|%
|3.26
|%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)
|2.18
|%
|2.27
|%
|2.70
|%
|3.07
|%
|3.35
|%
|2.22
|%
|3.36
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|1.18
|X
|1.19
|X
|1.21
|X
|1.22
|X
|1.22
|X
|1.19
|X
|1.22
|X
|________________
|(1)
|Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
|FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
|Deposit Composition
|2Q23 vs.
|2Q23 vs.
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|1Q23
|2Q22
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|% Change
|% Change
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|827,820
|$
|872,254
|$
|921,238
|$
|992,378
|$
|1,081,208
|(5.1
|)
|%
|(23.4
|)
|%
|Interest bearing:
|Certificate of deposit accounts
|2,232,696
|1,880,260
|1,526,338
|1,036,107
|906,943
|18.7
|146.2
|Savings accounts
|118,886
|128,245
|143,641
|150,552
|154,670
|(7.3
|)
|(23.1
|)
|Money market accounts
|1,594,637
|1,855,781
|2,099,776
|2,113,256
|2,229,993
|(14.1
|)
|(28.5
|)
|NOW accounts
|1,891,834
|1,918,977
|1,746,190
|1,762,468
|1,977,186
|(1.4
|)
|(4.3
|)
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|5,838,053
|5,783,263
|5,515,945
|5,062,383
|5,268,792
|0.9
|10.8
|Total due to depositors
|6,665,873
|6,655,517
|6,437,183
|6,054,761
|6,350,000
|0.2
|5.0
|Mortgagors' escrow deposits
|57,817
|78,573
|48,159
|70,544
|57,577
|(26.4
|)
|0.4
|Total deposits
|$
|6,723,690
|$
|6,734,090
|$
|6,485,342
|$
|6,125,305
|$
|6,407,577
|(0.2
|)
|%
|4.9
|%
|Loan Composition
|2Q23 vs.
|2Q23 vs.
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|1Q23
|2Q22
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|% Change
|% Change
|Multifamily residential
|$
|2,593,955
|$
|2,601,174
|$
|2,601,384
|$
|2,608,192
|$
|2,531,858
|(0.3
|)
|%
|2.5
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,917,749
|1,904,293
|1,913,040
|1,914,326
|1,864,507
|0.7
|2.9
|One-to-four family ―
mixed-use property
|542,368
|549,207
|554,314
|560,885
|561,100
|(1.2
|)
|(3.3
|)
|One-to-four family ― residential
|224,039
|232,302
|235,067
|233,469
|242,729
|(3.6
|)
|(7.7
|)
|Co-operative apartments
|6,016
|6,115
|6,179
|7,015
|8,130
|(1.6
|)
|(26.0
|)
|Construction
|57,325
|60,486
|70,951
|63,651
|72,148
|(5.2
|)
|(20.5
|)
|Mortgage Loans
|5,341,452
|5,353,577
|5,380,935
|5,387,538
|5,280,472
|(0.2
|)
|1.2
|Small Business Administration (1)
|22,404
|22,860
|23,275
|27,712
|40,572
|(2.0
|)
|(44.8
|)
|Commercial business and other
|1,466,358
|1,518,756
|1,521,548
|1,532,497
|1,431,417
|(3.5
|)
|2.4
|Nonmortgage loans
|1,488,762
|1,541,616
|1,544,823
|1,560,209
|1,471,989
|(3.4
|)
|1.1
|Gross loans
|6,830,214
|6,895,193
|6,925,758
|6,947,747
|6,752,461
|(0.9
|)
|1.2
|Net unamortized premiums and
unearned loan fees (2)
|2,211
|8,983
|9,011
|8,927
|7,932
|(75.4
|)
|(72.1
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|(38,593
|)
|(38,729
|)
|(40,442
|)
|(41,268
|)
|(39,424
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(2.1
|)
|Net loans
|$
|6,793,832
|$
|6,865,447
|$
|6,894,327
|$
|6,915,406
|$
|6,720,969
|(1.0
|)
|%
|1.1
|%
|________________
|(1)
|Includes $4.0 million, $4.8 million, $5.2 million, $9.6 million, and $22.2 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
|(2)
|Includes $4.8 million, $5.1 million, $5.4 million, $5.8 million, and $6.6 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
|FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)
|Loan Closings
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Multifamily residential
|$
|31,901
|$
|42,164
|$
|65,347
|$
|173,980
|$
|136,902
|$
|74,065
|$
|235,082
|Commercial real estate
|38,523
|15,570
|20,750
|77,777
|164,826
|54,093
|209,928
|One-to-four family –
mixed-use property
|5,812
|4,938
|4,489
|12,383
|12,228
|10,750
|20,726
|One-to-four family – residential
|63
|4,296
|7,485
|4,102
|4,211
|4,359
|13,448
|Co-operative apartments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|24
|Construction
|8,811
|10,592
|7,301
|7,170
|8,319
