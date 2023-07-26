Population Growth at Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Teterboro Prompts Relocation to Larger Facility in Hasbrouck Heights

Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is proud to announce that Teterboro’s School of Aeronautics has moved to its new campus location, which will continue to serve students in the metro area. Previously Teterboro School of Aeronautics, the school was founded in 1947 and acquired by AIM in 2019.

“We are grateful for the Port Authority’s continued support in hosting the Teterboro School of Aeronautics for so many decades at the Teterboro Airport. Because of the community’s support of the aviation campus for over nine decades, we outgrew the space. The new expanded location will allow our relationship with the community to continue to thrive.” said Greg Daniel, Regional Director for AIM.

In partnership with ARCO/Murray, AIM has overhauled a vacant space in Hasbrouck Heights to create an improved learning facility for students. The population of the school continues to grow, and the new space, located at 459 NJ-17, Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey 07604, will allow for more students to train in aircraft maintenance. At 62,798 square feet, the facility includes nineteen classrooms, offices, student lounges, a test center, and a 20,000 square foot airplane hangar. The new facility will accommodate up to 1,300 students, who attend school either during day classes or night classes. With the larger capacity, AIM will be able to train more graduates to fill needed aviation jobs in the New Jersey and New York Metro areas. AIM has equipped the new facility with updated technologies, Wi-Fi, communication capabilities, training aids, supplies, and equipment standard in today’s educational world. The new facility will also allow for students and staff to enjoy a growing community with ample access to public transportation, shopping and leisure, and housing.

“The Teterboro campus is excited to move into a larger facility that will better meet the needs of our students and the aviation employers who hire them. In addition to more room, the campus looks forward to repurposing a vacant facility to heighten workforce efforts in a community that has embraced us for over 50 years,” said De’Kylen Jordan, Campus Executive Director. The campus opened its doors to welcome students into the new facility on February 21.

AIM is thrilled to host its official ribbon cutting ceremony on August 2, 2023, at noon. For more information, contact pr@aviationmaintenance.edu.

About Aviation Institute of Maintenance

Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is a network of aviation maintenance schools with campuses coast-to-coast in the United States and headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va. AIM students are trained to meet the demand of commercial, cargo, corporate and private aviation employers. AIM graduates have the opportunity to obtain certifications with the Federal Aviation Administration, American Welding Society, Environmental Protection Agency, and OSHA. AIM’s campuses are near the following major metro areas: Atlanta, Chicago, Charlotte, Newark/New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Kansas City, San Francisco Bay, Orlando, and Norfolk. AIM is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). To learn more, visit https://aviationmaintenance.edu/ or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AIM.edu.

