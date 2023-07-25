SP Plus Corporation Acquires Assets of Roker Inc., a Fully-Integrated Mobility Management Platform that Enhances Our Existing Sphere Suite of Solutions

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP® Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq:SP), a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, announced that it has acquired certain assets of Roker Inc. (“Roker”), a provider of fully-integrated parking solutions that simplify permit, violation and enforcement management for organizations and municipalities of all sizes. SP+ has acquired all the intellectual property of Roker as well as its client contracts and a talented support team based both in the United States and Canada.



Chris Sherman, President of the Commercial Division at SP+, commented, “We see robust demand for a comprehensive mobility solution from municipal clients focused on leveraging smart city applications and from healthcare and university clients looking to digitize the complex permitting requirements that are common on their campuses. Roker has built a hardware-agnostic platform that simplifies what can otherwise be a very complex process for permit and enforcement management for organizations both large and small. The acquisition of Roker’s platform accelerates the go-to-market for these solutions and strengthens our overall Sphere offerings to these verticals. We believe we can capitalize on expanded opportunities with this enhancement of the Sphere suite of services as we leverage our existing client relationships and further expand our capability in these markets.”

Sachin Bedi, Co-founder and CEO of Roker, said, “Our mission at Roker has always been to simplify parking and permit management through our next generation cloud-based SaaS platform. By joining forces with SP+ we have an edge to combine our innovative technology with their extensive resources and market presence. The team at Roker is excited to embark on this promising journey to deliver exceptional parking solutions to a growing customer base and join a company that is revolutionizing the parking industry.”

Jeff Eckerling, Chief Growth Officer of SP+, concluded, “We are excited to welcome Roker’s team to our organization. We have now completed three technology acquisitions within the last twelve months that we believe demonstrate our commitment to leading the digital transformation of our industry and further strengthen our position as a global provider of frictionless, SaaS solutions that expand our addressable market and enable us to accelerate growth.”

About SP+

SP+ (www.spplus.com) develops and integrates industry-leading technology with best-in-class operations management and support to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient and time-sensitive movement of people, vehicles, and personal travel belongings. With over 20,000 team members located throughout North America and Europe, SP+ is committed to providing solutions that make every moment matter for a world on the go. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

About Roker

Roker delivers technology solutions aimed at urban space management inclusive of parking and enforcement. Roker works with mid to large parking asset owners like municipalities, healthcare and universities and helps them solve their challenges around parking via digital permitting, parking enforcement, mobile pay parking, citation lifecycle and parking payments solutions that help parking managers and owners increase revenue and drive operational efficiencies.