|19,403
|17,121
|Mortgage Loans
|85,110
|77,560
|105,372
|275,412
|326,486
|162,670
|496,329
|Small Business Administration
|820
|318
|665
|46
|2,750
|1,138
|2,750
|Commercial business and other
|72,850
|95,668
|119,191
|188,202
|174,551
|168,518
|334,027
|Nonmortgage Loans
|73,670
|95,986
|119,856
|188,248
|177,301
|169,656
|336,777
|Total Closings
|$
|158,780
|$
|173,546
|$
|225,228
|$
|463,660
|$
|503,787
|$
|332,326
|$
|833,106
|Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings
|For the three months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Loan type
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|Mortgage loans
|6.62
|%
|6.30
|%
|5.59
|%
|4.37
|%
|3.76
|%
|Nonmortgage loans
|7.76
|7.58
|6.57
|4.93
|4.21
|Total loans
|7.14
|%
|7.01
|%
|6.10
|%
|4.60
|%
|3.92
|%
|FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|Beginning balances
|$
|38,729
|$
|40,442
|$
|41,268
|$
|39,424
|$
|37,433
|$
|40,442
|$
|37,135
|Net loan charge-off (recoveries):
|Multifamily residential
|—
|(1
|)
|132
|—
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Commercial real estate
|8
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8
|—
|One-to-four family – residential
|4
|(36
|)
|17
|2
|(2
|)
|(32
|)
|(4
|)
|Small Business Administration
|(158
|)
|(6
|)
|(9
|)
|(12
|)
|13
|(164
|)
|1,028
|Taxi medallion
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(435
|)
|—
|(447
|)
|Commercial business and other
|1,706
|9,277
|671
|300
|(76
|)
|10,983
|(142
|)
|Total
|1,560
|9,234
|811
|290
|(501
|)
|10,794
|434
|Provision (benefit) for loan losses
|1,424
|7,521
|(15
|)
|2,134
|1,490
|8,945
|2,723
|Ending balance
|$
|38,593
|$
|38,729
|$
|40,442
|$
|41,268
|$
|39,424
|$
|38,593
|$
|39,424
|Gross charge-offs
|$
|1,731
|$
|9,298
|$
|1,938
|$
|324
|$
|50
|$
|11,029
|$
|1,086
|Gross recoveries
|171
|64
|1,127
|34
|551
|235
|652
|Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans
|0.57
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.58
|%
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.09
|0.54
|0.05
|0.02
|(0.03
|)
|0.32
|0.01
|Nonperforming Assets
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:
|Commercial real estate
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|2,000
|$
|—
|Construction
|—
|—
|2,600
|—
|—
|Commercial business and other
|—
|—
|—
|—
|100
|Total
|—
|—
|2,600
|2,000
|100
|Nonaccrual Loans:
|Multifamily residential
|3,206
|3,628
|3,206
|3,414
|3,414
|Commercial real estate
|—
|—
|237
|1,851
|242
|One-to-four family - mixed-use property(1)
|790
|790
|790
|790
|790
|One-to-four family - residential
|5,218
|4,961
|4,425
|4,655
|5,055
|Construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|856
|Small Business Administration
|1,119
|937
|937
|937
|937
|Commercial business and other(1)
|8,304
|10,860
|20,187
|15,356
|16,554
|Total
|18,637
|21,176
|29,782
|27,003
|27,848
|Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)
|18,637
|21,176
|32,382
|29,003
|27,948
|Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities
|20,981
|20,981
|20,981
|20,981
|20,981
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|39,618
|$
|42,157
|$
|53,363
|$
|49,984
|$
|48,929
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|0.47
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.59
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs
|207.1
|%
|182.9
|%
|124.9
|%
|142.3
|%
|141.1
|%
|________________
|(1)
|Adopted ASU No. 2022-02 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures on January 1, 2023; Not included in the above analysis are nonaccrual performing TDR one-to-four family – mixed use property loans totaling $0.2 million in 4Q22 and in 3Q22 and $0.3 million in 2Q22; nonaccrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling less than $0.1 million in 4Q22, $2.9 million in 3Q22, and $2.8 million in 2Q22.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings
The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.
Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison, to the Company’s competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company’s capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders’ equity.
These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|(Dollars in thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|except per share data)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|GAAP income before income taxes
|$
|11,805
|$
|6,959
|$
|12,819
|$
|32,422
|$
|34,971
|$
|18,764
|$
|59,611
|Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))
|(294
|)
|(2,619
|)
|622
|(5,626
|)
|(2,533
|)
|(2,913
|)
|(724
|)
|Net loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))
|—
|—
|10,948
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))
|(561
|)
|—
|(286
|)
|—
|(1,536
|)
|(561
|)
|(1,536
|)
|Net gain on disposition of assets (Noninterest income (loss))
|—
|—
|(104
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Net interest income)
|205
|(100
|)
|(936
|)
|(28
|)
|60
|105
|189
|Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)
|(227
|)
|(188
|)
|(219
|)
|(650
|)
|(237
|)
|(415
|)
|(1,161
|)
|Core income before taxes
|10,928
|4,052
|22,844
|26,118
|30,725
|14,980
|56,379
|Provision for core income taxes
|3,074
|1,049
|5,445
|7,165
|9,207
|4,123
|15,892
|Core net income
|$
|7,854
|$
|3,003
|$
|17,399
|$
|18,953
|$
|21,518
|$
|10,857
|$
|40,487
|GAAP diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.46
|$
|1.39
|Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax
|(0.01
|)
|(0.06
|)
|0.02
|(0.13
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax
|—
|—
|0.27
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Life insurance proceeds
|(0.02
|)
|—
|(0.01
|)
|—
|(0.05
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Net gain on disposition of assets, net of tax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax
|—
|—
|(0.02
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Core diluted earnings per common share(1)
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.36
|$
|1.30
|Core net income, as calculated above
|$
|7,854
|$
|3,003
|$
|17,399
|$
|18,953
|$
|21,518
|$
|10,857
|$
|40,487
|Average assets
|8,461,827
|8,468,311
|8,518,019
|8,442,657
|8,211,763
|8,465,051
|8,131,065
|Average equity
|673,943
|683,071
|676,165
|674,282
|667,456
|678,481
|670,219
|Core return on average assets(2)
|0.37
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.26
|%
|1.00
|%
|Core return on average equity(2)
|4.66
|%
|1.76
|%
|10.29
|%
|11.24
|%
|12.90
|%
|3.20
|%
|12.08
|%
|________________
|(1)
|Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
|(2)
|Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
|FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|GAAP Net interest income
|$
|43,378
|$
|45,262
|$
|54,201
|$
|61,206
|$
|64,730
|$
|88,640
|$
|128,209
|Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
|205
|(100
|)
|(936
|)
|(28
|)
|60
|105
|189
|Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
|(340
|)
|(306
|)
|(342
|)
|(775
|)
|(367
|)
|(646
|)
|(1,425
|)
|Core Net interest income
|$
|43,243
|$
|44,856
|$
|52,923
|$
|60,403
|$
|64,423
|$
|88,099
|$
|126,973
|GAAP Noninterest income (loss)
|$
|5,122
|$
|6,908
|$
|(7,652
|)
|$
|8,995
|$
|7,353
|$
|12,030
|$
|8,666
|Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments
|(294
|)
|(2,619
|)
|622
|(5,626
|)
|(2,533
|)
|(2,913
|)
|(724
|)
|Net loss on sale of securities
|—
|—
|10,948
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Life insurance proceeds
|(561
|)
|—
|(286
|)
|—
|(1,536
|)
|(561
|)
|(1,536
|)
|Net gain on sale of assets
|—
|—
|(104
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Core Noninterest income
|$
|4,267
|$
|4,289
|$
|3,528
|$
|3,369
|$
|3,284
|$
|8,556
|$
|6,406
|GAAP Noninterest expense
|$
|35,279
|$
|37,703
|$
|33,742
|$
|35,634
|$
|35,522
|$
|72,982
|$
|74,316
|Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
|(113
|)
|(118
|)
|(123
|)
|(125
|)
|(130
|)
|(231
|)
|(264
|)
|Core Noninterest expense
|$
|35,166
|$
|37,585
|$
|33,619
|$
|35,509
|$
|35,392
|$
|72,751
|$
|74,052
|Net interest income
|$
|43,378
|$
|45,262
|$
|54,201
|$
|61,206
|$
|64,730
|$
|88,640
|$
|128,209
|Noninterest income (loss)
|5,122